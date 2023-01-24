Read full article on original website
investing.com
Bitcoin, ETH, Cardano, Avalanche Down After Strong 2023 Beginning
© Reuters Bitcoin, ETH, Cardano, Avalanche Down After Strong 2023 Beginning. Bitcoin anticipates its first back-to-back daily dip in 2023. BTC declined 2.5%, trading at $22,380. Other cryptocurrencies including Ether, Cardano, and Avalanche were also in red. Following a disappointing earnings projection from technological heavyweight Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) that dampened...
investing.com
BTC Dropping to $19K Is Inevitable According to Analyst
© Reuters. BTC Dropping to $19K Is Inevitable According to Analyst. Michael van de Poppe tweeted that BTC dropping to $19k is inevitable. The analyst says that the market is overpriced. Investors should keep an eye on the support level at $21.1k. The crypto analyst, Michael van de Poppe,...
investing.com
Bitcoin Analyst Suspects an Ongoing Manipulation in Price
© Reuters Bitcoin Analyst Suspects an Ongoing Manipulation in Price. Bitcoin analyst compares current market situation with pre-Terra crash period. Trader_J says Bitcoin market is being pumped using BUSD stablecoin. The analyst describes the situation to be scary, as prices may drop sharply. Acclaimed Bitcoin analyst Trader_J on Twitter...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally
Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
investing.com
Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
investing.com
Gold retreats after virtually touching $1,950; awaits PCE inflation data
Investing.com -- Gold futures came within a hair’s breadth of $1,950 an ounce before retreating on Thursday, as bulls in the game appeared to be conserving energy for another crack at the key resistance if U.S. inflation data due in the next 24 hours turns out to be tamer than thought.
investing.com
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?. The long-awaited Cardano-based stablecoin, Djed, will launch next week. A user interface (UI) will eventually be included in DJED. Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $ 0.378897 with $400m 24-hour trading volume. The much-anticipated introduction of the Djed stablecoin is planned...
investing.com
Exclusive-Chile mine delays to slow copper growth; peak seen lower, later -regulator
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Copper production in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, will grow at a slower rate this decade than previously hoped, a government report seen by Reuters showed, with peak output later and lower than estimated a year ago. Likely output of the red metal...
investing.com
Here Are Top 10 Cryptos by Github Development Activity
Here Are Top 10 Cryptos by Github Development Activity. Santiment, a market intelligence platform has released the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies by Github development activity. Top on the list is Polkadot (DOT), followed by Kusama (KSM). Cardano (ADA) is third on the list with 337 development activities over the...
investing.com
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.74%
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Utilities and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.74% to hit a new 6-months high, while the SBF 120 index gained 0.73%. The best...
investing.com
Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's
© Reuters. Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares rose 2.5% after-hours Wednesday after the company announced a massive buyback plan and another dividend hike. The oil giant's Board authorized the repurchase of $75 billion of the company’s common shares. The new plan...
investing.com
China’s reawakening from Covid slumber unlikely to save slowing global economy
Investing.com – A stronger economy in China is often a key ingredient for global growth. But as China prepares to flex its economic muscles following several years of slumber under Covid duress, some are warning that this time is different. As China reopens for business, the “positive spillover to...
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank is seen delivering two more quarter-point interest-rate increases before ending its current round of rate hikes in March, after a government report showed inflation continued to slow last month.
investing.com
The Art of Contrarian Investing
From a contrarian investing view, everyone remains bearish despite a market that corrected all of last year. I polled my Twitter followers recently to take their pulse on the market. Of the 1280 votes cast in the poll, roughly 73% of respondents anticipate the market to be lower throughout 2023....
investing.com
Mexico early-January prices exceed market forecasts, rate hikes expected
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's headline inflation accelerated and exceeded expectations in early January, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday, marking the first monthly pickup since September as markets brace for fresh interest rate hikes ahead. Annual headline inflation in the first half of the month reached 7.94%,...
investing.com
Correction Within a Medium-Term Downtrend in the Offing for Gold
Gold recently moved above its August highs but stopped – approximately – at its June highs. This doesn’t have to be the top, but it’s pretty likely to be one, especially since gold recently moved quite close to the most prominent of its Fibonacci retracement levels – the 61.8% one.
investing.com
Dow futures tick lower, Intel dips 9.7% after earnings miss
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were fell during Thursday’s evening trade after major benchmark averages finished the regular session in positive territory following a better than expected GDP reading, while investors continue to monitor a slew of earnings results. By 6:35pm ET (11:35pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures were 0.1%...
investing.com
Sweden to upgrade Berzelius supercomputer with Nvidia AI systems
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden will upgrade its Berzelius supercomputer using Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)'s latest artificial intelligence (AI) systems to aid in understanding various diseases such as cancer and make it among the world's fastest AI supercomputers. The system has also developed large language models capable of drafting a speech or answering...
investing.com
Diageo tumbles as sales volumes fall in North America, Asia
Investing.com -- Diageo (LON:DGE) shares fell to their lowest in seven months on Thursday after the company said sales volumes fell in three of its most important markets at the end of 2022, as the company’s price increases proved too much for customers already struggling with high inflation. Sales...
investing.com
FTX’s Huge Creditor List Includes Some of SBF’s Close Partners
© Reuters. FTX’s Huge Creditor List Includes Some of SBF’s Close Partners. FTX released a 115-page document listing all its creditors. These include well-known FTX partners such as Kevin O’Leary and Anthony Scaramucci. Big Tech firms, media companies, and venture funds are also on the list.
