Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?
A 31-year-old man who was a father and a high school teacher in Washington D. C. died in Venice, California after being repeatedly tased in the middle of the street as shown on police body-camera footage. Keenan Anderson who was a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died on January 3 due to a cardiac arrest, hours after a struggle with cops of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Anderson who taught English at a mostly-black charter school in Washington and was highly respected was visiting his family in California when this incident happened. No less than three people have been killed by LAPD officers so far in 2023. The other two victims were dark-skinned and all three killings happened in a week. The other two victims were Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez. According to data by the group Mapping Police Violence, at least 1,176 people nationwide were killed by cops in 2022 which is the record of police killings by the year.
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
The Half Moon Bay massacre was an apparent workplace violence case. The suspect had been accused of violence against a coworker in 2013, court records show
The 66-year-old man suspected of killing four people at a California mushroom farm he worked at and three others at another nearby site Monday had been accused of trying to suffocate and threatening to kill a former coworker at another job nearly a decade ago.
Ballroom shooting victims planned for night of fun, dancing
LOS ANGELES — Those killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Los Angeles-area dance hall are being remembered by friends and family for the zest for life that brought them out that night to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened...
California farm shooting suspect could face death penalty: prosecutor
The man accused of killing seven fellow farmworkers and wounding another in California could face the death penalty if convicted of multiple murder charges, a prosecutor said Wednesday, as the suspect appeared in court for the first time. He faces seven counts of murder, one of attempted murder and what prosecutors called a special circumstance allegation of multiple murder.
Walmart Mass Shooting as Three People Gunned Down in Illinois Parking Lot
All three victims have been taken to hospitals following the shooting, one in a critical condition.
A Black Teacher Died After Being Tased 4 Times. Ex-Cops Say It Didn’t Need to Happen.
When an LAPD cop tased Keenan Anderson, the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder and a high school English teacher, four times as other officers restrained him, they had other options and could have used less force, several experts told VICE News. “I’ve handled hundreds of these cases in...
A Gang Leader Killed 10 Prison Guards and a Whole Mexican City's on Lockdown
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—The Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez has been under siege for several days after a local gang leader killed ten guards in a violent prison escape that also freed another 24 inmates. Seven inmates reportedly also died in the incident. An armed group driving...
Madison Brooks: Judge says video intended to clear suspects in LSU student rape actually shows crime occurred
A video that four men hoped would exonerate them of the rape of a Louisiana State University (LSU) student has instead proven that a crime did occur, according to a judge – hours after an attorney for two of the suspects claimed it shows the late 19-year-old had consented to sex.Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age, Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18; have been charged with the rape of 19-year-old student Madison Brooks, before she was struck by a car and killed.Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister,...
Her alleged attacker is a suspected serial killer. She forgives him but not the police
Her body is riddled with bullet hole scars and specks of shrapnel. Just beneath the skin on her waist and chest are two lumps of leftover ammunition. Yet Natasha LaTour is still alive -- believed to be the lone survivor of a suspected serial killer.
Police home in on killer after woman lets him borrow her phone, then calls 911
Police homed in on a gunman who shot three people at a convenience store in Washington state after a woman whose cellphone he borrowed called 911.
Will Store Clerk Who Killed Armed Robber Be Protected By Louisiana’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law?
A Louisiana store clerk who killed an armed robber was charged with manslaughter despite state law allowing deadly force in self-defense. The post Will Store Clerk Who Killed Armed Robber Be Protected By Louisiana’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law? appeared first on NewsOne.
Police In Florida Say Microsoft Executive Murder Suspect “Did Not Work Alone” In Ambush Killing
Police in Florida made an arrest in the murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan last year and said that they believed the suspect did not work alone. On Wednesday, Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith, joined by State Attorney Melissa Nelson, announced the arrest of 61-year-old Henry
These haunting photos show how the death penalty has evolved in America
Chilling photos depict the history of capital punishment in America, from public hangings to firing squads to lethal injection.
'Mass Chaos' as Shooting at MLK Day Event Sees Eight Gunned Down: Police
At least eight people were shot, while two others were "trampled" by a panicked crowd as shots rang out during an MLK Jr. Day celebration in Florida on Monday.
WATCH: TikTok captures Texas jail inmates escape from police
'Give me a ride,' the inmate asked one person.
AOL Corp
No evidence of Taco Bell employees putting rat poison in Colorado man's food, police say
Authorities in Colorado said there was rat poison in the food a man ate after he visited a Taco Bell earlier this week — but investigators said there was no evidence that employees at the fast food chain poisoned his meal. The man, who has not been publicly identified,...
Video Shows Keenan Anderson Was ‘Tased To Death’ By LAPD, Now His Family Wants Justice
Keenan Anderson was tased and killed by Los Angeles Police last week after a traffic accident led to a police altercation. The post Video Shows Keenan Anderson Was ‘Tased To Death’ By LAPD, Now His Family Wants Justice appeared first on NewsOne.
Dozens of inmates escape, 14 dead after riot in Juárez prison
Five months ago, a similar incident occurred in the same city, which left 11 dead and several businesses scorched.
Alex Murdaugh’s Defense Says It’s ‘Not Believable’ That ‘Loving Father’ ‘Butchered’ His Family
After two days of jury selection, counsel presented opening statements in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. The disbarred South Carolina attorney is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021. Murdaugh, fallen scion of a legal dynasty in the state’s lowcountry region, has pleaded not guilty to the double homicide charge. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole. Murdaugh did not wear handcuffs or ankle shackles and attended the trial in a purple-and-white checked button-down shirt and a blue blazer, his reading glasses balanced on the tip of his nose. Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster...
