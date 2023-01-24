Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
Related
Michigan Daily
Lys Goldman: Michigan needs to prove itself
COLLEGE PARK — In games against ranked Big Ten opponents, the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team is 0-for-4. Against Ohio State, the Wolverines’ season-high turnover numbers and stagnant offensive performance sunk them. Against Iowa, it was second-chance points and struggles against the zone defense. Against Indiana, it was poor rebounding and subpar defense.
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls to Maryland, 72-64, in second straight Big Ten loss
COLLEGE PARK — Fresh off a home loss against one of the country’s top programs, the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team needed a rebound win on the road, against a tough conference opponent. Instead, many of the issues that plagued Michigan in that Jan. 23 loss...
Michigan Daily
Lindsay Budin: Michigan is running out of ‘almosts’
With six seconds left on the clock and the Michigan men’s basketball team’s deficit shaved to just three points, the Wolverines once again had a glimmer of hope against a top tier opponent. But once again, that hope dissipated as the final buzzer sounded and Michigan was left...
Michigan Daily
Turnovers prove costly yet again for Michigan in loss to Maryland
COLLEGE PARK — Leading up to its showdown against No. 10 Maryland, turnovers were a consistent problem for the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team in each of its three ranked Big Ten matchups. The Wolverines needed to correct that issue in time to take down the Terrapins...
Michigan Daily
Dickinson and Edey’s post-battle indicative of Michigan’s loss to Purdue
After losing the first bucket of the game to Purdue center Zach Edey in the paint, junior center Hunter Dickinson ran down the floor, stopping short at the top of the key. Firing the ball around the arc, freshman guard Dug McDaniel swung it to Dickinson. Rising up — right in Edey’s face — Dickinson drained a 3-pointer.
Michigan Daily
Jett Howard’s absence felt in loss to Purdue
It’s not every day that a team gets a shot at the top-ranked team in the country. But the Michigan men’s basketball team — desperate for a resume boosting win — got exactly that. Late Thursday night, in a sold out Crisler Center, the Wolverines looked to avenge the shortcomings they’re all too familiar with against elite opponents.
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls short in first Big Ten meet
Missteps on the beam proved crucial as the No. 3 Michigan (3-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) women’s gymnastics team lost to No. 14 Michigan State (2-1, 1-0). Despite efforts from the Wolverines to keep it close against a solid Spartans team, they narrowly lost, 197.200-196.975. The first rotation of...
Michigan Daily
Michigan prepares for juggernaut Boilermakers
Purdue isn’t just good. It’s really good. So good that when Michigan coach Juwan Howard sat down with the media Wednesday morning, he jokingly turned to them for advice:. “Any answers on how to stop (Purdue) or help us offensively, please, I’m all ears,” Howard said, adding a chuckle.
Michigan Daily
‘One of the toughest people I know’: Emily Kiser’s resilience is unmatched
With sweat dripping down her face, graduate forward Emily Kiser had enough. Her clear face mask kept slipping — she was pushing it out of her eyes nearly every possession. So in the second half against rival Michigan State, as she ran back on defense, Kiser tore the mask off her face and threw it toward the Michigan bench.
Michigan Daily
Michigan struggling to put things together in ranked conference battles
The No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team put up 83 points against the Big Ten’s best defense — one holding opponents to just 58.6 points per game — on Monday. The only problem? No. 6 Indiana responded with a 92-point performance against the Wolverines’ own normally-stingy defense. Thanks to poor rebounding and poor defense, Michigan couldn’t come away with a victory Monday night.
Juwan Howard previews Michigan basketball's showdown against No. 1 Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team will face its biggest test of the season to date as the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers visit the Crisler Center on Thursday night. The Wolverines (11-8 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) need résumé-building wins — and few come better than...
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. Indiana: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Indiana Hoosiers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. IU and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Hoosiers won both of their matches against Minnesota last season (73-60 and 84-79) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach
The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
Fox 59
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
Michigan Daily
Whitmer gives State of the State Address in Lansing, discusses education policy, gun reform and climate change
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the first State of the State Address of her second term from the House Chamber of the Michigan Capitol Wednesday evening. The speech marked the first in-person State of the State Address since 2020, following virtual speeches in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978.
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
Comments / 0