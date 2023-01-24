ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Vince McMahon Back At Titan Tower

Vince McMahon is back in the office. According to PWInsider, Vince McMahon was spotted at WWE Headquarters during this week. McMahon is the executive chairman of the WWE board of directors, having returned to the board on January 6 and then being elected executive chairman on January 10. McMahon claimed, as the controlling shareholder, he needed to return to help lead the upcoming round of media rights negotiations.
Raquel Rodriguez: I Feel Like Fans Have Only Seen One Layer Of Me, I Want To Bring Out Many More

Raquel Rodriguez wants to tap into other layers of her character. Rodriguez rose to stardom in NXT and had a lengthy run as the NXT Women's Champion. In 2022, she made her debut on the main roster on the April 8 episode of WWE SmackDown, and she has been a prominent member of the blue brand ever since. Among other highlights, Rodriguez has feuded with Ronda Rousey. Alongside Aliyah, she also had a brief run as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
Mickie James On Staying Loyal To IMPACT Wrestling: It's My Home, They Gave Me My First Chance

Mickie James discusses her loyalty to IMPACT Wrestling. James worked with TNA in the early days of her career before she signed with WWE. She had a successful run with the company, as she won the WWE Women's Championship five times and the Divas Championship once. WWE released James in 2010, and she landed in TNA. There, she won the Knockouts Championship three times and re-establish herself as one of the top women's wrestlers in the business. She then returned to WWE in 2016 and worked with stars like Asuka and Alexa Bliss before she was released again in 2021. James went on to return to IMPACT, where she has won the Knockouts Championship two more times. Most recently, she beat Jordynne Grace in the main event of IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 to regain the gold.
Matt Hardy: Sami Zayn Is A Star, His Performance On WWE Raw XXX Was The Icing On Top

Matt Hardy speaks highly of Sami Zayn's performance on WWE Raw XXX. The January 23 episode of WWE Raw marked the 30th anniversary of the show, and WWE loaded up the card. Several legends appeared throughout the show, which kicked off with the trial of Sami Zayn. There, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman) questioned Zayn's loyalty to the group in an emotionally charged segment that left many fans buzzing.
WWE Files To Trademark 'Emma'

WWE files a new trademark. On January 20, WWE filed to trademark "Emma" for entertainment services. Emma (Tenille Dashwood) returned to WWE in October 2022. Mark For: EMMA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Cherry Picking: The Top 10 Royal Rumble Matches (According to Fightful)

It’s the 35th anniversary of the first televised Royal Rumble match and I’m back again with another look at my favorite match of all time. Last year, I dove into the forgotten Royal Rumble matches, aka the ones that took place that were televised. One of those actually made into my personal top 10 because I thought it was THAT good.
Alec Price: I'm Down To Work As Many Matches As I Can At The Collective, Give Me The World

Alec Price is ready for a big WrestleMania weekend. WrestleMania weekend has become the destination for independent wrestlers with promotions running events all weekend as wrestling fans converge on one city for WWE's biggest event of the year. Streaming services like FITE TV and IWTV will stream events throughout the weekend featuring a variety of promotions and wrestlers.
Tom Hannifan: Whether You're Tuning In To Hate Him Or Love Him, Bully Ray Gets Eyeballs On IMPACT

Tom Hannifan discusses Bully Ray's current run in IMPACT Wrestling. The wrestling world was shocked when Bully Ray made his return to IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view in 2022. Ray quickly made an impact upon his return, as he won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. Ray would go on to cash in his IMPACT World Championship opportunity at the recent Hard To Kill pay-per-view, where he lost to Josh Alexander in a Full Metal Mayhem bout.
