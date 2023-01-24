ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Engadget

Tesla will spend $3.6 billion to build a Semi and a battery factory in its Nevada complex

It will also add 3,000 more workers. Tesla has big expansion plans for its first Gigafactory near Reno, Nevada. The automaker has announced that it's investing $3.6 billion to build two new factories in the complex and hire 3,000 additional workers. That's bigger than the company's initial investment ($3.5 billion) when it made a commitment to build the facility back in 2014. One of the new Nevada factories will manufacture its 4680-type batteries, while the other will be Tesla's first factory to mass produce the Semi.
RENO, NV
cryptoslate.com

SBF family, associates refuse to cooperate in FTX bankruptcy case as arrest details emerge

Associates and family members of Sam Bankman-Fried are refusing to cooperate in FTX’s bankruptcy case, according to a court filing dated Jan. 25. Following its collapse last November, the once-leading crypto exchange FTX entered bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Now, as part...
cryptoslate.com

Robinhood confirms Twitter hack that promoted fraudulent crypto token

Robinhood confirmed that several of its social media accounts were breached earlier today in a statement emailed to CryptoSlate on Jan. 25. We’re aware of the unauthorized posts from Robinhood Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook profiles, which were all removed within minutes. At this time, based on our ongoing investigation, we believe the source of the incident was via a third party vendor.
CNBC

Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000

Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
cryptoslate.com

Four RWA lending protocols rank among top 10 lending apps with largest collected interest

Four Real-World Asset (RWA) lending protocols ranked among the top ten Defi lending protocols that collect the largest sum of 180-day cumulative interest fees paid by users, according to crypto influencer Defilgnas’ recent analysis. TrueFi (TRU), Maple Finance, Goldfinch (GFI), and Centrifuge (CFG) are ranked third, fourth, seventh, and...
cryptoslate.com

Injective launches $150M fund backed by Pantera, Jump Crypto

Finance-focused blockchain Injective has launched a $150 million ecosystem fund to accelerate interoperable infrastructure and decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption, according to a Jan. 25 press release. The focus of the fund will be limited to founders building within Injective and the broader Cosmos ecosystem. Built using the Cosmos SDK, Injective...
cryptoslate.com

Aptos prints new ATH amid whales movement

Layer1 blockchain Aptos (APT) posted a 44% gain over the last 24 hours to trade at a new all-time high (ATH) of $19.39, according to CryptoSlate’s data. The positive price performance continues its impressive run over the last 30 days, which has seen it rise by 481%. APT draws...
cryptoslate.com

Celsius gets approval to airdrop Flare tokens to eligible accounts

The U.S. bankruptcy court has authorized Celsius to distribute Flare token airdrops to eligible account holders. Flare Network is a Layer-1 protocol that connects decentralized data between chains. The protocol had committed to airdrop Flare native tokens (FLR) to wallets holding at least 1 XRP token as of Dec. 12, 2020.
cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptoslate.com

Former UK chancellor Philip Hammond joins Copper exchange as Chairman

Philip Hammond who served as U.K. chancellor from 2016 to 2019, has taken on a new role as the chairman of crypto trading firm Copper, FT reports. The former U.K. chancellor has been an adviser and stakeholder in Copper since 2021. However, Hammond confirmed to FT on Jan. 26 that he has been appointed as Copper’s new chairman.
cryptoslate.com

Achieving product-market fit in the crypto industry with mobile apps

In the latest episode of the SlateCast, the host, Akiba, had a conversation with Kevin Ricoy, the Head of Growth at the Kin Foundation, to discuss the foundation’s goal and mission. Ricoy discussed the background of the project and the problem it aims to solve. The Kin Foundation is...
Motley Fool

3 Potentially Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy in 2023

Avalanche is among the fastest blockchains, and it’s compatible with market leader Ethereum. Developers on Cardano increased 16% last year, according to an Electric Capital report. The structure of Algorand makes it a great platform for NFTs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...

