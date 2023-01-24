ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever

Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
sportszion.com

“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial

Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
NEVADA STATE
OnlyHomers

Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies

Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
BoxingNews24.com

Yarde has “fantastic chance” against Beterbiev says Gareth A Davies

By Craig Daly: Anthony Yarde has a “fantastic chance” of defeating IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev this Saturday night, says Gareth A. Davies. The Beterbiev-Yarde event will be shown on ESPN+, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, January 28th. Like many, Gareth still picks Beterbiev (18-0,...
BoxingNews24.com

Did Liam Smith Cheat Against Eubank Jr?

By Kieran O’Sullivan: If rumor were a river, would anyone find its source? The topography is vague, the maps suspect. You could get lost out there just looking. But everybody knows that what begins as a vague whisper often ends in a rumor river at high flood. A rumor...
defpen

Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko Eye May Showdown

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko are expected to fight for the undisputed lightweight title in the spring. Initial reports suggested that the fight would take place on May 20 in New York, but Haney denied those reports via Twitter and suggested that the venue may change. Further reporting has reaffirmed that the fight will take place in May, but the fight may move to Saudia Arabia or Las Vegas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Sergey Kovalev predicts Beterbiev “will smash” Yarde on Saturday

By Charles Brun: Former IBF/WBA/WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev predicts unified 175-lb champ Artur Beterbiev will “smash” challenger Anthony Yarde within six rounds on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England. Kovalev is familiar with Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs), having knocked him out in the...
BoxingNews24.com

Just How Good Was Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes?

By Ken Hissner: If you ask Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes who was greater, him or Muhammad Ali, he would answer, “me!”. Holmes, from Easton, PA, Boxrec shows 11-3. He was knocked out and, in their second fight, stopped by southpaw Nick Wells of the Air Force and Texas. He lost in the Olympic Trials in 1972 to Duane Bobick by DQ for excessive holding. He defeated Philly’s Marvin Stinson twice and later used him as a sparring partner.
EASTON, PA
MMAmania.com

Florian: Top PFL heavyweights can hang with UFC’s best — even Francis Ngannou

Former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou may no longer be ruling the 265-pound roost after fighting out his UFC contract, but “The Predator” is still considered by many to be the finest heavyweight fighter in the world. Some of the top dogs in PFL could change that status. That’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy