A mural has been unveiled at a London train station celebrating a pioneering female train driver. The artwork of Karen Harrison is part of a new campaign by Avanti West Coast to encourage more women to consider the career. It has been pledged that the train operating company will have 50 per cent female recruits by 2050. "Meet Karen Harrison. In 1979 she became a train driver. It was a big deal," the 8 x 5 metre mural says. It will remain on display in Euston station until 28 February.

1 DAY AGO