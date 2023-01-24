Tom Brady hasn't yet retired, but that isn't stopping members of the football community from already looking for the next version of the all-time great quarterback. "Brock Purdy is the second coming of Tom Brady," former San Francisco 49ers safety Donte Whitner said of the rookie signal-caller for an NBC Sports Bay Area segment, as shared by Reice Shipley of The Comeback. "If Brock Purdy takes the 49ers to the championship and brings the Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area, I think we can go ahead and crown him the 49ers starter for the next decade. Think back to when Tom Brady replaced Drew Bledsoe. Now it is going to be Brock Purdy replacing the No. 3 pick. But that is all predicated on the next two ball games."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO