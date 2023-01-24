ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls

Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
BBC

Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies

A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC

Photography exhibition to show life in apartheid South Africa

An exhibition of pictures showing apartheid-era South Africa is to open at Leicester Museum and Art Gallery. The exhibition, entitled South Africa in the 1970s: Photographs by Steve Bloom, will showcase historical photos which had been abandoned in an attic for decades. The touring display will be the first time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy