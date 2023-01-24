Twitter’s decision to reinstate the account of unabashed neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes worked out about exactly as well as you’d imagine, with Elon Musk’s social media site re-suspending the account less than a day after permitting his return. The decision to reinstate Fuentes—the white nationalist Charlottesville marcher turned Kanye 2024 campaign worker—was met with uproar given his previous antisemitic screeds. And Fuentes appears to have picked up right where he left off before his initial permanent ban in July 2021. Fuentes reportedly shared a gif in which a Ye 2024 logo morphed into the message “DEFCON 3” in reference to one of the disgraced rapper’s tweets vowing to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” He then also went on to host a Twitter Spaces live chat in which he defended Ye’s antisemitic rants and praised Hitler. “Well it was fun while it lasted,” Fuentes wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday along with a screenshot showing his Twitter account suspended. He also asked followers to tweet “#FREENICKFUENTES” while tagging Musk along with Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, and Esther Crawford, the company’s director of product management. “Ask nicely for my account to be reinstated,” Fuentes wrote. The Daily Beast has contacted Fuentes for comment.

1 DAY AGO