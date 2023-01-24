PORTLAND, Ore, — Increased fire risk and a growing population, are two of the reasons why the Clackamas Fire District is asking voters to approve a new levy this May. “We've had to make some changes to some of our response model and some of our staffing that really kind of brings us below a threshold of what a national standard would be and ultimately puts some of our firefighters in a rough spot with response times and that kind of stuff,” says Izak Hamilton, Public Information Officer for Clackamas Fire.

