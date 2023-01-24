Read full article on original website
Related
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
Mayor Adams teases subway safety plan in live interview on CBS2
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams made headlines Friday morning during a live interview on CBS2 News.He addressed issues including the migrant crisis and subway safety, as well as ambitious new initiatives from his State of the City speech. The mayor teased a major announcement, saying he and Gov. Kathy Hochul have a promising update for subway riders. "The subway safety plan is moving our system in the right direction. I always stated that it was going to be a while before people go from what they felt to what they're feeling as we deal with those average of six felonies a day that...
Comments / 0