Middletown, NJ

Wall over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap

Shayne Eldridge led the way for Wall, posting a big 28-point game as it defeated Point Pleasant Boro 64-56 in Wall Township. Wall (6-9) held a 39-21 lead at the half after a 21-6 run in the second quarter. It held on despite being outscored 35-25 by Point Pleasant Boro in the second half.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Passaic defeats Newark Vocational - Boys basketball recap

Marlon Torres and Zahkai Sylvester each tallied 16 points to help propel Passaic past Newark Vocational 58-53 in Newark. Passaic (7-11) jumped out to a 33-25 lead at halftime before pushing its lead to 17 in the third. Despite Newark Vocational’s late push outscoring Passaic 21-9 in the fourth, it was not enough as it held on for the five-point win.
PASSAIC, NJ
St. Rose defeats Ranney - Boys basketball recap

Gio Panzini scored 20 points as St. Rose defeated Ranney 67-53 in Tinton Falls. Jayden Hodge also had 14 points with Peter Mauro adding 11 and Evan Romano posting 10. St. Rose held a 32-25 lead at the half and extended its lead to 45-31 after a 13-6 run in the third quarter.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Pascack Valley over Passaic Tech - Boys basketball recap

Christian Vargas led all scorers with 19 points as Pascack Valley defeated Passaic Tech, 54-40, in Wayne. Jimmy Shead had 14 points and Trevor Kirkby added nine for Pascack Valley (12-4), which jumped out to a 23-8 first quarter lead it never relinquished. For Passaic Tech (11-7), Ayden Brown scored...
WAYNE, NJ
Wrestling: Finals results for 2023 Essex County Tournament

The second day of action at the Essex County Tournament is underway with Seton Hall Prep leading the team race and boasting 12 semifinalists. With Seton Hall Prep’s Carlo VanVolkenburgh as the only returning champ, that guarantees at least 13 out of the 14 weights will have a different champion from last year.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Rutgers women’s basketball outlasts Penn State in OT to win 3rd Big Ten contest

Kai Carter’s dominant performance in Rutgers’ 86-82 overtime victory against Penn State resulted in yet another career milestone for the UNC Asheville transfer. Carter was honored on the court before Thursday night’s game at Jersey Mike’s Arena for reaching 1,000 career points. She followed it up with another breakout performance, leading Rutgers with 17 points and six assists. She also reached her 500th career rebound after pulling down eight boards.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

