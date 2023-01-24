ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway

Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Westlake Area

Authorities Tuesday identified a homeless man who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake area. The man was struck around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Kyle Ray, 32, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LASD: Armed Man Killed in Deputy Shooting in Maywood

An armed man was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood Thursday. The shooting occurred about 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “The male adult suspect was...
MAYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash in West Covina Area

A man was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the West Covina area. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday to the westbound 10 Freeway at Pacific Avenue, where they found a big rig and a white Honda near the center divider and the Honda on fire, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Arrested After Shooting, Crash in Santa Monica

Two men were facing possible attempted murder charges Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a shooting and traffic crash in Santa Monica, police said. The incident occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Broadway, said Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department. Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia, 52,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
theavtimes.com

Pedestrian killed in Lancaster hit and run, driver sought

LANCASTER – Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver sedan that fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Lancaster Tuesday night. The fatal collision was reported around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue J-4, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA

A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Killed in Placentia Crash; Driver in Custody

A 24-year-old Santa Ana man is in police custody Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Placentia Police Department officers responded at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and South Melrose Street...
PLACENTIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputy involved shooting leaves another man dead

MAYWOOD, Calif. – A deputy shot and killed a man Thursday in Maywood, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “The male adult suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased on...
MAYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Robbery Suspects Arrested After Brief Pursuit in Paramount

Three robbery suspects were taken into custody Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in the Paramount area. It was unclear where the pursuit began, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said the chase ended around 2:30 p.m. near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, where three suspects tried to flee on foot.
PARAMOUNT, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Investigating Homicide in Anaheim

A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
ANAHEIM, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped After Rollover Crash on Freeway Off-Ramp

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A passenger was trapped and injured after a rollover crash on a 71 Freeway off-ramp overnight. Pomona Police Department and California Highway Patrol along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned vehicle northbound 71 Freeway at Holt Avenue in the city of Pomona just before 3:00 a.m., Jan. 26.
POMONA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Road Rage Incident Results in Shooting and Arrests for Attempted Murder

Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia and Emilio Reyes were arrested in connection to Tuesday incident. A road rage incident escalated Tuesday in Santa Monica when two acquaintances were involved in a collision before one of the suspects shot several rounds at the other suspect, who then rammed his car into the van of the shooter. Both suspects were arrested for attempted murder.
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

LASD: Person Shot by Deputy in Maywood

A deputy shot a person in Maywood Thursday and left the person fatally wounded, according to authorities and reports from the scene. The shooting occurred about 5:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s...
MAYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks

A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck Wednesday afternoon struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks “believed to be unhoused,” according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. Elena Stern, the public information director at the city Department of Public Works, called the death...
LOS ANGELES, CA

