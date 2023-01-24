ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hall, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho man killed in two-vehicle crash near Shelley

BOISE, Idaho — A 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Bonneville County Saturday morning, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Police said the man was traveling southbound on US 91 in a Ford Explorer when he crossed over the center line and struck a Honda Accord heading in the opposite direction. The Ford went off the highway and struck a power pole.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy