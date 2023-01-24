ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Mural unveiled at London station to celebrate pioneering female train driver

A mural has been unveiled at a London train station celebrating a pioneering female train driver. The artwork of Karen Harrison is part of a new campaign by Avanti West Coast to encourage more women to consider the career. It has been pledged that the train operating company will have 50 per cent female recruits by 2050. "Meet Karen Harrison. In 1979 she became a train driver. It was a big deal," the 8 x 5 metre mural says. It will remain on display in Euston station until 28 February.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chinese New Year celebrated with colourful parades through central LondonDawn raids carried out as part of London slave labour cannabis farm investigationBrendan Fraser addresses audience ahead of The Mummy screening at London cinema
BBC

Photography exhibition to show life in apartheid South Africa

An exhibition of pictures showing apartheid-era South Africa is to open at Leicester Museum and Art Gallery. The exhibition, entitled South Africa in the 1970s: Photographs by Steve Bloom, will showcase historical photos which had been abandoned in an attic for decades. The touring display will be the first time...
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Purchases Necklace Worn by Princess Diana at Sotheby's Auction

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the Royal Family, getting her hands on a pendant worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The reality star outbid three others on a cross-shaped necklace via a representative at the auction house’s “Royal and Noble” sale that took place on Wednesday night. The final bid was at £163,800 GBP (approximately $202,000 USD), which was more than double the estimated price.
msn.com

Clothing from 1600s shipwreck shows how the 1 percent lived

Years of research have raised more questions than answers regarding the spectacular contents of a 17th-century shipwreck in the Netherlands, which includes some of the most important clothing discoveries ever made in Europe. The shipwreck was discovered in 2009 by a local diving club in Texel, an island in the...
People

Monaco's Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Join Family for Outing to the Circus

Prince Albert brought his 8-year-old twins for a performance featuring clowns, acrobats, animals and more It was a day of fun at the circus for Monaco's royal family! Royal twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their father, Prince Albert, and other members of the family at the 45th International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo on Sunday. The 8-year-old siblings — who sported matching scarves with their dad — were greeted on the red carpet by performers sporting face makeup and elaborate costumes, with Gabriella taking on a common royal task: accepting...
People

Sultan of Brunei's Daughter Princess Azemah Marries Her First Cousin in Week-Long Wedding

Princess 'Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah married Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkian in a opulent wedding crowned by a three-day ceremony It's a royal wedding in Brunei — that of Princess 'Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah and Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkiah. Princess 'Azemah, 38, is the daughter of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and wedding festivities began in the independent sultanate on the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia on Jan. 8. Prince Bahar is the son of the sultan's brother Prince Jefri Bolkiah, making the couple first cousins, Tatler reported. The event began in the Banquet Hall...
BBC

Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing

A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC

Walthamstow: Baby died after being carried in a sling - inquest

An east London mum whose newborn died after being carried in a sling has told an inquest he "would still be here" if she had been warned of the risks. Two-month-old Toby Barwick died at Whipps Cross Hospital on 12 February 2021 after he suddenly stopped breathing earlier that day.
BBC

Mystery portrait likely to be Raphael masterpiece

New facial recognition technology has found a painting previously attributed to an unknown artist is highly likely to be a Raphael masterpiece. A team from the University of Nottingham and University of Bradford used the technology to examine the painting, known as the de Brécy Tondo. They found the...
BBC

East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog

The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
CBS News

Golden secret found in mouth of "controversial" socialite who died in 1619

Scientists have discovered the long-buried secret of a 17th-century French aristocrat 400 years after her death: she was using gold wire to keep her teeth from falling out.The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988.Embalmed in a lead coffin, her skeleton — and teeth — were remarkably well-preserved.At the time the archaeologists noticed that she had a dental prosthetic, but they did not have advanced scanning tools to find out more.Thirty-five years later, a team of archaeologists and dentists have identified that d'Alegre...
BBC

Exceptionally rare Iron Age chariot axle found at Sizewell

Part of an "exceptionally rare" Iron Age wooden axle from a chariot or cart has been found in a waterlogged pit. The fragment was uncovered in 2021 at Eastbridge, Suffolk, ahead of tree planting for the Sizewell C nuclear power station project. Recent analysis revealed the hazel wood axle was...

