magnoliareporter.com
Excessive rainfall in Magnolia forecast through early Wednesday
Excessive rainfall is possible through Tuesday night as a strong upper-level disturbance impacts the region with widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said periods of heavy rainfall may create a flash flooding threat with 1-2 inch rain amounts and isolated higher totals possible. Also, a...
cenlanow.com
Today’s Forecast – January 24, 2023
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a chilly morning, rain will begin and continue throughout the afternoon and evening. Today, be sure to grab your rain jacket and/or your umbrella before you head out the door; because both will be needed during the late morning, afternoon, and evening. An upper level low pressure system will drop down over southeastern Texas and begin pushing rain and isolated thunderstorms into the ArkLaMiss. Thankfully the risk for strong to severe storms is relatively low here in the ArkLaMiss, but bouts of heavy rainfall will continue into your afternoon. Watch out for potential flash flooding on your way home from school or work.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter is Back!
A strong storm system will continue to bring rain and snow to much of the state through the overnight hours. Snowfall accumulations are expected for a large part of Arkansas north and west of Little Rock with a coating to around an inch is possible mainly on grassy areas along the I-30/US 67 corridor with in excess of 10″ likely at elevation of 2000 feet or higher. Precipitation will taper off to a few flurries by early Wednesday morning.
Dallas Observer
"Big, Wet, Fluffy Flurries": Snow Could Fall in Big D Amid Tuesday's Inclement Weather
North Texans venturing out into Tuesday's less-than-pleasant weather could find themselves muttering a certain four-letter word: "snow." The National Weather Service notes on its site that residents should expect hazardous weather conditions, such as a potential thunderstorm. NWS weather wizards have predicted that the temperature will drop to around 39...
Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
fox8live.com
Strong winds, severe storms expected later tonight
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A busy next 24 hours is expected in weather as we have the risk for severe storms along with strong winds due to a powerful low pressure blowing through the area. Now most of the day today will be just fine in regards to what’s going...
Winter storm leaves thousands of Arkansas customers without power
Rain and snowfall left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Wednesday morning.
Snowy scenes from across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — As of Tuesday afternoon, many parts of Arkansas have been seeing significant snowfall. The snow could be heavy at times, especially for areas of higher terrain in the Ozarks. Those areas could receive 3-6" or more of snow by Wednesday morning. Due to the snow, some...
Thousands still without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. As of Jan. 27, 14,000 in the state of Arkansas are without power. Along the northern state line, Baxter, Marion and Fulton counties all have over 1,000 customers without power. Stone county has the […]
theadvocate.com
More than 18,000 people without power as storms, possible tornado hits Louisiana
Strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms led to minor power outages and damage to the Baton Rouge metro area Tuesday night as a tornado watch that went into effect earlier in the day was dropped around 9 p.m. On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in New Orleans placed at...
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Snow is coming to Arkansas, but exactly how much will the state get?. Get ready for a powerful winter storm to strike Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Tuesday, bringing a widespread cold rain, quickly changing over to a wintry mix and then to heavy snow to the west and north.
Lane Closures Scheduled to Begin Soon For I-20 in Shreveport
If your normal weekend travels take you along I-20 in Shreveport, you might want to begin exploring some alternative routes while you still have time. We have just gotten word from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that next Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, work is scheduled for a large section of I-20 in the Shreveport area that is certain to delay traffic.
People in Louisiana Swear This Will Keep Mosquitos Away Better Than Anything
The weather in Louisiana will start to heat up in a few months and you know what that means—mosquitos.
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas
A tornado crumbled structures and cut power lines in Pasadena, Texas. In nearby Deer Park, high winds damaged a chemical plant. Meanwhile, strong winds flipped over trucks and streets flooded in parts of the Houston area. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for southwest Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Four Forks Water System issued a boil advisory for 200 customers in southwest Caddo Parish Thursday afternoon. An electrical outage is blamed for the boil order. The water system said the advisory will expire next Wednesday.
brady-today.com
National Weather Service Issues Special Weather Statement
Colder conditions and widespread precipitation from an approaching winter storm are expected to combine across the area on Tuesday. This will mean a widespread cold rain across west central Texas with totals up to an inch. However, across some portions mainly north of I-20, some of the precipitation may end...
WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
