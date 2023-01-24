Read full article on original website
Man arrested in South Los Angeles hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two brothers dead in South Los Angeles earlier this month. Taylor Lee Harris was arrested and booked last week on suspicion of murder in the death of the two boys, who were 13 years old and 18 months old, the Los […]
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Deaths of Two Boys in South Los Angeles
The hit-and-run motorist who allegedly was involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two brothers dead and their mother and sister injured was in custody Thursday, police said. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Westlake Area
Authorities Tuesday identified a homeless man who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake area. The man was struck around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Kyle Ray, 32, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
LASD: Armed Man Killed in Deputy Shooting in Maywood
An armed man was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood Thursday. The shooting occurred about 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “The male adult suspect was...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash in West Covina Area
A man was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the West Covina area. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday to the westbound 10 Freeway at Pacific Avenue, where they found a big rig and a white Honda near the center divider and the Honda on fire, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested After Shooting, Crash in Santa Monica
Two men were facing possible attempted murder charges Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a shooting and traffic crash in Santa Monica, police said. The incident occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Broadway, said Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department. Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia, 52,...
theavtimes.com
Pedestrian killed in Lancaster hit and run, driver sought
LANCASTER – Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver sedan that fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Lancaster Tuesday night. The fatal collision was reported around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue J-4, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Three Killed in Placentia Crash; Driver in Custody
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man is in police custody Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Placentia Police Department officers responded at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and South Melrose Street...
2urbangirls.com
Deputy involved shooting leaves another man dead
MAYWOOD, Calif. – A deputy shot and killed a man Thursday in Maywood, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “The male adult suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased on...
mynewsla.com
Three Robbery Suspects Arrested After Brief Pursuit in Paramount
Three robbery suspects were taken into custody Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in the Paramount area. It was unclear where the pursuit began, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said the chase ended around 2:30 p.m. near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, where three suspects tried to flee on foot.
Monterey Park shooting: Suspect may have had getaway plan involving motorcycle, sheriff says
L.A. Sheriff Robert Luna said Monterey Park Police found a motorcycle just one block away from the crime scene that was registered to Huu Can Tran.
mynewsla.com
Police Investigating Homicide in Anaheim
A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
1 Trapped After Rollover Crash on Freeway Off-Ramp
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A passenger was trapped and injured after a rollover crash on a 71 Freeway off-ramp overnight. Pomona Police Department and California Highway Patrol along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned vehicle northbound 71 Freeway at Holt Avenue in the city of Pomona just before 3:00 a.m., Jan. 26.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Road Rage Incident Results in Shooting and Arrests for Attempted Murder
Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia and Emilio Reyes were arrested in connection to Tuesday incident. A road rage incident escalated Tuesday in Santa Monica when two acquaintances were involved in a collision before one of the suspects shot several rounds at the other suspect, who then rammed his car into the van of the shooter. Both suspects were arrested for attempted murder.
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 5 Freeway
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near Downtown Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
LASD: Person Shot by Deputy in Maywood
A deputy shot a person in Maywood Thursday and left the person fatally wounded, according to authorities and reports from the scene. The shooting occurred about 5:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck Wednesday afternoon struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks “believed to be unhoused,” according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. Elena Stern, the public information director at the city Department of Public Works, called the death...
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision in Westlake
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near the intersection… Read more "Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision in Westlake"
