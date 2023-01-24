Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Will We Ever Leave Britney Spears Alone?
Police might have determined that Britney Spears was not in danger after social media users called for a welfare check this week, but the singer still feels “bullied” by the incident nonetheless. It’s hard to blame her. “As everyone knows,” Spears wrote in a statement posted to...
Is George Santos Now Trying to Hide His Spotify?
With a new George Santos revelation seeming to drop every day, the congressman looks as if he’s trying to prevent at least one thing from leaking: his Spotify account. Santos appears to have taken unusual countermeasures to conceal his Spotify—a seemingly innocuous piece of his digital footprint that would only disclose that he is a fan of Brazilian music, enjoys tunes by drag queens, and gives his playlists cringey names like “Vibes” and “Turn Up.”
Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes Booted Off Twitter Less Than a Day After Return
Twitter’s decision to reinstate the account of unabashed neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes worked out about exactly as well as you’d imagine, with Elon Musk’s social media site re-suspending the account less than a day after permitting his return. The decision to reinstate Fuentes—the white nationalist Charlottesville marcher turned Kanye 2024 campaign worker—was met with uproar given his previous antisemitic screeds. And Fuentes appears to have picked up right where he left off before his initial permanent ban in July 2021. Fuentes reportedly shared a gif in which a Ye 2024 logo morphed into the message “DEFCON 3” in reference to one of the disgraced rapper’s tweets vowing to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” He then also went on to host a Twitter Spaces live chat in which he defended Ye’s antisemitic rants and praised Hitler. “Well it was fun while it lasted,” Fuentes wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday along with a screenshot showing his Twitter account suspended. He also asked followers to tweet “#FREENICKFUENTES” while tagging Musk along with Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, and Esther Crawford, the company’s director of product management. “Ask nicely for my account to be reinstated,” Fuentes wrote. The Daily Beast has contacted Fuentes for comment.
Riley Keough Shares Last Photo With Mom Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough has shared the last photo she took with her mother Lisa Marie Presley, who died after a suspected cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” the 33-year-old actress captioned the photo of them in a restaurant. Keough recently revealed she has a child during a funeral speech for Presley, the first known great-grandchild of Elvis Presley. “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Keough said in honor of her mother.
‘Cat Person’ Lights the Viral Short Story’s Powerful Ending on Fire—Literally
A tale like the one told in “Cat Person,” Kristen Roupenian’s viral New Yorker short story, no longer feels remarkable. Its plainspoken account of a college girl’s ill-fated relationship with a much older man is one that people—women, really—now talk about all the time. I’ve dated a weirdo who came on too strong! I’ve dated a terrible kisser! I’ve dated a guy who lashed out when I tried to end things!
Ex-‘Canadian Idol’ Star Is Obsessed with Helping You Start an Ant Farm
In a small test tube, the ant queen is at rest. Around her, worker ants are swarming. The colony is just days old and there’s only a handful, which means they have their work cut out for them. They have to tend to their mother, who has been busy laying the eggs that will become these workers’ sisters. Some of those eggs have already hatched into larvae, resembling tiny maggots, or grown into pupae (which look like slightly larger maggots). This is the last stage before they, too, join the workforce.
Comedian Nate Bargatze Is ‘Just the Right Amount of Dumb’
Comedian Nate Bargatze describes what he does for a living as “saying dumb stuff in front of large groups.” And he’s very good at it. On this bonus episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Bargatze talks about making the jump from Netflix to Amazon for his latest special Hello World, which premieres on Jan. 31 and finds him grappling with the everyday challenges of parenthood and middle age as only he can. We also get into the pros and cons of being a “clean” comedian, the one joke that caused a sex worker to call him out for being insensitive, and his biggest comedy goals moving forward.
After One Episode, ‘The Bachelor’ Already Has a Racism Scandal
Bachelor Nation will never know peace. We’re just one episode into The Bachelor Season 27, and Zach Shallcross’ frontrunner—24-year-old Texas native Greer Blitzer—is already apologizing for the franchise’s latest racism scandal. She posted her apology Tuesday via Instagram Stories, writing that she “used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween.”
Now Is the Perfect Time to Watch ‘Tár’ at Home
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here. The truth is that part of me never wanted to watch Tár. First of all,...
Drew Barrymore Goes Off the Rails With Bonkers ‘M3GAN’ Roleplay
Allison Williams has witnessed the wrath of the real M3GAN—yes, there was a real robot playing the doll in the film—but nothing will ever be as scary as Drew Barrymore’s reenactment of the doll. On The Drew Barrymore Show today, Williams joined the talk show host to...
