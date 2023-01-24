Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Special Grand Jury Wraps Up and Looks to be Another Democrat Nothingburger Against Trump
After an almost two-year investigation including dozens of subpoenas of Trump associates, Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis doesn’t appear to have anything tangible which might lead to prosecutable charges.
Major New Development Announced in Georgia Trump Probe
A significant new development has been announced in the state of Georgia's investigation into whether or not former President Donald Trump and his allies violated state law in their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to The Associated Press.
Former Lt. Governor says ‘there’s enough information’ for Fulton DA to indict Trump
ATLANTA — Georgia’s former Lt. governor says he feels Fulton County’s district attorney has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump. A special purpose grand jury finished an eight-month-long investigation about two weeks ago which looked into possible criminal meddling with Georgia’s 2020 election by Trump.
Release of special grand jury's Trump report opposed by district attorney
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told a judge Tuesday she opposes releasing to the public a report by a special purpose grand jury that spent months investigating former President Donald Trump's behavior after the 2020 election. Describing herself as "one of the few people to have had the opportunity...
Trump Loses Access to Millions of Viewers Ahead of First Campaign Rally
Newsmax is often the only place on cable to view Trump rallies, netting them millions of viewers. How many will need to go elsewhere?
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Mother, daughter who were Fulton County election workers awarded presidential medal
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden has decided to turn the violent uprising that took over the nation's Capitol into a day of recognition. Friday marks two years since the historic insurrection hit the Capitol's steps. Those all around the nation felt its impact, including two Fulton County election workers who will be recognized at the event.
Washington Examiner
Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report
Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
Trump news – live: DA says decision to file charges is ‘imminent’ as judge weighs release of grand jury report
A judge in Georgia heard arguments on Tuesday over the public release of a grand jury report following an eight-month probe into Donald Trump’s allleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.During its investigation, the panel heard testimony and evidence about the abuse and harassment of election workers, a fake elector scheme, and Mr Trump’s infamous phone call to election officials to “find” enough votes for his victory.The report from the special grand jury, which is barred from issuing indictments, likely includes a summary of its investigative work and recommendations for indictments for alleged...
Georgia judge hears arguments on whether to make Trump grand jury report public
A Georgia judge will decide whether to publicly release a report from a special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in that state. CBS News reporter Graham Kates has been following the investigation and joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Any Day Now: Georgia DA Fani Willis Could Indict Trump Soon Over ‘The Big Lie’
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says a decision on whether to indict Donald Trump for allegedly interfering in the 2020 Georgia election is "imminent." The post Any Day Now: Georgia DA Fani Willis Could Indict Trump Soon Over ‘The Big Lie’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Georgia DA asks judge to keep Trump criminal probe report sealed, citing concern for 'future defendants'
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked judge not to release a special grand jury report outlining its investigation into former President Donald Trump, reports said.
Trump 'Highly Likely' to Face Prosecution in Georgia, Attorney Predicts
Attorney Norman Eisen pointed to "powerful" evidence against Trump as to why he believes he could face charges in Fulton County DA Fani Willis' investigation.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
A court in Atlanta will determine whether to make the 2020 election investigation report public.
On Tuesday, a court in Atlanta will hear arguments on the release of a report that looked into former President Trump and his supporters' attempts to rig the 2020 election. Why it's important After starting an investigation two years ago, Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis is now one step closer to deciding whether to charge Trump or his friends.
How classified documents became a schoolgirl's show-and-tell
WASHINGTON — On a winter's day in 1984, a briefcase stuffed with classified government documents showed up in a building in Pittsburgh, borne by someone who most certainly wasn't supposed to have them. That someone was 13-year-old Kristin Preble. She took the papers to school as a show-and-tell project...
Chief Minter one of few nominees snubbed by Senate on U.S. Marshal Service nomination
The Roy Minter fan club is a small group, at least in Savannah, where his resignation as Savannah Police chief last summer was quietly celebrated. Turns out members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee don’t care much for Minter either. The former Savannah Police chief’s nomination to the United...
Charging Decision ‘Imminent’ in Trump Election Case, Georgia DA Says
At the top of a 90-minute hearing on Tuesday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said that a decision was “imminent” on whether her office would be seeking indictments on the allegations that former President Donald Trump sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. At the hearing, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments as to whether a special grand jury’s report on the matter should be released. Willis’ office fought against the report’s unsealing, with Donald Wakeford, a chief senior district attorney, saying that to release it now would be “premature.” Willis herself suggested that her team was thinking of “protecting future defendants’ rights.” Pushing for the report’s publication was a coalition of more than a dozen media organizations. McBurney concluded he needed to reflect further on the arguments presented. ”There will be no rash decisions,” he said. “No one’s going to wake up with the court having disclosed the report on the front page of a newspaper.”Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
