BBC
Paramedics say people are getting ill because their homes are so cold
Ambulance crews say they are treating a growing number of patients who are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes. The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months. Scottish Ambulance Service crews say...
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
BBC
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
BBC
Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
BBC
Margate man who stabbed partner through door jailed for murder
A man who killed his partner with a knife at a neighbour's house has been jailed for life for her murder. Thomas Allen, 38, attacked 37-year-old Samantha Murphy in Elfrida Close, Margate, Kent, in July 2022. Ms Murphy was stabbed in the leg by Allen after he had kicked a...
BBC
Rise in dashcam footage sent to police leads to record action
A surge in dashcam and mobile phone footage sent to police has resulted in a record year of action against dangerous drivers, senior officers say. Devon and Cornwall Police said there were a record 4,736 submissions of footage in 2022, up 151% on 2021. And the force took action against...
BBC
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
BBC
Newbury football ground: High Court to decide planning row
The battle over the future of a former football ground has been taken to the High Court. West Berkshire Council wants to redevelop its Faraday Road pitch, the former home of Newbury FC, and replace it with a new ground at Monks Lane. Campaigners insist it should be retained for...
BBC
Ulverston: Double yellow lines outside homes met with anger
Homeowners say they have nowhere to park after double yellow lines were installed outside their properties. Residents in part of North Lonsdale Road in Ulverston, Cumbria, have lost a near-three-year fight against plans to limit parking on their street. Cumbria County Council said concerns over parking had been raised by...
BBC
Bristol-based Ujima Radio requests licence change
A community radio station in Bristol has asked Ofcom for permission to change its key commitments. Ujima Radio CIC, which broadcasts as Ujima Radio holds a radio licence for the St Paul's and Easton areas. The station celebrates African and Caribbean cultures through music and informative talk, as well as...
BBC
Herefordshire Council to spend £1.1m on new gritters
Council bosses will spend more than a million pounds on new gritters and other machinery in a bid to make the county's roads safer in winter. Herefordshire Council has approved the purchase of eight gritters to replace its current fleet over the next four years at a cost of £1.16m.
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Dorset 'man with no name' mystery finally solved
The identity of a man who could not tell police who he was or where he was from has finally been established. Dorset Police said the unnamed male, who appeared near to Weymouth's seafront in September, is a 43-year-old from Latvia. The force said a member of the public was...
BBC
Thurrock Council could lose control of hiring and firing senior staff
The government has said it may strip more powers away from a local authority that is effectively bankrupt. Essex County Council was appointed as commissioner to oversee financial decisions at Tory-run Thurrock Council, which has a £1.5bn debt. Conservative minister Lee Rowley has now said the government was "minded"...
BBC
True identity of rotting ship hulk in Plymouth discovered
A team of maritime archaeologists has discovered the true identity of a large wooden ship hulk buried in Hooe Lake, on the outskirts of Plymouth. The remains of the vessel lie buried alongside a stone jetty on the north side of the lake. The hulk has now been identified by...
BBC
Southampton MP criticises closure of Bitterne NatWest branch
An MP has opposed the closure of a bank branch, branding it "a disgrace". NatWest is planning to close 23 branches in England and Wales, including its branch in Bitterne, Southampton. Royston Smith, the Conservative MP for Southampton Itchen, said the move was "poorly considered" and warned staff and customers...
BBC
Surgeon's remains found in lead coffin at Leicester Cathedral
Excavations at Leicester Cathedral have uncovered the lead coffin of a surgeon at the city's Victorian asylum. Edward Entwistle Wilkinson's remains were unearthed in a dig by University of Leicester archaeologists. The find triggered research into his life and career as the first resident medical officer at the Leicestershire and...
BBC
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
