Mark Briscoe To Make AEW Debut In Jay Briscoe Tribute Bout On 1/25 AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe is set for AEW debut in a tribute match to his late brother, Jay Briscoe, on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. Tragically, the wrestling world lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Jay's brother, Mark, is slated to make...
LA Knight Reflects On Sharing The Ring With Undertaker At WWE Raw XXX, Working With Bray Wyatt
At WWE Raw XXX on Monday, LA Knight was interrupted by Undertaker, who returned to his American Badass persona. Undertaker's "dong" hit to signify the Deadman before the transition was made to "American Badass" by Kid Rock. Knight initially stood his ground before back away from Undertaker. Speaking to Chris...
Report: Vince McMahon Back At Titan Tower
Vince McMahon is back in the office. According to PWInsider, Vince McMahon was spotted at WWE Headquarters during this week. McMahon is the executive chairman of the WWE board of directors, having returned to the board on January 6 and then being elected executive chairman on January 10. McMahon claimed, as the controlling shareholder, he needed to return to help lead the upcoming round of media rights negotiations.
Raquel Rodriguez: I Feel Like Fans Have Only Seen One Layer Of Me, I Want To Bring Out Many More
Raquel Rodriguez wants to tap into other layers of her character. Rodriguez rose to stardom in NXT and had a lengthy run as the NXT Women's Champion. In 2022, she made her debut on the main roster on the April 8 episode of WWE SmackDown, and she has been a prominent member of the blue brand ever since. Among other highlights, Rodriguez has feuded with Ronda Rousey. Alongside Aliyah, she also had a brief run as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
1/23 WWE Raw Records Highest Viewership Number Since February 2020, Key Demo Rating Also Up Big
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 23 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 23 averaged 2.344 million viewers. This number is up 44% from the 1.489 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the largest viewership number that WWE Raw has recorded since February 17, 2020.
Mickie James On Staying Loyal To IMPACT Wrestling: It's My Home, They Gave Me My First Chance
Mickie James discusses her loyalty to IMPACT Wrestling. James worked with TNA in the early days of her career before she signed with WWE. She had a successful run with the company, as she won the WWE Women's Championship five times and the Divas Championship once. WWE released James in 2010, and she landed in TNA. There, she won the Knockouts Championship three times and re-establish herself as one of the top women's wrestlers in the business. She then returned to WWE in 2016 and worked with stars like Asuka and Alexa Bliss before she was released again in 2021. James went on to return to IMPACT, where she has won the Knockouts Championship two more times. Most recently, she beat Jordynne Grace in the main event of IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 to regain the gold.
Watch: Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice | IMPACT Before The Impact On January 26, 2023
Matt Hardy: Sami Zayn Is A Star, His Performance On WWE Raw XXX Was The Icing On Top
Matt Hardy speaks highly of Sami Zayn's performance on WWE Raw XXX. The January 23 episode of WWE Raw marked the 30th anniversary of the show, and WWE loaded up the card. Several legends appeared throughout the show, which kicked off with the trial of Sami Zayn. There, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman) questioned Zayn's loyalty to the group in an emotionally charged segment that left many fans buzzing.
WWE Files To Trademark 'Emma'
WWE files a new trademark. On January 20, WWE filed to trademark "Emma" for entertainment services. Emma (Tenille Dashwood) returned to WWE in October 2022. Mark For: EMMA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Watch: Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life | 1/26/23
WWE Royal Rumble Predictions, AEW In Lexington | The List & Ya Boy 1/25/23
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van talk this week's news!!
AEW Dynamite (1/25) Preview: TNT Title Match, Danielson vs. Cage, Jay Briscoe Tribute Match, More
It's Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW Dynamite looks to build off of the successful start to the year thus far. Tonight, the stars of All Elite Wrestling head to Lexington, Kentucky, with momentum and purpose.
Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Results (1/26): ROH Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe
Ring of Honor aired its tribute show to Jay Briscoe on January 26 on YouTube. Fans can watch the show in the video above. Matches were taped on January 18. Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Results (1/26) - Video package for Jay Briscoe. - ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) def....
WWE NXT On 1/24 Records Small Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Declines
Viewership for the January 24, 2023 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on January 24, 2023 drew 607,000 viewers. This number is up slightly from the 600,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demo,...
Kofi Kingston Reflects On Jay Briscoe's Legacy: I Never Met The Briscoes, But I Feel Like I Know Them
Kofi Kingston reflects on the life and legacy of Jay Briscoe. The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the age of 38. In the wake of his passing, personalities from all over the wrestling globe have reflected on...
Cherry Picking: The Top 10 Royal Rumble Matches (According to Fightful)
It’s the 35th anniversary of the first televised Royal Rumble match and I’m back again with another look at my favorite match of all time. Last year, I dove into the forgotten Royal Rumble matches, aka the ones that took place that were televised. One of those actually made into my personal top 10 because I thought it was THAT good.
Kevin Owens: Stephanie McMahon Has Been Nothing But Amazing To Me, I Was Happy To See Her At Shows
Stephanie McMahon took a leave of absence from WWE in May 2022, but returned in July to assume the position of Co-CEO following Vince McMahon retiring amid sexual misconduct and hush money allegations. Vince returned to the WWE board in January and Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. Speaking...
Alec Price: I'm Down To Work As Many Matches As I Can At The Collective, Give Me The World
Alec Price is ready for a big WrestleMania weekend. WrestleMania weekend has become the destination for independent wrestlers with promotions running events all weekend as wrestling fans converge on one city for WWE's biggest event of the year. Streaming services like FITE TV and IWTV will stream events throughout the weekend featuring a variety of promotions and wrestlers.
Triple H: Austin Theory Has The Potential To Be One Of The Biggest Stars In The Business, It's Up To Him
Austin Theory is the reigning WWE United States Champion, and since his failed cash in for the title in November, has developed a mean streak that has taken him to new heights. Theory has been a featured player on WWE television for over a year now, dating back to the...
Tom Hannifan: Whether You're Tuning In To Hate Him Or Love Him, Bully Ray Gets Eyeballs On IMPACT
Tom Hannifan discusses Bully Ray's current run in IMPACT Wrestling. The wrestling world was shocked when Bully Ray made his return to IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view in 2022. Ray quickly made an impact upon his return, as he won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. Ray would go on to cash in his IMPACT World Championship opportunity at the recent Hard To Kill pay-per-view, where he lost to Josh Alexander in a Full Metal Mayhem bout.
