Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
sportszion.com
Boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez reveals most famous contact he has on his cell phone is none other than Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo
There is no question that Saul Alvarez is one of the most prominent names in boxing today. Saul recently claimed in a video that he has Cristiano Ronaldo’s phone number, and football fans went bananas. Saul boxed his first bout against Abraham Gonzalez in 2005, marking his debut in...
sportszion.com
“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial
Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
Sporting News
Deontay Wilder slams Anthony Joshua for ducking fight, predicts winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
Not only is Deontay Wilder one of the hardest-hitting punchers in boxing today, but he also has one of the biggest personalities in the sport. He is not afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to the state of the heavyweight division and those who have crossed him before.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in line for ‘biggest purse in boxing history’ as Saudi Arabia set to table fight offer
TYSON FURY and Oleksandr Usyk are in line for the "biggest purse in boxing history" as Saudi Arabia prepare to table a mega-money offer. The pair of unbeaten champions are still in talks for the heavyweight division's first four-belt undisputed decider. If the Middle East win the race to host...
Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies
Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
sportszion.com
“Dumbest idea in sports history” Ex-UFC fighter Chael Sonnen takes jab at Tyson Fury over his bout offer to Francis Ngannou
There has been talking of a bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, but Chael Patrick Sonnen thinks their proposed terms and conditions are ridiculous and that the fight shouldn’t go ahead that way at all. Francis Ngannou, who recently announced his departure from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC),...
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde has “fantastic chance” against Beterbiev says Gareth A Davies
By Craig Daly: Anthony Yarde has a “fantastic chance” of defeating IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev this Saturday night, says Gareth A. Davies. The Beterbiev-Yarde event will be shown on ESPN+, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, January 28th. Like many, Gareth still picks Beterbiev (18-0,...
sportszion.com
“He’s average at best” Anthony Smith doesn’t see a long boxing career for Francis Ngannou
The dust has cleared surrounding Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC after contract negotiations failed. Many UFC analysts and fans alike have been sharing their take on the whole situation. UFC Light-heavyweight Anthony Smith also spoke on the Heavyweight champ’s potential future moves and how he might fare as a boxer.
BoxingNews24.com
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde – final press conference for Saturday’s clash in London, England
By Craig Daly: IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde met today for their final press conference ahead of their highly anticipated match at this Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England. This important event begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Beterbiev (18-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Did Liam Smith Cheat Against Eubank Jr?
By Kieran O’Sullivan: If rumor were a river, would anyone find its source? The topography is vague, the maps suspect. You could get lost out there just looking. But everybody knows that what begins as a vague whisper often ends in a rumor river at high flood. A rumor...
BBC
Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde: Briton relishing underdog tag against 'scary' champion
Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde - WBO, WBC & IBF light-heavyweight titles. Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 28 January. Coverage: Follow live text coverage and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT on Saturday. Anthony Yarde says he is relishing the chance to upset the odds...
Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko Eye May Showdown
Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko are expected to fight for the undisputed lightweight title in the spring. Initial reports suggested that the fight would take place on May 20 in New York, but Haney denied those reports via Twitter and suggested that the venue may change. Further reporting has reaffirmed that the fight will take place in May, but the fight may move to Saudia Arabia or Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
Sergey Kovalev predicts Beterbiev “will smash” Yarde on Saturday
By Charles Brun: Former IBF/WBA/WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev predicts unified 175-lb champ Artur Beterbiev will “smash” challenger Anthony Yarde within six rounds on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England. Kovalev is familiar with Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs), having knocked him out in the...
BoxingNews24.com
Just How Good Was Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes?
By Ken Hissner: If you ask Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes who was greater, him or Muhammad Ali, he would answer, “me!”. Holmes, from Easton, PA, Boxrec shows 11-3. He was knocked out and, in their second fight, stopped by southpaw Nick Wells of the Air Force and Texas. He lost in the Olympic Trials in 1972 to Duane Bobick by DQ for excessive holding. He defeated Philly’s Marvin Stinson twice and later used him as a sparring partner.
Artur Beterbiev: The light heavyweight champion by the numbers
The most proficient active knockout artist returns to the ring on Saturday at SSE Arena in London (ESPN+). That’s when and where Artur Beterbiev will defend his three world light heavyweight titles and try to extend his streak of knockouts to 19 in as many fights against Londoner Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs).
Anthony Joshua warned by David Haye he is ‘doing something wrong’ in Jermaine Franklin fight if he can’t ‘blast him out’
DAVID HAYE claimed Anthony Joshua is "doing something wrong" against Jermaine Franklin if he cannot "blast him out." AJ is set to announce Franklin as his return opponent on April 1, back at the O2 Arena for the first time in seven years. Joshua, 33, is in need of a...
MMAmania.com
Florian: Top PFL heavyweights can hang with UFC’s best — even Francis Ngannou
Former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou may no longer be ruling the 265-pound roost after fighting out his UFC contract, but “The Predator” is still considered by many to be the finest heavyweight fighter in the world. Some of the top dogs in PFL could change that status. That’s...
