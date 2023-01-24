Read full article on original website
Paramedics say people are getting ill because their homes are so cold
Ambulance crews say they are treating a growing number of patients who are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes. The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months. Scottish Ambulance Service crews say...
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
Everest climber 'powered through' sickness before death
The wife of an "extremely fit" father-of-two believes he "powered through" altitude sickness symptoms before dying on Mount Everest, an inquest has heard. Kellinu Portelli, 54, died a few hours away from Everest base camp in Nepal on 29 October 2019. The marathon runner from Cardiff was trekking to the...
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
Disabled woman and service dog asked to leave Hanley pub
A disabled woman said she was reduced to tears when asked to leave a pub because of her assistance dog. Louise Harris, who has multiple sclerosis, was approached by a manager in Hanley Wetherspoons on 13 January. "I was in utter shock, I could not believe it," said Ms Harris,...
Herefordshire Council to spend £1.1m on new gritters
Council bosses will spend more than a million pounds on new gritters and other machinery in a bid to make the county's roads safer in winter. Herefordshire Council has approved the purchase of eight gritters to replace its current fleet over the next four years at a cost of £1.16m.
Ceredigion: Highest proportion of young LGB+ in Wales and England
A Welsh county has the highest proportion of young people in Wales and England who identify as LGB+, the census 2021 has revealed. Nearly 16% of people aged 16 to 24 in Ceredigion said they identified as LGB+, compared to an average of 7%. The Office for National Statistics -...
Daughter of Bill Turnbull to run London Marathon in his memory
The daughter of former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull is to run the London Marathon in April in his memory. Flora Turnbull said she wanted to raise awareness of prostate cancer after her father's death from the disease on 31 August last year. She announced her bid on Wednesday, on...
Sean Abbott: Surrey sign Australia seamer for first half of 2023
Surrey have signed Australia seam bowler Sean Abbott on a deal until the end of July. The 30-year-old will be available for fixtures in both the County Championship and the T20 Blast. Abbott had a stint with the club in 2021 but his time at the Kia Oval was cut...
True identity of rotting ship hulk in Plymouth discovered
A team of maritime archaeologists has discovered the true identity of a large wooden ship hulk buried in Hooe Lake, on the outskirts of Plymouth. The remains of the vessel lie buried alongside a stone jetty on the north side of the lake. The hulk has now been identified by...
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
York Christmas market set for changes after overcrowding
Concerns about levels of overcrowding at York's Christmas market are likely to mean changes for the 2023 event, councillors have been told. The annual market ran from 17 November to 23 December and visitor numbers had been higher than expected. The numbers prompted some complaints about crowded streets and extra...
A303 in Wiltshire reopens overnight after flooding
A road will fully reopen overnight after flooding left it submerged. The A303 eastbound carriageway at the A36 Deptford interchange in Wiltshire was closed on 18 January whilst work to strengthen flood defences was completed. Lane two was reopened to traffic on Sunday morning after water levels subsided. The closure...
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
Southampton MP criticises closure of Bitterne NatWest branch
An MP has opposed the closure of a bank branch, branding it "a disgrace". NatWest is planning to close 23 branches in England and Wales, including its branch in Bitterne, Southampton. Royston Smith, the Conservative MP for Southampton Itchen, said the move was "poorly considered" and warned staff and customers...
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
Low-carbon street lights trialled in £4.6m scheme
A total of £4.6m is being spent on decarbonising roads in East Yorkshire. The county will test low-carbon street lights and work to ensure traffic signs and road markings can be clearly seen by motorists. The money is part of a £30m national scheme which includes making asphalt from...
