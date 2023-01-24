ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Michigan falls short in first Big Ten meet

Missteps on the beam proved crucial as the No. 3 Michigan (3-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) women’s gymnastics team lost to No. 14 Michigan State (2-1, 1-0). Despite efforts from the Wolverines to keep it close against a solid Spartans team, they narrowly lost, 197.200-196.975. The first rotation of...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Charlie Pappalardo: Above all else, Michigan needs discipline

Last Friday night, in one of the most important games of its season, the No. 7 Michigan Hockey team was tied, 3-3, with No. 2 Minnesota in overtime. Mere minutes away from pushing the contest to a shootout, freshman forward Jackson Hallum took a hooking minor, putting the Wolverines down a man at a crucial juncture. Michigan had already taken three minor penalties, a major and had allowed a goal on the penalty kill. However, that didn’t stop the Golden Gophers from capitalizing again to win with just 12 seconds to go.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan falls to Maryland, 72-64, in second straight Big Ten loss

COLLEGE PARK — Fresh off a home loss against one of the country’s top programs, the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team needed a rebound win on the road, against a tough conference opponent. Instead, many of the issues that plagued Michigan in that Jan. 23 loss...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Lindsay Budin: Michigan is running out of ‘almosts’

With six seconds left on the clock and the Michigan men’s basketball team’s deficit shaved to just three points, the Wolverines once again had a glimmer of hope against a top tier opponent. But once again, that hope dissipated as the final buzzer sounded and Michigan was left...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan fails to contain Diamond Miller in loss at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK — When Maryland guard Diamond Miller fouled out with 2:17 to go, her job was already done. As she exited the court to the applause of Xfinity Center, the 10th-ranked Terrapins’ lead stood at 10 points, and the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team’s 72-64 loss was all but guaranteed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Lys Goldman: Michigan needs to prove itself

COLLEGE PARK — In games against ranked Big Ten opponents, the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team is 0-for-4. Against Ohio State, the Wolverines’ season-high turnover numbers and stagnant offensive performance sunk them. Against Iowa, it was second-chance points and struggles against the zone defense. Against Indiana, it was poor rebounding and subpar defense.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Downing No. 1 Purdue proves too much for Michigan in 75-70 loss

No one admits it. Talk to Michigan coach Juwan Howard, talk to his assistant coaches, talk to his players — the focus is always on the game at hand, not the postseason. But the reality is simple, NCAA Tournament resumes are built in January and February, not March. The game at hand is just the next bullet point on the resume. So the Michigan men’s basketball team — for better or worse — entered its game against Purdue with a chance to secure its biggest resume builder of the season thus far.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Dickinson and Edey’s post-battle indicative of Michigan’s loss to Purdue

After losing the first bucket of the game to Purdue center Zach Edey in the paint, junior center Hunter Dickinson ran down the floor, stopping short at the top of the key. Firing the ball around the arc, freshman guard Dug McDaniel swung it to Dickinson. Rising up — right in Edey’s face — Dickinson drained a 3-pointer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Turnovers prove costly yet again for Michigan in loss to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK — Leading up to its showdown against No. 10 Maryland, turnovers were a consistent problem for the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team in each of its three ranked Big Ten matchups. The Wolverines needed to correct that issue in time to take down the Terrapins...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan struggling to put things together in ranked conference battles

The No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team put up 83 points against the Big Ten’s best defense — one holding opponents to just 58.6 points per game — on Monday. The only problem? No. 6 Indiana responded with a 92-point performance against the Wolverines’ own normally-stingy defense. Thanks to poor rebounding and poor defense, Michigan couldn’t come away with a victory Monday night.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan eyes improvement in late game situations

Time and time again, the Michigan men’s basketball team has managed to push teams to the brink late in games. Hammer in hand, the Wolverines have had plenty of opportunities to smack the nail in the coffin and avoid nail-biting finishes. But Michigan has oftentimes tossed that hammer aside,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Ann Arbor food truck series inspires cultural exchange in Old West Side neighborhood

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of Ann Arbor’s Old West Side neighborhood say their community was close-knit, characterized by neighbors laughing with each other on streets and porches. But pandemic lockdowns put a pause on all that. On one hot summer day in 2020, Nadine Hubbs, a Women’s and Gender Studies professor at the University of Michigan, was staying in her house in the Old West Side. All of a sudden, Hubbs heard the sound of mariachi music slipping through her open window, leading her to discover what would become one of historic neighborhood’s new charms: its local food trucks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

On casual homophobia at the University of Michigan

Note: All names have been changed, and stories have been truncated when appropriate to avoid the possibility or implication of repeating the message relevant in each encounter. As a student at the University of Michigan, I’ve rarely witnessed overt homophobia on campus, though I know it exists. Still, I feel...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Infectious diseases COVID-19, RSV, Influenza still prevalent on campus

Medical experts have warned of surges COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus this winter, informally known as a “tripledemic.” According to the Washtenaw County Health Department, flu cases in the county appear to have peaked in December, though another wave is still possible. The county’s community transmission rate is currently designated as “high” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though county health officials say this classification is due to the recent addition of backlogged cases to CDC data and estimate the level of transmission at “medium” instead.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

