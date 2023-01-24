ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
oviedocommunitynews.org

Millions of dollars in limbo after meeting abruptly ends

Winter Springs may lose out on "tens of millions" of federal dollars after two city commissioners voted against continuing Monday's meeting before the Commission was finished making decisions about the funding.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
wmfe.org

Osceola County delays decision on tenant bill of rights

Osceola County commissioners agreed Monday put off for several months any decision on a tenant bill of rights. Commissioner Brandon Arrington is behind the effort to bring a tenant bill of rights to the county. The proposal includes a notice of rights, bans discrimination based on source of income, and...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Orlando builder buys 25 acres in region, plans 242-unit community

An Orlando-based homebuilder with an office in Tampa, Park Square Homes, has acquired 25 acres in Babcock Ranch, a solar-powered master-planned community northeast of Fort Myers. The sale price for the site wasn’t disclosed. Park Square Homes, according to a statement, plans to build 242 town homes on the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Bay News 9

New filing reveals Disney's plans for Lake Nona campus

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new filing with the city of Orlando details Disney’s plans for its new regional campus in Lake Nona. New plans have been filed for Disney's Lake Nona Campus. The filing reveals plans for the campus to include six office buildings, two flex buildings and...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Phoenix

Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

After weekend tragedy, Volusia County hospitals increase security measures

Visitors to Halifax Health in Volusia County will officially have to walk through metal detectors starting Wednesday before entering the building. Hospital officials say they had already been discussing installing the detectors. But they expedited their installation after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Crews battle roaring apartment complex fire in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews were battling a roaring fire at an Orlando apartment complex Thursday morning. Chopper 2 video captured flames and smoke pouring from the roof of a complex in the 4400 block of Semoran Boulevard. Orlando fire officials say no injuries have been reported. Officials say crews...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney Shares Plans for Lake Nona Campus Including 8 Buildings and a Park

Orlando Sentinel has shared the plans for The Walt Disney Company’s new campus coming to Lake Nona, Florida. City of Orlando records showed Disney was seeking a parcel master plan for the project earlier this month. The plans show eight proposed buildings, three garages, and a central plant. The...
ORLANDO, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The Truth Laid Bare

It’s taken nearly 100 years for healing to begin from the 1920 Ocoee massacre. Somewhere between the evil of that night and the long-overdue commemorations of today are timeless lessons you might not expect. By Robert Stephens. Gladys Franks Bell woke up three minutes ago and her phone is...
OCOEE, FL
WESH

Osceola County corrections officer arrested for domestic violence

An Osceola County corrections officer faces domestic violence charges in Polk County. Authorities arrested Joshua Diaz on Wednesday. Investigators say he grabbed a woman by the face in December, shoved her, pulled her to the ground, then held her down against her will. He's also accused of throwing her on...

