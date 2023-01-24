ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State

Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
IDAHO STATE
One Green Planet

Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision

A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Moose Ever Caught in Idaho

Idaho, a mountainous state in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, offers diverse opportunities for hunters. The state is home to a wide variety of animals, including big trophy game like moose. Standing tall at six feet and weighing up to 1400 pounds, some might consider their hunting...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd

This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
Simplemost

Watch this moose drop its antlers in front of a camera

Did you know that moose shed their antlers? Shedding, or “casting,” occurs each winter when male moose shed their antlers. But even though male cervids (which are hoofed mammals in the deer family, including deer, moose and elk) drop their antlers each winter season, it’s still a rare thing to catch on film. That’s why the Bogert family in Alaska was so excited when their Ring camera caught footage of a moose shedding his beautiful antlers.
ALASKA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Three Of The Best National Park Lodges Are In Montana

Even though it's January, it's never too early to book your spring or summer trips to some of the most iconic national parks in America. When it comes to national parks, Montana is an embarrassment of riches. We have Yellowstone, the oldest national park, and Glacier, one of the most scenic national parks. Both of these spots are in high demand by tourists every year to see what all the fuss is about, and we can't blame them.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Montana (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Montana (And What Lives Within It) Montana is home to almost 20 million acres of forests, mountains, rivers, and other natural areas. These forests provide the state with timber, minerals, and grazing lands. It also provides a habitat for many land animals, birds, and freshwater fishes.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Fastest Animals in Oregon

Oregon is one of the most geographically diverse states in America. The Northwestern State comprises deserts, dense evergreen forests, mixed forests, volcanoes, semi-arid shrublands, and abundant water, making it the ninth-largest state in the United States. These varying landscapes provide Oregon with different habitat choices for its diverse animal species.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

PHOTO: USFWS Sparks Debate Over Nicknames For Common ‘Bug’ That Isn’t a Bug At All

What do you call these little bugs? USFWS’s recent photo has Americans sending in names that range from regional to hysterical. Roly poly. Pill-bug. Doodlebug. Marvin!? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is asking for “no fighting in the comments, please” as they unleash their most recent “informal twitter poll.” The question? “What do you call these critters?”
TENNESSEE STATE

