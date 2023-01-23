Read full article on original website
Related
salineriverchronicle.com
Re-New-ing Edinburg group meets to discuss upcoming workdays, purchase of a new community center stove, March 11 fundraiser, and more
Civic group Re-New-ing Edinburg met January 17, 2023 to conduct their monthly business. President Tolano welcomed those present and called the meeting to order. Minutes of the previous meeting were emailed and passed out to those present and passed by vote. Roger McClellan passed out the financial statement and after...
salineriverchronicle.com
Youth cooking program CrEATe Lab returns to Pine Bluff Feb. 4
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Arts & Science Center’s (ASC) hit cooking series CrEATe Lab is back, not only teaching students how to prepare nutritious meals but also the importance of choosing something nutritious. Open to ages 10-17, the program aims to teach several life skills through cooking, including confidence, dealing with the unfamiliar, and trying new things.
salineriverchronicle.com
New era of Lumberjack and Lady Jack Basketball begins as grand opening held for new Arena
In a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, the new Lumberjack Arena officially opened to the public Wednesday, January 25, 2023 ahead of the christening Lady Jack and Lumberjack Basketball games this Friday. The ceremony was sponsored by Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and Warren School District. Present were School Board members,...
salineriverchronicle.com
Lumberjacks and Lady Jacks both fall at LR Mills
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Warren Lumberjacks and the Warren Lady Jacks both featured in an 8-4A Conference road game Tuesday night at LR Mills. SRC was unable to attend the ballgames, but we can pass along the final scores. In game one of the night, the Warren Lady...
magnoliareporter.com
OSHA wants to fine Hixson Lumber's Rison mill $218,759 over teen worker's death
A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has determined a Carrollton, TX, lumber supplier and retailer could have prevented the death of an 18-year-old worker who was struck by a forklift at a Rison, AR, worksite in July 2022 by following federal safety requirements. The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
salineriverchronicle.com
Rhonda Williams presents Rotary program
The Rotary Club of Warren met for their weekly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24 at noon. The meeting began with a special presentation of Paul Harris Fellow Recognition to three members. Rotarian Denisa Pennington was named a Paul Harris Fellow and received a certificate and pin for her efforts. Rotarians Jimmy Sledge and Bob Milton were honored for Paul Harris Fellow +1 status and received a pin with one blue sapphire gem on it. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.
arkadelphian.com
Kingsland woman dies in Hwy 167 collision
A two-car collision claimed the life of a South Arkansas woman Friday evening in rural Grant County. Janet Gaddy, 61, of Kingsland, was killed Jan. 20 on U.S. Highway 167. According to a fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, Gaddy was traveling southbound in a Chevy Equinox when the driver of a northbound Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and collided head-on with Gaddy’s vehicle.
salineriverchronicle.com
Jefferson Regional welcomes infectious disease specialist
Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Infectious Disease Physician Mallory Smith, MD has joined the medical staff. Dr. Smith earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Commonwealth of Dominica. She completed an Internship and Residency in Pediatrics and Internal Medicine at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, followed by an Adult Infectious Disease Fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. She is Board Certified in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine.
Warren 8-year-old back home after 5 months in hospital following burn accident
The family of an 8-year-old burn victim is all smiles as he has been discharged from the hospital after 5 months of recovery.
salineriverchronicle.com
Locals take part in Walk For Life and Prayer Rally
The Walk For Life and Prayer Rally was held in Warren on Sunday after a two-year absence, sponsored by HopePlace-Warren. The actual walk was canceled and the event moved inside the First Baptist Church Activities Building due to a sudden thunderstorm. It was canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19 but had been held for the five years prior to that.
Problems in Jefferson County persist
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Last week we reported about ongoing issues between Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods and County Judge Gerald Robinson. Now, we have learned of more problems, and this time, with another group of elected officials— the Quorum Court. The Quorum Court is designed to handle...
salineriverchronicle.com
Rebecca “Becky” Violet Peebles, 1958-2023
Rebecca “Becky” Violet Peebles, age 64, of Dumas, Arkansas was delivered to the arms of her savior on January 23, 2023. She was born October 26, 1958 in Crossett, Arkansas to C.W. “Sonny” Anthony and Sue Davis Anthony. She is preceded in death by her father, sister Teri Anthony-Ashcroft, nephew Brandon Ashcroft, father-in-law Baker Peebles, and sister-in-law Amanda Peebles-Miles.
Comments / 0