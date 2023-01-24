Read full article on original website
LAPD: Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Deaths of Two Boys in South Los Angeles
The hit-and-run motorist who allegedly was involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two brothers dead and their mother and sister injured was in custody Thursday, police said. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot by Deputies in Altadena
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in Altadena over the weekend. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Charles Towns, 47, of Pasadena, died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
LASD: Armed Man Killed in Deputy Shooting in Maywood
An armed man was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood Thursday. The shooting occurred about 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “The male adult suspect was...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash in West Covina Area
A man was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the West Covina area. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday to the westbound 10 Freeway at Pacific Avenue, where they found a big rig and a white Honda near the center divider and the Honda on fire, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested After Shooting, Crash in Santa Monica
Two men were facing possible attempted murder charges Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a shooting and traffic crash in Santa Monica, police said. The incident occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Broadway, said Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department. Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia, 52,...
mynewsla.com
Three Robbery Suspects Arrested After Brief Pursuit in Paramount
Three robbery suspects were taken into custody Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in the Paramount area. It was unclear where the pursuit began, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said the chase ended around 2:30 p.m. near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, where three suspects tried to flee on foot.
mynewsla.com
Three Killed in Placentia Crash; Driver in Custody
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man is in police custody Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Placentia Police Department officers responded at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and South Melrose Street...
mynewsla.com
Police Investigating Homicide in Anaheim
A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
mynewsla.com
LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck Wednesday afternoon struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks “believed to be unhoused,” according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. Elena Stern, the public information director at the city Department of Public Works, called the death...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision on 5 Freeway
A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway Wednesday. The collision was reported at 4:16 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue off ramp where they found the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir.
mynewsla.com
LASD: Person Shot by Deputy in Maywood
A deputy shot a person in Maywood Thursday and left the person fatally wounded, according to authorities and reports from the scene. The shooting occurred about 5:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
mynewsla.com
Man Who Killed MoVal Motorcyclist in DUI Crash Sentenced
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist in a driving under the influence collision at a Moreno Valley intersection was sentenced Thursday to nine years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty last month to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing the...
mynewsla.com
Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues
Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
mynewsla.com
Alhambra to Honor Man Who Disarmed Monterey Park Mass Killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar New Year...
mynewsla.com
VP Harris Visits Monterey Park to Meet with Families of Shooting Victims
As investigators continued to seek a motive for the weekend mass shooting that left 11 dead in Monterey Park, Vice President Kamala Harris visited the city Wednesday to meet with the families of the victims killed, while also calling on Congress to enact “reasonable” gun-control measures. Harris arrived...
mynewsla.com
Traffic Crash Leads to Shooting in Santa Monica
A crash involving a pair of SUVs in Santa Monica escalated into a shooting Tuesday, with one motorist suffering a gunshot wound to a shoulder and the other taken into custody. At about 3:42 p.m., officers were flagged down by an individual near Sixth Street and Broadway, where a crash had occurred involving two SUVs, said Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Arrest Made in Connection with Fatal 2022 Shooting in Pasadena
A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Carjacking Woman, Beating and Abducting Senior
A parolee accused of carjacking a Riverside woman and holding her until she escaped, as well as perpetrating a home invasion robbery during which a senior was beaten and stuffed into a closet, was charged Wednesday with nearly a dozen felony offenses. Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr., 42, of San Bernardino,...
