BBC
Politicians and business leaders want Staffordshire road cash
Politicians and business leaders are due to meet government officials to lobby for road improvements. The group wants money from the government's Road Investment Strategies to to fund changes to the A50 and A500. Midlands Connect, which aims to boost transport infrastructure in the region, drew up a masterplan in...
BBC
Low-carbon street lights trialled in £4.6m scheme
A total of £4.6m is being spent on decarbonising roads in East Yorkshire. The county will test low-carbon street lights and work to ensure traffic signs and road markings can be clearly seen by motorists. The money is part of a £30m national scheme which includes making asphalt from...
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Thurrock Council could lose control of hiring and firing senior staff
The government has said it may strip more powers away from a local authority that is effectively bankrupt. Essex County Council was appointed as commissioner to oversee financial decisions at Tory-run Thurrock Council, which has a £1.5bn debt. Conservative minister Lee Rowley has now said the government was "minded"...
BBC
Bristol-based Ujima Radio requests licence change
A community radio station in Bristol has asked Ofcom for permission to change its key commitments. Ujima Radio CIC, which broadcasts as Ujima Radio holds a radio licence for the St Paul's and Easton areas. The station celebrates African and Caribbean cultures through music and informative talk, as well as...
BBC
Herefordshire Council to spend £1.1m on new gritters
Council bosses will spend more than a million pounds on new gritters and other machinery in a bid to make the county's roads safer in winter. Herefordshire Council has approved the purchase of eight gritters to replace its current fleet over the next four years at a cost of £1.16m.
BBC
Ulverston: Double yellow lines outside homes met with anger
Homeowners say they have nowhere to park after double yellow lines were installed outside their properties. Residents in part of North Lonsdale Road in Ulverston, Cumbria, have lost a near-three-year fight against plans to limit parking on their street. Cumbria County Council said concerns over parking had been raised by...
BBC
Companies fined over Birmingham worker crushed to death
Two firms have been fined and a company director handed a suspended prison sentence over the death of a worker crushed by falling panes of glass. Tawanda Chamwandayita was killed unloading materials from a shipping container in Birmingham in 2017. Leyton Homes (Perry Barr) Limited and its managing director Jalal...
