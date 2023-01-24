ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

On3.com

Michigan basketball: Could Jett Howard be back for Purdue?

Michigan takes on No. 1 Purdue in Ann Arbor Thursday night in an attempt to get a much-needed Quad 1 win. The Wolverines aren’t even on the NCAA Tournament bubble at this point, but they’re still No. 2 in the Big Ten at 5-3, and could move within a game of the first place Boilermakers with a victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Simplicity leaps Luke Hughes’ game forward

Regularly playing more than 20 minutes a game, sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes often holds the weight of the No. 7 Michigan hockey team on his shoulders. Playing on the first defensive pairing, first powerplay, first penalty kill and as an extra attacker — all while not missing a single NCAA game this season — Hughes’ role for the Wolverines is nearly impossible to overstate.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan updates injury status for Jett Howard ahead of Purdue game

Michigan gave an update on injured star Jett Howard ahead of its matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Howard suffered an ankle injury in Michigan’s win over Minnesota on Sunday. X-rays were negative, but Howard’s status going forward remains unknown. On Wednesday morning, a Michigan spokesman told...
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
Michigan Daily

With final stretch looming, Michigan believes it will make the jump

It was always fair to expect an adjustment period. First-year interim head coach, tons of talent departing for the NHL, a class of 12 freshmen — plenty of whom the No. 7 Michigan hockey team immediately thrust into top-six roles. The list goes on and on as to why the Wolverines faced an uphill battle early in the season. It showed as they rode an up-and-down first half to sixth place in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI

