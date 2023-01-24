Read full article on original website
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
uiargonaut.com
Thomas Hammer Coffee Opens in the Vandalstore
The new Thomas Hammer Coffee shop in the Vandal Store is holding a grand opening event starting Monday, Jan. 23 and ending Friday, Jan. 27. There will be free Joe Vandal coffee mugs to the first 50 customers Monday morning as well as free drip coffee the whole day. During the rest of the week, they will offer free Thomas Hammer swag items with a purchase, such as stickers, lanyards, pins and koozies while supplies last.
pullmanradio.com
Port Of Whitman County Confirms Land Purchase On Wawawai Road Next To Pullman City Limits Is For Proposed Biodiesel Plant
The Port of Whitman County has confirmed that its purchase of land on Wawawai Road adjacent to the Pullman city limits is intended for a proposed biodiesel plant. Port Executive Director Kara Reibold has responded to requests from Pullman Radio News for details about this morning’s decision from the commissioners. The board voted unanimously to buy three parcels of land on Wawawai Road for 3.8 million dollars. That property is just outside the Pullman city limits between the Whispering Hills Subdivision and the Hinrichs Trading Company Ardent Mills garbanzo plant on U.S. Highway 195. Reibeold says more information about the project will be released as developments occur.
cpmpawprints.org
The Murders of the four Idaho University Students
November 13, 2022 was the night of the 4 murders in the State of Idaho. The victims are Kylee Goncalves, she was 21 years old, born in Rathdrum, Idaho. Madison Mogen she was also 21 years old, born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, born in Post Falls, Idaho. Ethan Chapin is also 20 years old, born in Mount Vernon, Washington. More than 6 weeks after the four University of Idaho students were mysteriously stabbed to death in a house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, a suspect was identified, named Bryan Kohberger and was taken into custody. Kohberger was identified as the person who committed this horrible crime, the police identified him because of his white Hyundai Elantra which was seen in a surveillance video after the murders. The Moscow police department said that Bryan Kohberger went by the victim’s house three times, before entering the area a fourth time at 4:04 a.m. Kohbergers phone showed that he was heading to Moscow before the murders, his phone was off from 2:47 a.m to 4:48 a.m, the affidavit said that ‘’is consistent with Kohberger attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide.’’ Kohbergers phone records indicate that he went back to the house after 9 a.m., just five hours after the homicide murders; this is based on what the affidavit showed. The victims were stabbed multiple times, some of them had defensive wounds, and there was no sign of sexual assault, police said. Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of three women and one man.
Port Of Whitman County Agrees to buy Land for 'Job Creating' Development Days After Revealing Proposed Biodiesel Plant
PULLMAN - The Port of Whitman County Commissioners have agreed to purchase three parcels of land for a job-creating project. The commissioners held a special meeting on Wednesday morning and voted unanimously to buy the land without providing any details about the project only stating that it will create jobs. The elected officials only informed the public that the land is on Wawawai Road and is being purchased for 3.8 million dollars. Port Spokeswoman Sarah Highfield and Executive Director Kara Riebold have failed to respond to multiple messages from Pullman Radio News for details about today’s land purchase.
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
New Course Offerings at Lewiston High School
LEWISTON - Lewiston High School has announced they will begin offering seven new courses in the 2023-24 school year.
Government Technology
Delivery Robots Could Soon Roam Moscow, Idaho
(TNS) — A one-year agreement with the city of Moscow would include conditions on the food delivery robots that could begin to venture off of the University of Idaho campus in the future. These robots began operating at the UI in March 2022 and there are currently 15 in...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
WSU student found dead in dorm identified
PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State University (WSU) student was found dead in his dorm room on Jan. 22. The student was identified as 19-year-old Luke Morgan Tyler. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins confirmed that a student died over the weekend at WSU. Jenkins could not release the cause of death but said any assumptions are premature.
'Hats on for Paxtin': Jenifer Middle School Students to Raise Money for Fellow Classmate
LEWISTON - On Friday, January 27, Jenifer Middle School in Lewiston, ID will have a 'Hats on Day' in support of a student who was seriously burned last week. According to the Lewiston School District, Jenifer Middle School students came together "in true Burro form" asking if they could support him and his family with a 'Hats on for Paxtin' Day. On Friday, a donation of any amount will allow students to wear a hat in class for the day.
PSU Collegio
‘TikTok detectives’ took the Idaho murder investigation too far
I am sure that most people know about the four murders of University of Idaho students that took place back in November. The tragic case blew up on social media quickly, with the entire country mourning the loss of students Maddy Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. For...
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
Whitman County Coroner Identifies WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room Last Weekend
The WSU student found dead inside of his dorm room over the weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Luke Tyler, according to a press release from Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon where they found the body of Tyler inside...
KXLY
WSU police investigating death of student
PULLMAN, Wash. - Police confirm that one student is dead on the WSU Pullman campus. The WSU Police Department responded to a call at an on-campus dorm on Sunday, Jan. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the students who lived in the room dead. The...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had until recently been assigned to defend the mother of one of his alleged victims, court records show. Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor had previously been assigned to represent Cara Kernodle, the mother of...
WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play
PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Daily Evergreen
Former downtown business owner convicted of child molestation
Victor Hudak, a former downtown Pullman business owner, has been convicted of first-degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested in July for grabbing an 11-year-old’s buttocks, the survivor has received a lifetime protection order from Hudak, according to a Moscow-Pullman Daily News release. Hudak, 52,...
pullmanradio.com
WSUPD Sergeant Who Fatally Shot Man Who Fired At Officers Returns To Duty After Completing Standard Protocol
The Washington State University Police Sergeant who fatally shot a standoff suspect who fired at officers is back on duty. Sgt. Brett Boyd was serving on the Whitman County SWAT Team which responded to the incident in Pullman near the WSU campus on December 14th. 36-year-old Brett Kopacka was threatening to kill his roommates and got into an armed standoff with police. Kopacka fired shots from his apartment during the standoff before he was fatally shot.
KXLY
One person hurt in a Lewiston fire that destroyed a home
LEWISTON, ID -- A house was destroyed in Lewiston after it caught fire injuring one person. Around 11:00 a.m., Lewiston firefighters responded to a home on 24th Street after people reported hearing an explosion. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Everyone in the home was able to get...
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information on Alleged Hit-and-Run on Lower Fords Creek Road
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:24 p.m., deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred near mile marker 3 on Lower Fords Creek Road near Orofino, ID. According to a media release from the CCSO,...
