29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Jefferson surges in fourth quarter to edge Hackettstown - Boys basketball recap
Jason Eisele recorded 14 points while Jake Studnick added 11 and Luke Urbano, 10, as Jefferson rallied to win at home, 59-58, over Hackettstown. Jefferson (11-3) trailed 34-23 at the half but finished with a 25-8 run in the final frame to win. Darien Santos led all scorers with 25...
Raritan remains unbeaten, downs Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jack O’Leary’s 15 points lifted Raritan to a 49-33 victory over Freehold Borough in Hazlet. Billy Tigar added 12 points for Raritan (16-0), which led by nine at halftime, then used a 14-4 third quarter surge to break the game open. Christian DiGiso paced Freehold Borough (5-12) with...
Howell-Matawan ice hockey battles back to tie Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth
Down three-goals, Howell-Matawan head coach William Daley called a timeout with 8:20 left in the second period. He wanted to emphasize to his team, one that has made a habit of trailing in games, that the predicament was one the players were quite familiar with.
Boys Ice Hockey: Lakeland defeats Paramus Catholic in high scoring affair
Five different players scored for Lakeland as it defeated Paramus Catholic in a high scoring 8-5 victory at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. Charlie Wogisch, Tristan Davison, and Brendan Ross each scored twice for Lakeland (5-5-4), while Ryan Giordano and Joe Duemmer each added a goal a piece. The Lancers...
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 8 Randolph holds off Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown
Shane Melly and Daniel Sharkey scored 22 seconds apart late in the second period to give Randolph, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, all the breathing room it would need, as it topped Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown 3-1 at Mennen Arena in Morris Township. Jack Rueff scored a first-period goal for...
Wall over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap
Shayne Eldridge led the way for Wall, posting a big 28-point game as it defeated Point Pleasant Boro 64-56 in Wall Township. Wall (6-9) held a 39-21 lead at the half after a 21-6 run in the second quarter. It held on despite being outscored 35-25 by Point Pleasant Boro in the second half.
Point Pleasant Beach over Toms River South - Boys basketball recap
Jacob Edgecomb led Point Pleasant Beach with 18 points as it defeated Toms River South 72-56 in Toms River. Kevin Burns also tallied 17 points with John Coakley adding 11. Stephen Seaman and Kyle Kolans posted 10 points apiece. Point Pleasant Beach (10-5) held a 41-30 lead at the half...
Passaic defeats Newark Vocational - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres and Zahkai Sylvester each tallied 16 points to help propel Passaic past Newark Vocational 58-53 in Newark. Passaic (7-11) jumped out to a 33-25 lead at halftime before pushing its lead to 17 in the third. Despite Newark Vocational’s late push outscoring Passaic 21-9 in the fourth, it was not enough as it held on for the five-point win.
St. Rose defeats Ranney - Boys basketball recap
Gio Panzini scored 20 points as St. Rose defeated Ranney 67-53 in Tinton Falls. Jayden Hodge also had 14 points with Peter Mauro adding 11 and Evan Romano posting 10. St. Rose held a 32-25 lead at the half and extended its lead to 45-31 after a 13-6 run in the third quarter.
Wrestling: Hightstown starts strong for road win over Allentown
After lossing a decision in the first matchup of the day at 144 pounds, Hightstown bounced back strongly, winning four consecutive bouts by bonus points on the way to 37-33 victory on the road over Allentown. Chase Montgomery (150) and Devron Lewis (157) each won by pin before a forfeit...
Boys Basketball: Veritas Christian wins big over Trinity Christian
Veritas Christian ran away early in the second half from Trinity Christian in a 58-31 victory, in Montville. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys basketball: West Morris earns 1-point road win over Randolph
Eli Stoute scored a team-high 16 points to lead West Morris to a narrow victory on the road over Randolph, 51-50. Nick Rotundo tallied 10 points while Michael Amador chipped in six points for West Morris (16-2), which scored 47% of its points from beyond the 3-point line. Ryan Kress...
Bergen County Jamboree first round recap: Demarest, Elmwood Park, St. Mary among winners
Luke Gaccione’s 16 points, five assists and four rebounds lifted 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.), to a 67-61 victory over 23rd-seeded Leonia in the first round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree in Rutherford. Damir Stone added 15 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists...
Boys basketball: Egwuonwu leads Bard to 1-point road win over College Achieve Paterson
Great Egwuonwu recorded 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead Bard to a narrow victory on the road over College Achieve Paterson, 49-48. Oluwakayode Gbenle tallied 11 points and seven rebounds while Josh Portillo added nine points, five rebounds and five assists for Bard (8-5), which trailed by one at halftime before taking control with a 14-12 third quarter.
Pascack Valley over Passaic Tech - Boys basketball recap
Christian Vargas led all scorers with 19 points as Pascack Valley defeated Passaic Tech, 54-40, in Wayne. Jimmy Shead had 14 points and Trevor Kirkby added nine for Pascack Valley (12-4), which jumped out to a 23-8 first quarter lead it never relinquished. For Passaic Tech (11-7), Ayden Brown scored...
No. 1 Delbarton powers past No. 5 Southern in a wrestling masterpiece
It was the collision between two No. 1 teams Thursday night in soggy, wind-battered Manahawkin. One one side was Delbarton, the No. 1 team in the state, the No. 10 team in the nation according to Rokfin.
Shore Conference Tournament preview, 2023: Seeds, pairings, team title contenders
UNC commit leads No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball to comeback win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
A lot outside noise built up in the last 24 hours after UNC commit Simeon Wilcher was snubbed and left off the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Wrestling: Finals results for 2023 Essex County Tournament
The second day of action at the Essex County Tournament is underway with Seton Hall Prep leading the team race and boasting 12 semifinalists. With Seton Hall Prep’s Carlo VanVolkenburgh as the only returning champ, that guarantees at least 13 out of the 14 weights will have a different champion from last year.
Rutgers women’s basketball outlasts Penn State in OT to win 3rd Big Ten contest
Kai Carter’s dominant performance in Rutgers’ 86-82 overtime victory against Penn State resulted in yet another career milestone for the UNC Asheville transfer. Carter was honored on the court before Thursday night’s game at Jersey Mike’s Arena for reaching 1,000 career points. She followed it up with another breakout performance, leading Rutgers with 17 points and six assists. She also reached her 500th career rebound after pulling down eight boards.
