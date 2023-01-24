Read full article on original website
BBC
Paramedics say people are getting ill because their homes are so cold
Ambulance crews say they are treating a growing number of patients who are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes. The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months. Scottish Ambulance Service crews say...
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
BBC
True identity of rotting ship hulk in Plymouth discovered
A team of maritime archaeologists has discovered the true identity of a large wooden ship hulk buried in Hooe Lake, on the outskirts of Plymouth. The remains of the vessel lie buried alongside a stone jetty on the north side of the lake. The hulk has now been identified by...
A village's only church helps its mining community evolve in the dark, warming Arctic
Social life in the Norwegian village of Longyearbyen — hemmed in by mountains, a glacier and a fjord on a remote Arctic island — has long revolved around its only church.
France to probe microplastic pellet pollution on Atlantic beaches
French prosecutors said on Friday they would investigate the appearance of vast quantities of tiny toxic plastic pellets along the Atlantic coast that endanger marine life and the human food chain. Fish and birds often mistake them for food and, once ingested, the tiny granules can make their way into the diet of humans.
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Disabled woman and service dog asked to leave Hanley pub
A disabled woman said she was reduced to tears when asked to leave a pub because of her assistance dog. Louise Harris, who has multiple sclerosis, was approached by a manager in Hanley Wetherspoons on 13 January. "I was in utter shock, I could not believe it," said Ms Harris,...
BBC
Herefordshire Council to spend £1.1m on new gritters
Council bosses will spend more than a million pounds on new gritters and other machinery in a bid to make the county's roads safer in winter. Herefordshire Council has approved the purchase of eight gritters to replace its current fleet over the next four years at a cost of £1.16m.
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
St John's Wood: Firefighters tackle blaze at St Mark's church
Firefighters responded to a large blaze at a church in north-west London. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 80 firefighters were sent to St Mark's church on Hamilton Terrace in St John's Wood after a call at 23:19 GMT on Thursday. Videos on social media showed the entire two-storey building...
BBC
Ulverston: Double yellow lines outside homes met with anger
Homeowners say they have nowhere to park after double yellow lines were installed outside their properties. Residents in part of North Lonsdale Road in Ulverston, Cumbria, have lost a near-three-year fight against plans to limit parking on their street. Cumbria County Council said concerns over parking had been raised by...
BBC
Photography exhibition to show life in apartheid South Africa
An exhibition of pictures showing apartheid-era South Africa is to open at Leicester Museum and Art Gallery. The exhibition, entitled South Africa in the 1970s: Photographs by Steve Bloom, will showcase historical photos which had been abandoned in an attic for decades. The touring display will be the first time...
BBC
Companies fined over Birmingham worker crushed to death
Two firms have been fined and a company director handed a suspended prison sentence over the death of a worker crushed by falling panes of glass. Tawanda Chamwandayita was killed unloading materials from a shipping container in Birmingham in 2017. Leyton Homes (Perry Barr) Limited and its managing director Jalal...
BBC
Video shows moment of cliff collapse on Dorset's Jurassic Coast
A huge rockfall on Dorset's Jurassic Coast has been caught on camera. The first sign of the collapse at West Bay started with puffs of dust before a large section of cliff crumbles on to the beach below. The fall, on 18 January, was captured by a camera placed on...
