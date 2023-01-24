Read full article on original website
Assessing the odds of Canto DEX pushing ATOM up on the price chart
Canto DEX set a new record with a $63.2 million transaction volume. An increase in development activity and ATOM’s volume suggests good days for the Cosmos network ahead. The Cosmos-based L1 blockchain Canto DEX recently set a new record with its transaction volume reaching $63.2 million, surpassing the likes of Solana and Fantom.
TRON becomes legal tender in this country: Here’s how TRX will be affected
St. Maarten announced plans to adopt TRON as a legal tender. TRX’s price reacted positively and so did the metrics. TRON [TRX] reached another milestone on 24 January, taking another step towards the network’s goal of increasing its global adoption. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, revealed that St. Maarten announced its plans to adopt TRON as legal tender.
Can ‘eco-friendly’ Polkadot gain public favor? This data suggests…
Polkadot’s eco-friendliness could positively impact sentiment. Upcoming developments and a growing number of stakers could also drive interest. According to recent data provided by PolkadotInsider, Polkadot [DOT] consumed the least amount of electricity compared to other cryptocurrencies in the market. This eco-friendliness could impact Polkadot and the sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency positively.
Cardano Cardanaires lucky-draw NFT series launch date announced
Japan-based bohemian artist Kwrtz and Tangent Protocol announced the launch date for their Cardanaires Genesis NFT Collection last week. The digital asset collection offers a unique combination of art and staking capabilities, featuring 5555 tokens spread across three rarity tiers. Holding these NFTs entitles each user to farming rewards within Tangent Protocol’s NFT Farm (mainnet launch scheduled for Q1 2023) as well as access to exclusive events for future campaigns and mints. Each NFT is hand-drawn, taking in excess of 16 hours, with hidden riddles for the collector to decipher.
Could these Solana updates attract creators and cause SOL to rise
Solana has announced what its dApp store on its Saga phone would comprise. Metaplex has also announced mechanisms to help NFT collections enforce royalties. Solana [SOL] has been recovering from the FTX incident, which caused its price to drop dramatically. Recent updates from the network and projects on it show that it is still actively working, despite the recent upswing in fortune. Could these changes affect the network or SOL in any way?
Ethereum: Shadow Fork and Stealth Addresses affect the network by…
Ethereum developers launch Withdrawal-Mainnet-Shadow-Fork-1 ahead of Shanghai. Vitalik Buterin proposes Stealth Addresses to tackle privacy concerns on the network. The developers of Ethereum [ETH] made a significant advancement towards deploying the Shanghai update by creating a “Shadow Fork.” Additionally, Vitalik Buterin suggested a method for guaranteeing transaction privacy on the Ethereum network in a related development. What effects could these developments have on the network and ETH?
