Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Lys Goldman: Michigan needs to prove itself

COLLEGE PARK — In games against ranked Big Ten opponents, the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team is 0-for-4. Against Ohio State, the Wolverines’ season-high turnover numbers and stagnant offensive performance sunk them. Against Iowa, it was second-chance points and struggles against the zone defense. Against Indiana, it was poor rebounding and subpar defense.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan falls to Maryland, 72-64, in second straight Big Ten loss

COLLEGE PARK — Fresh off a home loss against one of the country’s top programs, the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team needed a rebound win on the road, against a tough conference opponent. Instead, many of the issues that plagued Michigan in that Jan. 23 loss...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Lindsay Budin: Michigan is running out of ‘almosts’

With six seconds left on the clock and the Michigan men’s basketball team’s deficit shaved to just three points, the Wolverines once again had a glimmer of hope against a top tier opponent. But once again, that hope dissipated as the final buzzer sounded and Michigan was left...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Turnovers prove costly yet again for Michigan in loss to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK — Leading up to its showdown against No. 10 Maryland, turnovers were a consistent problem for the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team in each of its three ranked Big Ten matchups. The Wolverines needed to correct that issue in time to take down the Terrapins...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Dickinson and Edey’s post-battle indicative of Michigan’s loss to Purdue

After losing the first bucket of the game to Purdue center Zach Edey in the paint, junior center Hunter Dickinson ran down the floor, stopping short at the top of the key. Firing the ball around the arc, freshman guard Dug McDaniel swung it to Dickinson. Rising up — right in Edey’s face — Dickinson drained a 3-pointer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Jett Howard’s absence felt in loss to Purdue

It’s not every day that a team gets a shot at the top-ranked team in the country. But the Michigan men’s basketball team — desperate for a resume boosting win — got exactly that. Late Thursday night, in a sold out Crisler Center, the Wolverines looked to avenge the shortcomings they’re all too familiar with against elite opponents.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan falls short in first Big Ten meet

Missteps on the beam proved crucial as the No. 3 Michigan (3-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) women’s gymnastics team lost to No. 14 Michigan State (2-1, 1-0). Despite efforts from the Wolverines to keep it close against a solid Spartans team, they narrowly lost, 197.200-196.975. The first rotation of...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan prepares for juggernaut Boilermakers

Purdue isn’t just good. It’s really good. So good that when Michigan coach Juwan Howard sat down with the media Wednesday morning, he jokingly turned to them for advice:. “Any answers on how to stop (Purdue) or help us offensively, please, I’m all ears,” Howard said, adding a chuckle.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Michigan Daily

Michigan struggling to put things together in ranked conference battles

The No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team put up 83 points against the Big Ten’s best defense — one holding opponents to just 58.6 points per game — on Monday. The only problem? No. 6 Indiana responded with a 92-point performance against the Wolverines’ own normally-stingy defense. Thanks to poor rebounding and poor defense, Michigan couldn’t come away with a victory Monday night.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

How to watch Minnesota vs. Indiana: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Indiana Hoosiers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. IU and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Hoosiers won both of their matches against Minnesota last season (73-60 and 84-79) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach

The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
INDIANA STATE

