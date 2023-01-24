ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

OHSU announces new Center for Reproductive Health Equity

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) is introducing their new Center for Reproductive Health Equity. Last year's rollback of Roe v. Wade protections caused abortion services to become inaccessible in more than a dozen states. OHSU acknowledged that the change disproportionately impacts low-income communities and already marginalized communities.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Fire District hiring paid apprentices for 2-year firefighter program

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas Fire District is hiring apprentice firefighters for a new 2-year apprenticeship program starting in February. The organization says that candidates will be selected for the 2-year firefighter apprenticeship, which includes on-the-job training and academic components. "Clackamas Fire District #1 is committed to diversity, equity, and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
City of Portland preparing for city laborers to go on strike next week

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people who work for the city of Portland are preparing to go on strike. More than 600 Portland city laborers represented by the union "Local 483" could strike next week. These city workers include people who work on streets, treat wastewater, clean and manage...
PORTLAND, OR
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month

SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
SALEM, OR
Group calls for rapid action after pedestrian killed on Southeast Powell

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Foster Road. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The driver cooperated with police. Despite several pedestrian deaths along Powell, there is still a long way to go to see...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Fire District asking voters to approve a 14.5 M levy this May

PORTLAND, Ore, — Increased fire risk and a growing population, are two of the reasons why the Clackamas Fire District is asking voters to approve a new levy this May. “We've had to make some changes to some of our response model and some of our staffing that really kind of brings us below a threshold of what a national standard would be and ultimately puts some of our firefighters in a rough spot with response times and that kind of stuff,” says Izak Hamilton, Public Information Officer for Clackamas Fire.
CLACKAMAS, OR
Southwest Portland motel to be redeveloped into affordable housing

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new project will see the old Portland Value Inn redeveloped into new affordable apartments in Southwest Portland. The old motel will be demolished, and in its place a new apartment complex with 77 units will be built. Thirty-nine of those units will be priced for...
PORTLAND, OR
Missing, endangered Sherwood man found

SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 72-year-old man considered endangered because he needs medication for diabetes and is in the early stages of dementia. Lenzie Taylor left his home on Southwest Fitch Court just after 11 a.m. Thursday in...
SHERWOOD, OR
Real estate leaders want to revitalize Portland, boost downtown activities

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Revolution Hall to meet with the Revitalize Portland Coalition to discuss ways to energize downtown activity. The group of real estate professionals says they're hoping to create a better city to live and work in. Today's meeting dug into development,...
PORTLAND, OR
Kalama man reported missing, could be in Gifford Pinchot Natl. Forest area

KALAMA, Wash. — A 29-year-old Kalama man hasn't been seen since seen Monday, and family members say he could be missing in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Kalama Police reported that Mitchell Kelly Green left his family’s home in Kalama at about noon Monday and that he was heading to the Calamity Peak area.
KALAMA, WA
Final Mount Tabor arson teen detained by police

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wayne Chen, one of the three teens indicted on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park, turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning. Chen, 18, is listed as having been booked into Multnomah County Jail at 3:22 a.m. and released...
PORTLAND, OR
Police identify man shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the 19-year-old who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Thursday. The medical examiner ruled that Dazani S. Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, died from a gunshot wound, and that his death was a homicide. The shooting took place...
PORTLAND, OR

