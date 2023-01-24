Marlon Torres and Zahkai Sylvester each tallied 16 points to help propel Passaic past Newark Vocational 58-53 in Newark. Passaic (7-11) jumped out to a 33-25 lead at halftime before pushing its lead to 17 in the third. Despite Newark Vocational’s late push outscoring Passaic 21-9 in the fourth, it was not enough as it held on for the five-point win.

PASSAIC, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO