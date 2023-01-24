Read full article on original website
Asda store is banned from selling lottery tickets after boy, seven, bought a scratchcard
Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase a scratchcard while visiting an Asda branch in Folkestone. The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.
Exceptionally rare Iron Age chariot axle found at Sizewell
Part of an "exceptionally rare" Iron Age wooden axle from a chariot or cart has been found in a waterlogged pit. The fragment was uncovered in 2021 at Eastbridge, Suffolk, ahead of tree planting for the Sizewell C nuclear power station project. Recent analysis revealed the hazel wood axle was...
Australia Day: Why young Aussies are shunning their national holiday
Only a few years ago, on Australia Day, you would have found Kaitlyn decked out in flag-adorned regalia and poolside with a beer and barbecue sausage, proudly celebrating the holiday like millions of others. "I used to host parties… I used to be really into it," the 24-year-old tells the...
One in six shops in Scotland lying vacant - report
One in every six shops in Scotland is lying empty, a new report has revealed. The vacancy rate is one of the highest in Britain, according to the latest Vacancy Monitor study from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC). The SRC warned that high streets may struggle to "ever fully recover".
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
Evidence of early Civil War fight found by HS2 dig
Evidence of what could be one of the first skirmishes of the English Civil War has been found by archaeologists along the planned HS2 route. Pistol and musket ball marks were discovered on a site in Warwickshire. Around 200 impact marks were found on a heavily fortified medieval gatehouse of...
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
David Oluwale: Leeds bridge remembering race harassment victim opened
A new bridge honouring the legacy of a man who died after being racially harassed by police officers has been officially opened in Leeds. The David Oluwale Bridge, which spans the River Aire, was formally opened at a ceremony earlier. Mr Oluwale, from Nigeria, was last seen fleeing police in...
Jeremy Clarkson made Prince Harry apology ‘to protect his beer brand’
Jeremy Clarkson issued his apology to Prince Harry in a bid to spare the reputation of his lager brand, reports suggest.Sources claim that Mr Clarkson was encouraged to draw up the apology after penning a newspaper column in which he said he hoped that the Duchess of Sussex would one day be forced to parade naked through the streets of Britain, while a crowd chanted “shame” and “threw excrement” at her.The TV personality previously claimed that he had “clumsily” referenced a scene in Game of Thrones in devising the controversial tableau.The column received vehement criticism, with the press watchdog...
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
Spirit of Thatcherism will help North of England, Gove says
Michael Gove has told the North of England's political leaders he will harness the "spirit" of Thatcherism to raise living standards in the region. The levelling up secretary told a conference the former prime minister was an inspiration for the policy. His speech followed Northern leaders' call to enshrine levelling...
'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera
Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.
SB Nation
Report: Tottenham “frustrated” with slow progression of Porro talks, but deal likely
Tottenham Hotspur is still in negotiations to sign Sporting right wing back Pedro Porro. Must be a day that ends in Y, right? Yesterday, the online news reports both in Portugal and the UK were breathless reporting on “critical” meetings that would “make or break” the final deal.
England Netball: What are the Roses' prospects before the World Cup in July?
With just six months until the Netball World Cup, England mid-courter Jade Clarke said finishing third in the Quad Series is "not where we want to be". Her comments came after former players talked of "unanswered questions" and "deeper issues" that the team face following their poor run of results over the last six months.
WVNews
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United.
Time Out Global
Revealed: these are the best fish and chip shops in the UK
Nothing beats the first bite of freshly battered cod by the seaside – with a side of hand-cut chips and mushy peas, of course. The UK is renowned for its abundance of top-quality fish and chip restaurants, but figuring out the best of the best is always a topic of hot debate.
Brighton sign teenage striker Mark O’Mahony from Irish outfit Cork City
Brighton have signed Irish teenager Mark O’Mahony from Cork City following a successful trial.The 18-year-old striker has agreed a contract until June 2025, subject to international clearance, and will initially join the Under-21 side.O’Mahony was named Ireland’s Under-17 player of the year in 2022 and has also represented his country at U18 and U19 level.We are pleased to confirm the signing of striker Mark O’Mahony from Cork City, subject to international clearance. ✍️🤝 @FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 26, 2023He joins compatriots Evan Ferguson, Andrew Moran and James Furlong in Sussex.“I got to know the...
