THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
Augusta Free Press
Two Virginia inmates, including convicted murderer, on the loose after escape
A convicted murderer is among two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon on Thursday. Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, who was convicted in a double-murder in Washington County in 2020, is 5’8”, 212 pounds, with brown hair. Johnny Shane Brown, 51,...
Kingsport Times-News
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
Johnson City Press
Two inmates on the run after escaping from jail in Abingdon, Va.
ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Va. around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday and are being sought by authorities. The inmates, Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson, escaped from a recreational yard. Brown is a native of Rogersville, Tenn. while Ricketson is from Abingdon.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
Pal’s opens new Kingsport location
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
From the Archives: 25 years since Carter County, Roan Mountain floods kill 7
As News Channel 11 marks 70 years of serving the Tri-Cities, station staff are taking a look back at some of the region’s biggest stories over the decades. Join us as we retell the tales that shaped the community. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In early January of 1998, communities across Carter County were fresh […]
wcyb.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Wise County PSA
(WCYB) — The Wise County PSA has issued a boil water advisory for customers from Fincastle Road in the Stephens community to Riner School Road at the foot of Indian Creek Mountain. The advisory includes Carriage Hill, Indian Creek Road, Scott Roberson Hollow, Bean Gap Road, and surrounding areas.
Johnson City Press
Heritage Day remembers local railroad lines
Local lines will be the focus of this month’s Heritage Day, happening Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. “The Lil’ Chicago name once was slang for Johnson City due to the rail traffic that once...
Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. A crash on Highway 19E just past Gap Creek Road near Hampton caused both directions of the highway to be closed. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash. News Channel 11 […]
supertalk929.com
Police: Drug duo caught with cocaine and marijuana on interstate stop
Eight charges were levied against two East Tennessee men caught with cocaine on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia by officers of a multi-jurisdictional unit including Kingsport and TBI personnel. Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, 36, of Church Hill, and, Djuan Anthony Lewis, 47, of Kingsport are being held without bond on various...
Johnson City Press
Newest Kingsport park projected to open end of spring
The newest park in Kingsport is on track for a spring opening. “They’ve finished most of the lower trail,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director for the City of Kingsport, said. “Now we’re focusing on the boardwalk and the pier.”
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
supertalk929.com
Agency to host sign-ups for power bill assistance
The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has scheduled a number of help center briefings next month to assist residents who need help paying their electric bills. Those who qualify and meet program criteria will be able to have their utility payment made directly to their power provider and credited to their bill through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
cardinalnews.org
More than a year later, scientists in Martinsville are still working on skeleton of ice age cat found in Lee County
Back in the fall of 2021, a group of cavers returned to Lee County, where they had come across something unexpected on a mapping trip five years earlier. This time accompanied by paleontologist Alex Hastings, they worked tirelessly – and muddily – to bring to light “Petra,” “the near-complete skeleton of an ice-age era cat.”
Wise County PSA issues boil water notice
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County PSA has issued a boil water advisory following two major waterline breaks. A boil water advisory is in effect for customers from Fincastle Road in the Stephens community to Riner School Road at the bottom of Indian Creek Mountain. The advisory also includes Carriage Hill, Indian Creek Road, […]
The Tomahawk
Residents grateful for MCPD's diligence
Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident. According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.
supertalk929.com
Speed Cameras Going Up In Bristol, Virginia Hot Spots
If approved on second and final reading, anyone driving eleven miles per hour over the speed limit in certain zones in Bristol, Virginia will pay a speeding ticket with the help of speed cameras. City Council gives its approval for the installation of speed cameras in highway work zones and school crossing zones after a study revealed more than six thousand violations of speeding in those areas. If your photo is taken and your speeding in the those zones the offender will receive a one hundred dollar fine. The speed cameras will be in operation thirty minutes before school starts and 30 minutes after school ends.
Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
Johnson City Press
Lease renegotiations may spell end of Johnson City post office
Johnson City’s Main Street post office may be gone later this year because of the federal postal service’s unwillingness to negotiate a new lease, according to a city official. With the current lease expiring at the end of August, Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said this...
