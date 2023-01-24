Mickie James discusses her loyalty to IMPACT Wrestling. James worked with TNA in the early days of her career before she signed with WWE. She had a successful run with the company, as she won the WWE Women's Championship five times and the Divas Championship once. WWE released James in 2010, and she landed in TNA. There, she won the Knockouts Championship three times and re-establish herself as one of the top women's wrestlers in the business. She then returned to WWE in 2016 and worked with stars like Asuka and Alexa Bliss before she was released again in 2021. James went on to return to IMPACT, where she has won the Knockouts Championship two more times. Most recently, she beat Jordynne Grace in the main event of IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 to regain the gold.

