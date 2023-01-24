ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

With final stretch looming, Michigan believes it will make the jump

It was always fair to expect an adjustment period. First-year interim head coach, tons of talent departing for the NHL, a class of 12 freshmen — plenty of whom the No. 7 Michigan hockey team immediately thrust into top-six roles. The list goes on and on as to why the Wolverines faced an uphill battle early in the season. It showed as they rode an up-and-down first half to sixth place in the Big Ten.
Simplicity leaps Luke Hughes’ game forward

Regularly playing more than 20 minutes a game, sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes often holds the weight of the No. 7 Michigan hockey team on his shoulders. Playing on the first defensive pairing, first powerplay, first penalty kill and as an extra attacker — all while not missing a single NCAA game this season — Hughes’ role for the Wolverines is nearly impossible to overstate.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
