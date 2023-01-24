Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Lakers Fans Select Who Would They Want On Their Team Between DeMar DeRozan, Bojan Bogdanovic, Gary Trent Jr., And Myles Turner
Lakers fans argued over which star they should target next among DeMar DeRozan, Bojan Bogdanovic, Gary Trent Jr., and Myles Turner.
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
FOX Sports
Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing
Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
CBS Sports
Pat Riley says Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is greatest player in NBA history: 'He'll always be the guy'
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA's all-time scoring record, currently held by Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. At his current pace, James would be set to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points on Feb. 7 at home vs. the Thunder. For most, this record doesn't make a difference in the...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Kendall Gill Would ‘Tear Up' Bulls Locker Room After Pacers Loss
Kendall Gill would 'tear up' Bulls locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The lack of discipline plagued by the Bulls reared its ugly head on Tuesday night when they faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. The Bulls were coming off a two-game win streak with take-care-of-business...
NBA roundup: Mavs win game but lose Luka Doncic
NBA roundup: Thursday Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine's Hand Injury Is Proving To Be Worrisome For The Bulls
LaVine hasn't been the same since injuring his hand on Jan. 11 against the Wizards. Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is going through a rough shooting stretch as of late. Part of that is due to a right hand injury he suffered on Jan. 11 in a loss to the Washington Wizards. He has been wearing a brace on the injured hand since.
Yardbarker
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers lose to Orlando Magic thanks to nonexistent defense
The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get back to .500 on Wednesday night in Orlando. They were taking on the Magic and trying to build on an impressive win from Tuesday night. Instead, they played one of the worst defensive games they have played all season. The Magic, who entered the night ranked 25th in the NBA with a 111.3 offensive rating, scored 126 points and mostly made it look easy. Indiana had a few short bursts of defensive success, but not nearly enough.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner dealing with right ankle sprain, questionable for Friday
Myles Turner was reaching for his lower right leg with under one minute to go in the Indiana Pacers battle with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. He was clearly in pain and had a slight limp after being fouled. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle sent Oshae Brissett to the scorers table to check in for the big man, but Turner was at the free throw line still.
FOX Sports
Pelicans face the Wizards on 6-game losing streak
Washington Wizards (22-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-23, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup with Washington after losing six straight games. The Pelicans are 17-8 in home games. New Orleans is 11-19 against opponents over .500. The Wizards...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Young’s 33 points, 11 assists lead Hawks past Thunder
(AP) - Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists, helping the Atlanta Hawks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 137-132 on Wednesday night. Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and Jalen Williams...
Mavericks star Luka Doncic exits with sprained ankle
Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited Dallas’ Thursday game against the host Phoenix Suns in the first quarter due to a
Comments / 0