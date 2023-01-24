One of the most unique local cases in recent history could impact generations to come. On Thursday, January 26th, attorneys for the 14 youth plaintiffs in the constitutional climate case Navahine F. v. Hawai'i Dept. of Transportation appeared at the O'ahu First Circuit Court in Honolulu to present the youth's position on why the Dept. of Transportation's motion to dismiss the case should be denied and the case permitted to proceed to trial.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 10 HOURS AGO