CBS San Francisco

New state bill would require gun owners to have insurance

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Two state senators announced a new bill Thursday that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If passed, California becomes the first state in the nation to adopt such legislation.The bill, SB 8, comes from State Senators Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, and Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, who decided to propose the legislation as the state reels from three mass shootings within days of each other, and five total for the month of January. In total, 27 people have been killed and another 20 injured, making January the deadliest month...
12 News

Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman

MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
MIX 106

20 Ways California Transplants Embrace Idaho Living

Contrary to the bad wrap they so often receive, California transplants bring a lot to the table here in Idaho. But before we dive into their positive attributes, let's consider what they appreciate about the Gem State. 6 Reasons Californians Appreciate Idaho Living. Taxes. In 2021, California income tax was...
AOL Corp

10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California

Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could consider moving out West for an entirely different adventure. Find: GOBankingRates' Best Regional...
KTLA.com

Help could arrive soon to reduce high natural gas bills in California

Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to pay their exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering applying California Climate Credits to utility bills “as soon as possible” to PG&E, SDG&E, SCE, and SoCalGas customers rather than wait until spring, a CPUC spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
californiaglobe.com

California Voters Approve Over $3.0 Billion Per Year in New Local Taxes

When state ballot initiatives propose new taxes, it’s big news. This past November, voters rejected Proposition 30, which would have added another 1.75 percent tax on personal income above $2.0 million. The arguments for and against Prop. 30 were litigated in saturation level television campaigns waged by both sides; total expenditures were nearly $70 million.
Washington Examiner

California's COVID authoritarianism is only just beginning

COVID authoritarianism extends far beyond the lockdowns that ruined the lives of millions. And Democrats are proving it in California. California passed a law that punished doctors for spreading “misinformation or disinformation” about COVID-19. “Misinformation” is defined as “false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.” The “contemporary scientific consensus” is, of course, to be determined by Democrats at a later date. The state’s deputy attorney general told a judge that it cannot be defined at this time.
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 1/23: La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?; Conservation groups criticize Water Board’s side deals for Delta water; Oil wells guzzle CA water while nearby residents can’t use tap; Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer; and more …

WEBINAR: California-Nevada Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar from 11am to 12pm. The California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System January 2023 Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar is part of a series of regular drought and climate outlook webinars designed to provide stakeholders and other interested parties in the region with timely information on current drought status and impacts, as well as a preview of current and developing climatic events (i.e., El Niño and La Niña). Click here to register.
Lassen County News

California loses population – again

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states. This number is a “domestic net migration” figure, meaning that 343,000 more Americans moved out of California over those 12 months than moved here from other states.
Fox40

Caltrans proposes to close homeless encampments near state highways

Caltrans is asking the state for more than $20 million to close homeless encampments near highways as part of California's highway system. Caltrans proposes to close homeless encampments near …. Caltrans is asking the state for more than $20 million to close homeless encampments near highways as part of California's...
