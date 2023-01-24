ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

▶️ Unique Bend affordable housing development ‘Parkside Place’ moves forward

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

bendsource.com

Parking Minimums Abolished

On Jan. 18 the Bend City Council adopted a rule eliminating mandatory minimums for off-street parking at new developments. That's after the Oregon Land Conservation and Development Commission adopted new planning rules in July. The OLCDC eliminated parking minimums to lower the cost of building new housing and to reduce reliance on cars for environmental purposes.
centraloregondaily.com

Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development

Neighbors opposed to a gas station and retail development in southeast Bend have filed an appeal with the city. City planners approved the project for the development at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous Roads earlier this month despite the vocal objection of people living nearby. “The City Council has...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend city planner recommends councilors not hear appeal of controversial SE Bend gas station

Despite long and loud opposition by some neighbors to a planned retail development in southeast Bend due to a disputed gas station, a city planner is urging the city council not to hear their appeal of the project’s approval and to let the matter go to the state Land Use Board of Appeals. The post Bend city planner recommends councilors not hear appeal of controversial SE Bend gas station appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Study: Nearly half of Bend residents think tourism costs outweigh benefits

Do Bend residents think the benefits of tourism outweigh the costs? A new study shows a plurality say “no.”. The Oregon State University Sustainable Tourism Lab conducted a survey asking communities how they feel about tourism in their towns. Forty-nine percent of people in Bend said the costs are...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Nurses union presses St Charles over plans for $90 million Redmond cancer center: Who will staff it?

The union that represents Oregon nurses is is raising concerns about St. Charles Health System's plans for a new $90 million cancer center on its Redmond campus, expressing doubt that it can adequately staff the facility, considering its current staffing and financial issues. The post Nurses union presses St Charles over plans for $90 million Redmond cancer center: Who will staff it? appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Mirror Pond gets bank improvements

Work has begun in Bend's Drake park on this huge restoration project. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Crook County School District holding job fair Thursday

The Crook County School District will hold its annual job fair Thursday from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at their district office in Prineville. The job fair features on-the-spot interviews and representatives from the district. Jobs range from inside the classroom, maintenance and bus drivers — various roles that help...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed

Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Neff – Purcell intersection in Bend to close for 5 months

Get ready for a roughly five-month closure of the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in Bend. The City of Bend said Tuesday the intersection near St. Charles Hospital and Pilot Butte Middle School will be closed from Feb. 22 through mid-summer. It’s part of the Neff & Purcell...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Redmond kids asked what they would do as mayor

Students in grades 4-12 are invited to share their ideas for what they would do if they were mayor of the city. Answers so far have ranged from how to address the homeless issue, affordable housing and even electric vehicle charging. Winners can get up to $100 and will be...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend Park and Rec three-day spring registration starts Feb. 6

Registration for spring activities through Bend Park and Recreation District opens on Feb. 6. Once again, the registrations will be spread out over three days to reduce the chance of the website crash that people experienced last summer. Here are the dates, times and programs available. Monday, Feb. 6, 6:00...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Neff-Purcell intersection closure to have exceptions for emergency vehicles

Starting February 22, the busy intersection of Purcell Boulevard and Neff Road will be closing for several months. It’s part of a larger improvement project on Purcell and it’s happening at an intersection that is regularly overcapacity. “We’ve got some improvements we need to make,” engineering director for...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Sisters School District to re-purpose old elementary school building

Out with the old, but not entirely. Sisters Elementary School is moving to a new building in fall 2024 thanks to money from a bond measure passed in May 2021. It’ll be 80,000 square feet — almost double the size of the current building. But the former building has a chance for a new lease on life.
SISTERS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project

First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
BEND, OR
centraloregonian.com

Prineville woman is passionate about promoting the Western way of living

When it comes to anything related to the Crooked River Roundup (CRR), one will not have to look very far to find Linda Smith involved in some way. Smith has been the CRR Queen Coordinator and chair since 2017. She also became a member of the board within the past year. She was born and raised in Crook County and has always been in love with rodeos. She was a CRR princess while in high school and has continued the passion throughout her entire life.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises

Bend police said Sunday they are seeking citizen information, witnesses and security video as they try to find whoever left behind a trail of costly vandalism in northwest Bend late Friday or early Saturday, including dozens of toppled roadside trees and damaged street and school signs. The post Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

