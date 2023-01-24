Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls short in first Big Ten meet
Missteps on the beam proved crucial as the No. 3 Michigan (3-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) women’s gymnastics team lost to No. 14 Michigan State (2-1, 1-0). Despite efforts from the Wolverines to keep it close against a solid Spartans team, they narrowly lost, 197.200-196.975. The first rotation of...
Michigan Daily
Charlie Pappalardo: Above all else, Michigan needs discipline
Last Friday night, in one of the most important games of its season, the No. 7 Michigan Hockey team was tied, 3-3, with No. 2 Minnesota in overtime. Mere minutes away from pushing the contest to a shootout, freshman forward Jackson Hallum took a hooking minor, putting the Wolverines down a man at a crucial juncture. Michigan had already taken three minor penalties, a major and had allowed a goal on the penalty kill. However, that didn’t stop the Golden Gophers from capitalizing again to win with just 12 seconds to go.
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls to Maryland, 72-64, in second straight Big Ten loss
COLLEGE PARK — Fresh off a home loss against one of the country’s top programs, the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team needed a rebound win on the road, against a tough conference opponent. Instead, many of the issues that plagued Michigan in that Jan. 23 loss...
Michigan Daily
Lindsay Budin: Michigan is running out of ‘almosts’
With six seconds left on the clock and the Michigan men’s basketball team’s deficit shaved to just three points, the Wolverines once again had a glimmer of hope against a top tier opponent. But once again, that hope dissipated as the final buzzer sounded and Michigan was left...
Michigan Daily
Michigan fails to contain Diamond Miller in loss at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK — When Maryland guard Diamond Miller fouled out with 2:17 to go, her job was already done. As she exited the court to the applause of Xfinity Center, the 10th-ranked Terrapins’ lead stood at 10 points, and the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team’s 72-64 loss was all but guaranteed.
Michigan Daily
Lys Goldman: Michigan needs to prove itself
COLLEGE PARK — In games against ranked Big Ten opponents, the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team is 0-for-4. Against Ohio State, the Wolverines’ season-high turnover numbers and stagnant offensive performance sunk them. Against Iowa, it was second-chance points and struggles against the zone defense. Against Indiana, it was poor rebounding and subpar defense.
Michigan Daily
Downing No. 1 Purdue proves too much for Michigan in 75-70 loss
No one admits it. Talk to Michigan coach Juwan Howard, talk to his assistant coaches, talk to his players — the focus is always on the game at hand, not the postseason. But the reality is simple, NCAA Tournament resumes are built in January and February, not March. The game at hand is just the next bullet point on the resume. So the Michigan men’s basketball team — for better or worse — entered its game against Purdue with a chance to secure its biggest resume builder of the season thus far.
Michigan Daily
‘One of the toughest people I know’: Emily Kiser’s resilience is unmatched
With sweat dripping down her face, graduate forward Emily Kiser had enough. Her clear face mask kept slipping — she was pushing it out of her eyes nearly every possession. So in the second half against rival Michigan State, as she ran back on defense, Kiser tore the mask off her face and threw it toward the Michigan bench.
Michigan Daily
Dickinson and Edey’s post-battle indicative of Michigan’s loss to Purdue
After losing the first bucket of the game to Purdue center Zach Edey in the paint, junior center Hunter Dickinson ran down the floor, stopping short at the top of the key. Firing the ball around the arc, freshman guard Dug McDaniel swung it to Dickinson. Rising up — right in Edey’s face — Dickinson drained a 3-pointer.
Michigan Daily
Turnovers prove costly yet again for Michigan in loss to Maryland
COLLEGE PARK — Leading up to its showdown against No. 10 Maryland, turnovers were a consistent problem for the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team in each of its three ranked Big Ten matchups. The Wolverines needed to correct that issue in time to take down the Terrapins...
Michigan Daily
Michigan struggling to put things together in ranked conference battles
The No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team put up 83 points against the Big Ten’s best defense — one holding opponents to just 58.6 points per game — on Monday. The only problem? No. 6 Indiana responded with a 92-point performance against the Wolverines’ own normally-stingy defense. Thanks to poor rebounding and poor defense, Michigan couldn’t come away with a victory Monday night.
Michigan Daily
Michigan eyes improvement in late game situations
Time and time again, the Michigan men’s basketball team has managed to push teams to the brink late in games. Hammer in hand, the Wolverines have had plenty of opportunities to smack the nail in the coffin and avoid nail-biting finishes. But Michigan has oftentimes tossed that hammer aside,...
Michigan Daily
Whitmer gives State of the State Address in Lansing, discusses education policy, gun reform and climate change
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the first State of the State Address of her second term from the House Chamber of the Michigan Capitol Wednesday evening. The speech marked the first in-person State of the State Address since 2020, following virtual speeches in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michigan Daily
Ann Arbor food truck series inspires cultural exchange in Old West Side neighborhood
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of Ann Arbor’s Old West Side neighborhood say their community was close-knit, characterized by neighbors laughing with each other on streets and porches. But pandemic lockdowns put a pause on all that. On one hot summer day in 2020, Nadine Hubbs, a Women’s and Gender Studies professor at the University of Michigan, was staying in her house in the Old West Side. All of a sudden, Hubbs heard the sound of mariachi music slipping through her open window, leading her to discover what would become one of historic neighborhood’s new charms: its local food trucks.
Michigan Daily
On casual homophobia at the University of Michigan
Note: All names have been changed, and stories have been truncated when appropriate to avoid the possibility or implication of repeating the message relevant in each encounter. As a student at the University of Michigan, I’ve rarely witnessed overt homophobia on campus, though I know it exists. Still, I feel...
Michigan Daily
City Council postpones voting on East Medical Center Bridge contract, passes Historic District designation
The Ann Arbor City Council met at Larcom City Hall Monday evening to discuss a new contract for widening the East Medical Center Bridge and the designation of the house of Robert Hayden, a Black American poet, and Erma Hayden, a Black American concert pianist, as a Historic District. Mozhgan...
Michigan Daily
Infectious diseases COVID-19, RSV, Influenza still prevalent on campus
Medical experts have warned of surges COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus this winter, informally known as a “tripledemic.” According to the Washtenaw County Health Department, flu cases in the county appear to have peaked in December, though another wave is still possible. The county’s community transmission rate is currently designated as “high” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though county health officials say this classification is due to the recent addition of backlogged cases to CDC data and estimate the level of transmission at “medium” instead.
Michigan Daily
Ford School hosts Jelani Cobb to discuss American journalism and racial politics
The Ford School of Public Policy hosted Jelani Cobb, dean of the Columbia University School of Journalism, for a conversation with Celeste Watkins-Hayes, dean of the Public Policy School, in the University of Michigan’s Rackham Auditorium Tuesday night. The event was part of a series titled “Democracy in Crisis,”...
