Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case
SALEM, ORE. — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants Pass Police Chief...
A look at California's deadly back-to-back mass shootings
LOS ANGELES — In the course of 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded. The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.
Texas death row inmates sue over solitary confinement
HOUSTON — A group of death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Texas prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution, saying it causes severe physical and psychological harm. The suit alleges that the policy severely...
Lawsuits in NC plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M
The families of five passengers killed in a 2022 plane crash off the North Carolina coast have settled wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot and the pilot's estate for $15 million, family representatives announced Friday. All eight people aboard the Pilatus PC-12/47...
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, CALIF. — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it was...
Sheriff: Gunman didn't know Monterey Park dance hall victims
MONTEREY PARK, CALIF. — The 72-year-old gunman who sprayed bullets into a Southern California ballroom dance hall, killing 11 people, had no known connection to the victims and investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the massacre, the Los Angeles County sheriff said. Before the shooting Saturday...
NC suspends Wood's state-owned vehicle as crash investigates continues
The state agency that manages state-owned cars suspended State Auditor Beth Wood’s vehicle assignment as an investigation continues into a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. Meanwhile, the state said the towing and repairs to the car Woods wrecked in the Dec. 8 incident totaled about $7,700.
Pandemic, culture wars revive 'school choice' policy push
SALT LAKE CITY — Nichole Mason first became concerned when she learned administrators at her children's public school were allowing transgender students to use girls' bathrooms. Her frustrations mounted when she felt her children's next school went too far with how they enforced COVID regulations during the pandemic. Now,...
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
DENVER — The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake because of his Christian faith lost an appeal Thursday in his latest legal fight, involving his rejection of a request for a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition.
California winter storms boost water allocations for cities
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday. The Department...
Filipino workers: Oil company abandoned us in Hurricane Ida
NEW ORLEANS — As Hurricane Ida struck the Louisiana Gulf Coast in August 2021, Renato Decena and Rosel Hernandez watched the storm punch a hole in the roof of the bunkhouse where they were sheltered — abandoned, they allege, by their offshore oil industry employer as the hurricane bore down.
State Auditor Beth Wood attended prominent lawyer's party before crash, sources say
State Auditor Beth Wood was attending a party hosted by a prominent Raleigh lawyer the night she crashed a state-owned vehicle, multiple sources told WRAL. The incident led to a hit-and-run charge against Wood. The party was held Dec. 8 in the building featured in a recently unsurfaced social media...
Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Two of the people most responsible for overseeing Tennessee’s lethal injection drugs "incorrectly testified" under oath that they were testing the chemicals for bacterial contamination, the state attorney general’s office conceded in a court filing. The revelation comes on the heels of an independent...
Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access
RICHMOND, VA. — In a series of key votes Thursday, Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They are the first decisive legislative votes in...
Abortion in NC: Democrats propose putting Roe vs. Wade ruling into state law
RALEIGH, N.C. — The next chapter in the battle over access to abortion unfolded in the state legislature on Thursday. Democrats proposed putting the right to abortion until viability into state law. Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade last summer and left abortion up to...
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into office after crash
A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling "get her out of here." Wood...
NC legislative staffer's short tenure ends after appearances on 'pro-white' show resurface
A Republican operative with a long résumé in North Carolina politics, and a history of pro-Confederacy advocacy and appearances on a “pro-white” radio show, resigned Thursday from a job at the North Carolina General Assembly. Carlton Huffman started his job at the statehouse this month, but...
Housing crunch: Whether buying or renting, rising costs hammer Wake households
RALEIGH – The cost of housing is leaving many Wake County residents in a bind. Despite a slight increase in housing affordability in December 2022 compared to November and October, home ownership was 31.7% less affordable for homebuyers than it was the prior year, the most recent data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service found.
