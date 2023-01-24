ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

France to probe microplastic pellet pollution on Atlantic beaches

French prosecutors said on Friday they would investigate the appearance of vast quantities of tiny toxic plastic pellets along the Atlantic coast that endanger marine life and the human food chain. Fish and birds often mistake them for food and, once ingested, the tiny granules can make their way into the diet of humans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy