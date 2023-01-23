Re-New-ing Edinburg group meets to discuss upcoming workdays, purchase of a new community center stove, March 11 fundraiser, and more

Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Brownsville non-profit to host prom for people with special needs
From the moment people arrive, till the end of the night, A Night to Shine aims to give people with special needs an unforgettable prom experience. Attendees get the total royal treatment, and at this prom, everyone is crowned king or queen. Started by the Tim Tebow Foundation, A Night...
KRGV
Elsa residents discuss possibility of more game rooms during public meeting
Elsa residents made their voices heard Tuesday to speak out against the possibility of a new 8-liner game room in the city. A former auto parts store is a cause for concern on the debate due to rumors that it will be converted into a game room. The location is...
90 days: RGV Humane Society on the clock to turn Mission shelter into no-kill
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The clock is ticking for the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society to transform the Mission Aminal Shelter into a no-kill shelter. On Monday, the Mission mayor and council unanimously voted to enter into an agreement with the RGV Humane Society to manage the shelter and change it to a no-kill operation […]
Justice of the Peace extends office hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2 Andre Maldonado’s office is now open during the lunch hour. JP Maldonado’s office said residents needing to do business with the JP’s office can visit between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. “We understand our constituents lead busy lives and we […]
Stolen Brownsville community fridge quickly replaced thanks to donors
Organizers say the original community fridge was stolen just three days after it was unveiled.
KRGV
Two emergency call boxes added to hike and bike trail in McAllen
More solar-powered call boxes were added to the Bentsen Hike and Bike Trail in McAllen. The city has placed two new emergency call boxes along the trail. The first one is off Bentsen Road and Vine Avenue, and the second one is located on Nolana Avenue. Each box has a...
salineriverchronicle.com
Rhonda Williams presents Rotary program
The Rotary Club of Warren met for their weekly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24 at noon. The meeting began with a special presentation of Paul Harris Fellow Recognition to three members. Rotarian Denisa Pennington was named a Paul Harris Fellow and received a certificate and pin for her efforts. Rotarians Jimmy Sledge and Bob Milton were honored for Paul Harris Fellow +1 status and received a pin with one blue sapphire gem on it. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.
Meat market owner pushes Food 4 Thought camera crew
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” 492 BBQ located on 4126 North FM 492 in Mission is earning a 2023 Top Performer sticker. Their Nov. 28 Hidalgo County Health Inspection report had a perfect score. Owner Lupe Garza […]
KRGV
Chamber of commerce bringing back Taste of Alamo
The Alamo Chamber of Commerce is bringing back their Taste of Alamo expert after putting it on hiatus since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alamo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Savannah Lerma says the expo is a way to connect with local restaurants and the community. “They feel a...
KRGV
Proposed annexation prompts game room concerns in Elsa
The city of Elsa is looking to expand by annexing four properties into their city limits. City leaders met with residents Tuesday to discuss the annexation and heard from residents concerned on what the new properties could bring. While city leaders said Tuesday the annexed properties would become neighborhoods, residents...
New healthcare, retail businesses to open in Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new plaza is opening Thursday in Pharr that will welcome new businesses to the community. The Mi Jardin Plaza development will be home to new retail, medical and healthcare businesses, the city announced Wednesday. The plaza will also include four medical office suites and retail space for a potential restaurant […]
Leaders seek to remove South Texas ISD from property taxes
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School administrators across the Valley are coming together in setting a resolution to where South Texas ISD be removed from city property taxes. Administrators say this is has been an ongoing problem for many years. This affects taxpayers in Willacy, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties and paying taxes for South Texas ISD […]
Spectacular Home with Amazing Walk-in Closets in Mission, Texas
There is so much to love about this incredible home located in Mission, Texas, although living on the U.S. and Mexico border is probably not high on most homeowner's wish list. The border area is known to have more crime, but this home and guest house are sitting on a comfortable 2.02 acres of land which is gated in for privacy and safety.
McAllen closing 6th street and Martin Avenue for drainage improvements
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen will close the 6th Street and Martin Avenue intersection as the city moves forward with drainage improvement projects, and storm infrastructure construction. The city announced the roadway will be closed to all through traffic between Lark Avenue and Martin Avenue from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Feb. 5. For […]
Edinburg student allegedly threatens faculty members, detained
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities with the Edinburg Police Department are investigating an alleged threat by a student toward faculty members at an IDEA College Prep school Wednesday afternoon in Edinburg. At about 4:07 p.m., Edinburg police officers responded to IDEA College Prep located on 2553 N. Roegiers Road after a 13-year-old student allegedly told […]
Hidalgo County residents move to these 20 places the most
McALLEN, Texas (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan statistical area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from McAllen between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration. #20. […]
salineriverchronicle.com
New era of Lumberjack and Lady Jack Basketball begins as grand opening held for new Arena
In a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, the new Lumberjack Arena officially opened to the public Wednesday, January 25, 2023 ahead of the christening Lady Jack and Lumberjack Basketball games this Friday. The ceremony was sponsored by Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and Warren School District. Present were School Board members,...
KRGV
Road project in Edinburg subdivision makes progress
People who live in the Lull Subdivision finally have a paved road as construction in the Edinburg neighborhood continues. City leaders broke ground on street improvement upgrades in September 2021 and were supposed to be finished a year later. It took about eight additional months for crews to finish. But...
I-69C underpass work prompts nightly closures
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction on the SH495 underpass at I-69C will prompt temporary nightly closures this week. The closure began Monday and will be in effect every day through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. All work is weather permitting. On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation issued an update for the I-2/I-69C […]
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: The State of the Citrus Industry in South Texas
MISSION, Texas – Dale Murden, president of Texas Citrus Mutual, has given veteran broadcaster Ron Whitlock an update on the state of the citrus industry in South Texas. In a podcast for Ron Whitlock Reports and the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Murden (pictured above) discusses the history of the group, the impact of the recent freeze in the Rio Grande Valley, the value of the citrus industry to the Texas economy, and what he hopes state lawmakers will learn when they interact with growers and shippers.
Comments / 0