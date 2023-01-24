Read full article on original website
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
China calls Washington a 'bully' at WTO trade disputes meeting
GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China strongly criticised the United States at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and a "rule breaker" in the latest escalation of rhetoric between the two trade rivals.
France to probe microplastic pellet pollution on Atlantic beaches
French prosecutors said on Friday they would investigate the appearance of vast quantities of tiny toxic plastic pellets along the Atlantic coast that endanger marine life and the human food chain. Fish and birds often mistake them for food and, once ingested, the tiny granules can make their way into the diet of humans.
