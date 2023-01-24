ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Chibuzo Nwachuku

Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?

A 31-year-old man who was a father and a high school teacher in Washington D. C. died in Venice, California after being repeatedly tased in the middle of the street as shown on police body-camera footage. Keenan Anderson who was a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died on January 3 due to a cardiac arrest, hours after a struggle with cops of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Anderson who taught English at a mostly-black charter school in Washington and was highly respected was visiting his family in California when this incident happened. No less than three people have been killed by LAPD officers so far in 2023. The other two victims were dark-skinned and all three killings happened in a week. The other two victims were Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez. According to data by the group Mapping Police Violence, at least 1,176 people nationwide were killed by cops in 2022 which is the record of police killings by the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

California farm shooting suspect could face death penalty: prosecutor

The man accused of killing seven fellow farmworkers and wounding another in California could face the death penalty if convicted of multiple murder charges, a prosecutor said Wednesday, as the suspect appeared in court for the first time. He faces seven counts of murder, one of attempted murder and what prosecutors called a special circumstance allegation of multiple murder.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
The Independent

Madison Brooks: Judge says video intended to clear suspects in LSU student rape actually shows crime occurred

A video that four men hoped would exonerate them of the rape of a Louisiana State University (LSU) student has instead proven that a crime did occur, according to a judge – hours after an attorney for two of the suspects claimed it shows the late 19-year-old had consented to sex.Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age, Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18; have been charged with the rape of 19-year-old student Madison Brooks, before she was struck by a car and killed.Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Rolling Stone

Alex Murdaugh’s Defense Says It’s ‘Not Believable’ That ‘Loving Father’ ‘Butchered’ His Family

After two days of jury selection, counsel presented opening statements in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. The disbarred South Carolina attorney is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021. Murdaugh, fallen scion of a legal dynasty in the state’s lowcountry region, has pleaded not guilty to the double homicide charge. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole. Murdaugh did not wear handcuffs or ankle shackles and attended the trial in a purple-and-white checked button-down shirt and a blue blazer, his reading glasses balanced on the tip of his nose. Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
