Monterey Park, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KQED

More Details Released About Suspect In Half Moon Bay Mass Shootings

Suspect In HalF Moon Bay Shootings To Be Arraigned. The man accused of fatally shooting seven farmworkers Monday in the city of Half Moon Bay is being arraigned on Wednesday. Chunli Zhao is being held on seven first degree murder charges and one charge of attempted murder for the shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

