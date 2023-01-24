Read full article on original website
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Cooper the charismatic golden retriever earns over 1 million views per YouTube videoEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Orlando City Council votes on new rules and restrictions on downtown nightlife
The majority of the bar owners and workers present for public comment were squarely against the proposed measures
Orange County approves new ‘Tenants Bill of Rights’ ordinance to protect renters
ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of discussion about affordable housing, Orange County commissioners have approved a new ordinance, meant to protect renters. Work will now be focused on an office for tenant services after county commissioners unanimously passed a “Tenants Bill of Rights.”. The decision comes at a...
Orlando nonprofit provides housing to help newly released felons transition back into society
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local nonprofit now has a sixth home to help recently released felons transition back into society. S&D Enterprises opened a men-only home in the Parramore neighborhood near Orange Blossom Trail. The CEO told Channel 9 that the house was abandoned and used by squatters and...
oviedocommunitynews.org
Millions of dollars in limbo after meeting abruptly ends
Want to stay informed? Sign up for OCN’s free weekly newsletter, hitting inboxes every Thursday morning. Winter Springs may lose out on “tens of millions” of federal dollars after two city commissioners voted against continuing Monday’s meeting before the Commission was finished making decisions about the funding.
wmfe.org
Osceola County delays decision on tenant bill of rights
Osceola County commissioners agreed Monday put off for several months any decision on a tenant bill of rights. Commissioner Brandon Arrington is behind the effort to bring a tenant bill of rights to the county. The proposal includes a notice of rights, bans discrimination based on source of income, and...
Despite budget concerns, Apopka leaders continue exploring South Apopka annexation
APOPKA, Fla. — City of Apopka council members are moving along with their proposal to annex the historically Black area of South Apopka, reuniting two communities separated decades ago by segregation. The two sides gathered at a community center in South Apopka for a workshop Tuesday afternoon, their second...
Many residents, students still homeless months after Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Months after hurricanes Ian and Nicole, hundreds of Daytona Beach families are still displaced. In Midtown, streets are lined with empty homes as people live out of hotels or with family members. Ricardo Littles, who grew up in the area, came back to the area...
businessobserverfl.com
Orlando builder buys 25 acres in region, plans 242-unit community
An Orlando-based homebuilder with an office in Tampa, Park Square Homes, has acquired 25 acres in Babcock Ranch, a solar-powered master-planned community northeast of Fort Myers. The sale price for the site wasn’t disclosed. Park Square Homes, according to a statement, plans to build 242 town homes on the...
click orlando
Felon accused of using ‘fake’ deeds to take Volusia homes pleads no contest to fraud
Following a News 6 investigation into a property fraud scheme involving bogus deeds, a convicted felon accused of illegally taking ownership of two Volusia County homes pleaded no contest to organized fraud Tuesday. Javon Rendard Walden, 37, faces two years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation if...
Bay News 9
New filing reveals Disney's plans for Lake Nona campus
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new filing with the city of Orlando details Disney’s plans for its new regional campus in Lake Nona. New plans have been filed for Disney's Lake Nona Campus. The filing reveals plans for the campus to include six office buildings, two flex buildings and...
Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wmfe.org
After weekend tragedy, Volusia County hospitals increase security measures
Visitors to Halifax Health in Volusia County will officially have to walk through metal detectors starting Wednesday before entering the building. Hospital officials say they had already been discussing installing the detectors. But they expedited their installation after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth in...
Fire crews responding to apartment fire in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire at an Orlando apartment complex Thursday morning. The Orlando Fire department responded to the Avalon Condominiums on South Semoran Boulevard near Pershing Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Callers told 911 dispatchers they...
WESH
Crews battle roaring apartment complex fire in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews were battling a roaring fire at an Orlando apartment complex Thursday morning. Chopper 2 video captured flames and smoke pouring from the roof of a complex in the 4400 block of Semoran Boulevard. Orlando fire officials say no injuries have been reported. Officials say crews...
WDW News Today
Disney Shares Plans for Lake Nona Campus Including 8 Buildings and a Park
Orlando Sentinel has shared the plans for The Walt Disney Company’s new campus coming to Lake Nona, Florida. City of Orlando records showed Disney was seeking a parcel master plan for the project earlier this month. The plans show eight proposed buildings, three garages, and a central plant. The...
fox35orlando.com
Parents fed up with kids getting hit by cars in Central Florida neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Parents in the Avalon Park neighborhood plan to speak their minds at Thursday night's Orange County Schools town hall meeting. They say they are fed up with their kids getting hit by drivers in their neighborhood. Through a FOX 35 investigation, we've discovered at least three...
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
thewestsidegazette.com
The Truth Laid Bare
It’s taken nearly 100 years for healing to begin from the 1920 Ocoee massacre. Somewhere between the evil of that night and the long-overdue commemorations of today are timeless lessons you might not expect. By Robert Stephens. Gladys Franks Bell woke up three minutes ago and her phone is...
WESH
Osceola County corrections officer arrested for domestic violence
An Osceola County corrections officer faces domestic violence charges in Polk County. Authorities arrested Joshua Diaz on Wednesday. Investigators say he grabbed a woman by the face in December, shoved her, pulled her to the ground, then held her down against her will. He's also accused of throwing her on...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport exploring new ways to move passengers through Terminal C
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Significant renovations may come to Orlando International Airport's Terminal C after travelers say the walking is too much to bear. Moving walkways have been suggested, but the airport says the corridors may not be wide enough to accommodate such improvements. Until then, airport officials say they...
