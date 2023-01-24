Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MISSOURI SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS DURING ANNUAL MEETING
The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) showcased seven legislators and advocates for their steadfast leadership to the soybean industry during its annual meeting in Jefferson City. Several of the individuals recognized are from the KMMO listening area. Each of these individuals serve as a voice for the farmers MSA strives to protect.
KYTV
Missouri Governor wants Master Plan on Aging to improve policies and programs for rapidly-growing senior population
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Increasing the quality of life for those 60 and older is the goal of an executive order recently signed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. According to a news release by the governor’s office, Executive Order 23-01 establishes a Master Plan on Aging to help reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging and help Missourians to age with dignity.
Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies
(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Veterans Mental Health Bill Offered In Missouri House
Missouri Veterans Recognition War Medallion Program. Photo by Missouri National Guard. moguard.ngb.mil. One House member continues his push to reduce suicide in Missouri, particularly among the state’s veterans. Representative Dave Griffith has made veterans’ issues a priority throughout his five years in the House, and now chairs the chamber’s...
Talks of Critical Race Theory bans have taken schools backwards, state rep says
Critical Race Theory is the target of Republican education bills this session. Claiming CRT is divisive, some legislators want to ban it. Democratic rep and chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, Marlene Terry, makes the case for CRT.
northwestmoinfo.com
DED Awards Funding For Workforce Training Programs
The Missouri Department of Economic Development says the state will award $30 million dollars through the ARPA Workforce Training Program. The program was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and will focus on helping companies deal with workforce shortages. The ARPA Workforce Training Grant Program was launched in August...
Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system
The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready […] The post Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system appeared first on Missouri Independent.
In this Missouri School District, Physical Beatings May Be Reinstated, Sparking Controversy
The use of corporal punishment as a means to discipline people is one tht has been around with humans since the beginning and a form of punishment that is still currently being used around the world however, in countries such as the U.S the use of physical beatings has been done away with, mostly.
krcu.org
Missouri Senate education committee passes Parents' Bill of Rights
Legislation to establish a Parents' Bill of Rights, which includes requiring Missouri school districts to provide parents with curriculum information and prohibiting the teaching of certain diversity-based topics such as critical race theory, is headed to the state Senate. Members of the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee voted 6-3...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
showmeprogress.com
Defunding public education
This National School Choice Week, it’s time to put power back in the hands of parents. Parents deserve a voice on what’s being taught, school safety, and have the ability to choose the best education for their children. #SchoolChoiceWeek. School Choice Week. [….]. “…it’s time to put...
northwestmoinfo.com
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee
(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor, Attorney General Both Unhappy with MLK Event that Included Drag Queens
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri governor’s and Attorney General’s offices are unhappy with an MLK event in Columbia last week attended by 30 middle school students that also included a performance by drag queens. Marshall Griffin has details:
kmaland.com
Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech
(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Apply Online During February For MDC Spring Managed Turkey Hunts
Missouri turkey hunters can apply online during February for 2023 spring turkey-managed hunts through the Missouri Department of Conservation website. Drawing results will be available starting March 15. The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be on April 1 and 2, with the regular spring season running from April 17...
Four bills making initiative petition process harder passed by Missouri House committee
A Missouri House committee approved four versions of proposals to overhaul the initiative petition process Thursday on party-line votes, despite warnings of well-funded opposition if lawmakers put one on the ballot. The differences among the competing proposals were enough that House Elections Committee Chairwoman Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, said she didn’t feel comfortable combining them. “I […] The post Four bills making initiative petition process harder passed by Missouri House committee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Man Asks Governor to Block the State’s Plan to Execute Him Next Month
(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri man has asked the governor to block the state’s plan to execute him next month. Alisa Nelson reports.
kcur.org
As Missouri lawmakers consider a slew of anti-LGBTQ bills, a Kansas City Democrat is fighting back
Nine anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in Missouri General Assembly committees yesterday — the most heard in one day, public policy and advocacy organization PROMO says. Three of the bills aim to ban gender-affirming care for transgender kids. Another three propose banning transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity. One of the bills proposes making it illegal for drag performances to occur in public spaces.
Documentary will use all five senses to teach about Missouri’s German roots
ST. LOUIS – A documentary that will be shown soon will use all five senses to teach about Missouri’s German roots. The publishers of Missouri Life Magazine will screen Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage. The John B. Busch Brewery will host the screening, and Wurst Haus will have traditional German food and beers. There will also be music from a zither, which resembles three guitars being played at once.
kjluradio.com
Lohman man appointed to state commission by Governor Mike Parson
Governor Mike Parson makes seven appointments Monday to various state boards and commissions, including one appointment including a central Missouri man. Harry Thompson, of Lohman, was appointed to the Air Conservation Commission. Thompson currently serves as President of the Cole County Farm Bureau. He’s a retired rancher and farmer. And has previously served on the boards of MFA Inc. and Missouri Farm Bureau.
