Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Sam Bankman-Fried says he needs some of his $450 million in Robinhood shares to fund his legal defense as he fights for control of the stake
Sam Bankman-Fried thinks he should be the sole owner of roughly $450 million in Robinhood stock, and that he needs the shares to help pay for his legal defense, according to a Thursday court filing. The problem? Both FTX and BlockFi are laying claim to the shares as well. The...
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Engadget
Tesla will spend $3.6 billion to build a Semi and a battery factory in its Nevada complex
It will also add 3,000 more workers. Tesla has big expansion plans for its first Gigafactory near Reno, Nevada. The automaker has announced that it's investing $3.6 billion to build two new factories in the complex and hire 3,000 additional workers. That's bigger than the company's initial investment ($3.5 billion) when it made a commitment to build the facility back in 2014. One of the new Nevada factories will manufacture its 4680-type batteries, while the other will be Tesla's first factory to mass produce the Semi.
Sam Bankman-Fried gave $400 million to an obscure crypto-trading firm cofounded by a Jane Street trader just 2 years out of college, report says
Modulo Capital operated out of the same luxury Bahamas resort where Sam Bankman-Fried lived. Like SBF, its cofounders used to work at Jane Street.
cryptoslate.com
SBF family, associates refuse to cooperate in FTX bankruptcy case as arrest details emerge
Associates and family members of Sam Bankman-Fried are refusing to cooperate in FTX’s bankruptcy case, according to a court filing dated Jan. 25. Following its collapse last November, the once-leading crypto exchange FTX entered bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Now, as part...
cryptoslate.com
Robinhood confirms Twitter hack that promoted fraudulent crypto token
Robinhood confirmed that several of its social media accounts were breached earlier today in a statement emailed to CryptoSlate on Jan. 25. We’re aware of the unauthorized posts from Robinhood Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook profiles, which were all removed within minutes. At this time, based on our ongoing investigation, we believe the source of the incident was via a third party vendor.
CNBC
Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000
Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
cryptoslate.com
Four RWA lending protocols rank among top 10 lending apps with largest collected interest
Four Real-World Asset (RWA) lending protocols ranked among the top ten Defi lending protocols that collect the largest sum of 180-day cumulative interest fees paid by users, according to crypto influencer Defilgnas’ recent analysis. TrueFi (TRU), Maple Finance, Goldfinch (GFI), and Centrifuge (CFG) are ranked third, fourth, seventh, and...
cryptoslate.com
Injective launches $150M fund backed by Pantera, Jump Crypto
Finance-focused blockchain Injective has launched a $150 million ecosystem fund to accelerate interoperable infrastructure and decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption, according to a Jan. 25 press release. The focus of the fund will be limited to founders building within Injective and the broader Cosmos ecosystem. Built using the Cosmos SDK, Injective...
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
cryptoslate.com
Aptos prints new ATH amid whales movement
Layer1 blockchain Aptos (APT) posted a 44% gain over the last 24 hours to trade at a new all-time high (ATH) of $19.39, according to CryptoSlate’s data. The positive price performance continues its impressive run over the last 30 days, which has seen it rise by 481%. APT draws...
cryptoslate.com
Celsius gets approval to airdrop Flare tokens to eligible accounts
The U.S. bankruptcy court has authorized Celsius to distribute Flare token airdrops to eligible account holders. Flare Network is a Layer-1 protocol that connects decentralized data between chains. The protocol had committed to airdrop Flare native tokens (FLR) to wallets holding at least 1 XRP token as of Dec. 12, 2020.
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptoslate.com
Former UK chancellor Philip Hammond joins Copper exchange as Chairman
Philip Hammond who served as U.K. chancellor from 2016 to 2019, has taken on a new role as the chairman of crypto trading firm Copper, FT reports. The former U.K. chancellor has been an adviser and stakeholder in Copper since 2021. However, Hammond confirmed to FT on Jan. 26 that he has been appointed as Copper’s new chairman.
cryptoslate.com
Achieving product-market fit in the crypto industry with mobile apps
In the latest episode of the SlateCast, the host, Akiba, had a conversation with Kevin Ricoy, the Head of Growth at the Kin Foundation, to discuss the foundation’s goal and mission. Ricoy discussed the background of the project and the problem it aims to solve. The Kin Foundation is...
Motley Fool
3 Potentially Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy in 2023
Avalanche is among the fastest blockchains, and it’s compatible with market leader Ethereum. Developers on Cardano increased 16% last year, according to an Electric Capital report. The structure of Algorand makes it a great platform for NFTs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
