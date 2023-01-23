Read full article on original website
Warren 8-year-old back home after 5 months in hospital following burn accident
The family of an 8-year-old burn victim is all smiles as he has been discharged from the hospital after 5 months of recovery.
thv11.com
Problems in Jefferson County persist
Problems in Jefferson County continue— and this time in the quorum court. Justices of the peace say they can't do their jobs due to a roadblock from the county judge.
AOL Corp
Forklift with ‘makeshift brake’ rolls, kills 18-year-old worker in Arkansas, feds say
An 18-year-old worker parked the forklift he had been operating at an Arkansas worksite, then accidentally dropped the key, according to federal authorities. As he was searching for the dropped key in Rison, officials said the forklift rolled and struck the unsupervised man, killing him. Following his death in July...
ADC: Inmate dies 3 weeks after fight
An inmate died Thursday as a result of a fight at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff.
Pine Bluff family celebrates life of murder victim & calls for stop to violence
A Pine Bluff family gathered to celebrate the life of their loved one.
Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
KNOE TV8
El Dorado post office building hit by car
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado post office building will be getting a little renovation soon due to an accident Monday afternoon. An unidentified driver crashed into the wall of the U.S. Post Office on South Timberlane Dr. on Jan. 23, 2023. No one was injured, but the...
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
Carlos was raised in New York City where he graduated from high school. After graduation, Garcia enlisted in the US Army where he diligently worked his way up the infantry ranks, traveling to many different countries while learning important leadership, and lifeskills from his experiences and superiors. In the late...
nddist.com
Lumber Supplier Faces Fines Following Worker's Death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has determined a Carrollton, Texas, lumber supplier and retailer could have prevented the death of an 18-year-old worker who was struck by a forklift at a Rison, Arkansas, worksite in July 2022 by following federal safety requirements. The department’s...
salineriverchronicle.com
Rebecca “Becky” Violet Peebles, 1958-2023
Rebecca “Becky” Violet Peebles, age 64, of Dumas, Arkansas was delivered to the arms of her savior on January 23, 2023. She was born October 26, 1958 in Crossett, Arkansas to C.W. “Sonny” Anthony and Sue Davis Anthony. She is preceded in death by her father, sister Teri Anthony-Ashcroft, nephew Brandon Ashcroft, father-in-law Baker Peebles, and sister-in-law Amanda Peebles-Miles.
salineriverchronicle.com
Re-New-ing Edinburg group meets to discuss upcoming workdays, purchase of a new community center stove, March 11 fundraiser, and more
Civic group Re-New-ing Edinburg met January 17, 2023 to conduct their monthly business. President Tolano welcomed those present and called the meeting to order. Minutes of the previous meeting were emailed and passed out to those present and passed by vote. Roger McClellan passed out the financial statement and after...
salineriverchronicle.com
Rhonda Williams presents Rotary program
The Rotary Club of Warren met for their weekly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24 at noon. The meeting began with a special presentation of Paul Harris Fellow Recognition to three members. Rotarian Denisa Pennington was named a Paul Harris Fellow and received a certificate and pin for her efforts. Rotarians Jimmy Sledge and Bob Milton were honored for Paul Harris Fellow +1 status and received a pin with one blue sapphire gem on it. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.
salineriverchronicle.com
Jefferson Regional welcomes infectious disease specialist
Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Infectious Disease Physician Mallory Smith, MD has joined the medical staff. Dr. Smith earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Commonwealth of Dominica. She completed an Internship and Residency in Pediatrics and Internal Medicine at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, followed by an Adult Infectious Disease Fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. She is Board Certified in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine.
salineriverchronicle.com
Youth cooking program CrEATe Lab returns to Pine Bluff Feb. 4
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Arts & Science Center’s (ASC) hit cooking series CrEATe Lab is back, not only teaching students how to prepare nutritious meals but also the importance of choosing something nutritious. Open to ages 10-17, the program aims to teach several life skills through cooking, including confidence, dealing with the unfamiliar, and trying new things.
Pine Bluff’s talented 2024 WR Courtney Crutchfield reacts to Razorbacks offer
Pine Bluff star junior wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield reacts to receiving an offer from his home-state Razorbacks in a weekend visit to the program.
salineriverchronicle.com
Main Street Market opens on South Main
A ribbon-cutting was sponsored by Bradley County Chamber of Commerce for Main Street Market, 223 S. Main St., on Saturday. The business is owned and operated by Fernando Sedano along with his mother, Maria Aguilar, and his wife, Amber Sedano. It is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday -Saturday. It has 15 booths with refinished furniture, little girls boutique, home accessories, handmade woodwork, women’s boutique, toys, appliances and a gift shop.
salineriverchronicle.com
New era of Lumberjack and Lady Jack Basketball begins as grand opening held for new Arena
In a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, the new Lumberjack Arena officially opened to the public Wednesday, January 25, 2023 ahead of the christening Lady Jack and Lumberjack Basketball games this Friday. The ceremony was sponsored by Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and Warren School District. Present were School Board members,...
Farmer gives advice on best way to get eggs
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The high price of eggs at the grocery store continues to frustrate buyers. Avian Influenza and inflation are some of the reasons behind this, but is there a more cost-effective way to bring eggs home?. Some people are finding creative ways to re-stock the items.
