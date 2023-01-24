At the top of a 90-minute hearing on Tuesday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said that a decision was “imminent” on whether her office would be seeking indictments on the allegations that former President Donald Trump sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. At the hearing, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments as to whether a special grand jury’s report on the matter should be released. Willis’ office fought against the report’s unsealing, with Donald Wakeford, a chief senior district attorney, saying that to release it now would be “premature.” Willis herself suggested that her team was thinking of “protecting future defendants’ rights.” Pushing for the report’s publication was a coalition of more than a dozen media organizations. McBurney concluded he needed to reflect further on the arguments presented. ”There will be no rash decisions,” he said. “No one’s going to wake up with the court having disclosed the report on the front page of a newspaper.”Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

