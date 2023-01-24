Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KATU.com
Wheeler, business leaders announce 'public safety reset' for the Central Eastside
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Eastside business leaders announced a 90-day public safety “reset” for the Central Eastside, to take on the safety, cleanliness, and accessibility concerns of local businesses. In the conference, Wheeler said the City heard business owners' concerns loud and...
KATU.com
Gov. Kotek breaks down how she wants $130M used to get homeless off the streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek on Thursday released preliminary details of her "urgent request" to lawmakers to spend $130 million to help get at least 1,200 unsheltered Oregonians off the street this year. While declaring the homelessness issue an emergency during her inaugural speech Jan. 9, Kotek...
KATU.com
OHSU announces new Center for Reproductive Health Equity
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) is introducing their new Center for Reproductive Health Equity. Last year's rollback of Roe v. Wade protections caused abortion services to become inaccessible in more than a dozen states. OHSU acknowledged that the change disproportionately impacts low-income communities and already marginalized communities.
KATU.com
Clackamas Fire District hiring paid apprentices for 2-year firefighter program
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas Fire District is hiring apprentice firefighters for a new 2-year apprenticeship program starting in February. The organization says that candidates will be selected for the 2-year firefighter apprenticeship, which includes on-the-job training and academic components. "Clackamas Fire District #1 is committed to diversity, equity, and...
KATU.com
Multnomah County jury orders Jacksons Food Stores to pay $1M in racial discrimination suit
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County jury on Monday awarded $1 million to Rose Wakefield, who claimed a Jacksons Food Stores’ employee racially discriminated against her in 2020. “I feel vindicated,” said Wakefield. “There’s really no amount of money to accept that type of behavior from anyone. But...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Northeast neighbors see no progress on homeless camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — We wanted to pay another visit to the area around Northeast 63rd Avenue and Halsey Street. Anthony Lane didn't really expect things to get better in the nearly three months since we were last here. But he also didn't expect things to get worse. This area...
KATU.com
City of Portland preparing for city laborers to go on strike next week
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people who work for the city of Portland are preparing to go on strike. More than 600 Portland city laborers represented by the union "Local 483" could strike next week. These city workers include people who work on streets, treat wastewater, clean and manage...
KATU.com
Oregon grass seed company pleads guilty to defrauding J.R. Simplot Company
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon grass seed company pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Tuesday for its role in a scheme to defraud another grass seed company and its former subsidiary. According to court documents, Ground Zero Seeds International pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of felony and...
KATU.com
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month
SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
KATU.com
Group calls for rapid action after pedestrian killed on Southeast Powell
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Foster Road. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The driver cooperated with police. Despite several pedestrian deaths along Powell, there is still a long way to go to see...
KATU.com
Clackamas Fire District asking voters to approve a 14.5 M levy this May
PORTLAND, Ore, — Increased fire risk and a growing population, are two of the reasons why the Clackamas Fire District is asking voters to approve a new levy this May. “We've had to make some changes to some of our response model and some of our staffing that really kind of brings us below a threshold of what a national standard would be and ultimately puts some of our firefighters in a rough spot with response times and that kind of stuff,” says Izak Hamilton, Public Information Officer for Clackamas Fire.
KATU.com
Southwest Portland motel to be redeveloped into affordable housing
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new project will see the old Portland Value Inn redeveloped into new affordable apartments in Southwest Portland. The old motel will be demolished, and in its place a new apartment complex with 77 units will be built. Thirty-nine of those units will be priced for...
KATU.com
Missing, endangered Sherwood man found
SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 72-year-old man considered endangered because he needs medication for diabetes and is in the early stages of dementia. Lenzie Taylor left his home on Southwest Fitch Court just after 11 a.m. Thursday in...
KATU.com
'Bring your fronds!' Al's Garden Center hosts houseplant swap on Saturday
GRESHAM, Ore. — Looking to grow your houseplant collection? Want to branch out with some new types of plants?. Al’s Garden & Home is once again hosting a Houseplant Swap, held this weekend at all four of its locations in northwest Oregon. They invite you to “bring your...
KATU.com
Real estate leaders want to revitalize Portland, boost downtown activities
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Revolution Hall to meet with the Revitalize Portland Coalition to discuss ways to energize downtown activity. The group of real estate professionals says they're hoping to create a better city to live and work in. Today's meeting dug into development,...
KATU.com
Sheriff says bio evidence in Willamina school fentanyl incident 'disposed of'
WILLAMINA, Ore. — Willamina High School was recently the site of what police reported as a likely incident of students and a deputy being exposed to burning fentanyl. However, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office says that the blood tests that would have confirmed this theory have been "disposed of" by the hospital.
KATU.com
Kalama man reported missing, could be in Gifford Pinchot Natl. Forest area
KALAMA, Wash. — A 29-year-old Kalama man hasn't been seen since seen Monday, and family members say he could be missing in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Kalama Police reported that Mitchell Kelly Green left his family’s home in Kalama at about noon Monday and that he was heading to the Calamity Peak area.
KATU.com
Final Mount Tabor arson teen detained by police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wayne Chen, one of the three teens indicted on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park, turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning. Chen, 18, is listed as having been booked into Multnomah County Jail at 3:22 a.m. and released...
KATU.com
Police identify man shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the 19-year-old who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Thursday. The medical examiner ruled that Dazani S. Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, died from a gunshot wound, and that his death was a homicide. The shooting took place...
KATU.com
Man killed in car in early-morning N Portland shooting, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on N. Curtis Avenue, said police. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a call of shots fired at 2:26 a.m. at the 6900 block of N. Curtis Ave. Police confirmed to KATU that one man had...
