BOISE, Idaho — A 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Bonneville County Saturday morning, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Police said the man was traveling southbound on US 91 in a Ford Explorer when he crossed over the center line and struck a Honda Accord heading in the opposite direction. The Ford went off the highway and struck a power pole.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO