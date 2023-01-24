ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: DA says decision to file charges is ‘imminent’ as judge weighs release of grand jury report

A judge in Georgia heard arguments on Tuesday over the public release of a grand jury report following an eight-month probe into Donald Trump’s allleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.During its investigation, the panel heard testimony and evidence about the abuse and harassment of election workers, a fake elector scheme, and Mr Trump’s infamous phone call to election officials to “find” enough votes for his victory.The report from the special grand jury, which is barred from issuing indictments, likely includes a summary of its investigative work and recommendations for indictments for alleged...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

How classified documents became a schoolgirl's show-and-tell

WASHINGTON — On a winter's day in 1984, a briefcase stuffed with classified government documents showed up in a building in Pittsburgh, borne by someone who most certainly wasn't supposed to have them. That someone was 13-year-old Kristin Preble. She took the papers to school as a show-and-tell project...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TheDailyBeast

Charging Decision ‘Imminent’ in Trump Election Case, Georgia DA Says

At the top of a 90-minute hearing on Tuesday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said that a decision was “imminent” on whether her office would be seeking indictments on the allegations that former President Donald Trump sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. At the hearing, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments as to whether a special grand jury’s report on the matter should be released. Willis’ office fought against the report’s unsealing, with Donald Wakeford, a chief senior district attorney, saying that to release it now would be “premature.” Willis herself suggested that her team was thinking of “protecting future defendants’ rights.” Pushing for the report’s publication was a coalition of more than a dozen media organizations. McBurney concluded he needed to reflect further on the arguments presented. ”There will be no rash decisions,” he said. “No one’s going to wake up with the court having disclosed the report on the front page of a newspaper.”Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

