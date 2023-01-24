Read full article on original website
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
Commitment Impact: Ted Hammond To Michigan
Take a look at how defensive lineman Ted Hammond fits into Michigan's class as a player, member of the group and future piece of U-M defenses.
Michigan basketball: Could Jett Howard be back for Purdue?
Michigan takes on No. 1 Purdue in Ann Arbor Thursday night in an attempt to get a much-needed Quad 1 win. The Wolverines aren’t even on the NCAA Tournament bubble at this point, but they’re still No. 2 in the Big Ten at 5-3, and could move within a game of the first place Boilermakers with a victory.
Michigan Falls To No. 1 Purdue In Ann Arbor
The Wolverines battled and did so without super frosh Jett Howard, but ultimately came up short against the top team in the nation.
Michigan Daily
Simplicity leaps Luke Hughes’ game forward
Regularly playing more than 20 minutes a game, sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes often holds the weight of the No. 7 Michigan hockey team on his shoulders. Playing on the first defensive pairing, first powerplay, first penalty kill and as an extra attacker — all while not missing a single NCAA game this season — Hughes’ role for the Wolverines is nearly impossible to overstate.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan updates injury status for Jett Howard ahead of Purdue game
Michigan gave an update on injured star Jett Howard ahead of its matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Howard suffered an ankle injury in Michigan’s win over Minnesota on Sunday. X-rays were negative, but Howard’s status going forward remains unknown. On Wednesday morning, a Michigan spokesman told...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Michigan Daily
With final stretch looming, Michigan believes it will make the jump
It was always fair to expect an adjustment period. First-year interim head coach, tons of talent departing for the NHL, a class of 12 freshmen — plenty of whom the No. 7 Michigan hockey team immediately thrust into top-six roles. The list goes on and on as to why the Wolverines faced an uphill battle early in the season. It showed as they rode an up-and-down first half to sixth place in the Big Ten.
Former Wolverine Lands Head Coaching Position At Wayne State
On Thursday, Wayne State named Tyrone Wheatley as the 20th head coach in the football program's history.
Michigan State preparing for first matchup with high-scoring Hawkeyes
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo previews the Spartans' home game against Iowa, the highest-scoring offense in the Big Ten.
MLive.com
See which teams are on the rise in Jan. 26 Grand Rapids boys prep hoops power rankings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s boys basketball playoffs are just over a month away, making late January a good time to start shoring up any weaknesses in time for the tournament. Several Grand Rapids-area squads are already playing at a playoff level, while others are starting to find...
Michigan State basketball's defense stands tall at end for 63-61 win over Iowa
EAST LANSING — Malik Hall returned at the start, and things seemed on the uptick for Michigan State basketball. Tyson Walker left late, and things started to look bleak. Both...
