svinews.com
SVHS Cheer and Dance head to the Wyoming State Spirit Competition this week
Star Valley High School Dance and Cheer teams are heading to the Wyoming State Spirit Competition this week and the All-State Teams have been announced. Star Valley Spirit Squads will be competing in the State Spirit Competition this weekend in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, January 27, 2023.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Best By Par!
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - ‘A wish that was the best by par!’ That’s what we can only imagine Thane was thinking when his wish for a set of custom golf clubs was granted. With each and every wish, there is something magical that stands out to a wish kid. For Thane’s wish, a surprise appearance from a special guest made his wish all the more magical.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
6 Best But Most Overlooked Town’s In Wyoming
There are a lot of great reasons to move to Wyoming. Just remember, if you choose to live way out west then you have to be okay with not having many of the conveniences of the big city. The weather can be wonderful in Wyoming. It can also be harsh...
oilcity.news
Understaffed, overworked wardens leery of predator night hunting
Bill OK’d in committee would bring Wyoming into alignment with neighboring states on the use of thermal and infrared technologies on public land. Still, questions about ethics, enforcement and accidents linger. Mike Koshmrl, WyoFile. CHEYENNE—An “unprecedented” shortage of Wyoming game wardens is adding to angst about a legislative proposal...
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
wrrnetwork.com
Interpretive Rangers promote activities, education and visitation at Sinks Canyon and Boysen State Parks
Wyoming State Parks’ record visitation during 2020, spurred by the COVID pandemic, has been well-documented, and the momentum generated by those visitation numbers has translated to continued visitation during the past two years. However, despite the impressive numbers generated during 2020, Wyoming State Parks had a lot of people...
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Semi Plows Into Pickup on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday night after a pickup and semi collided on Interstate 80 between Green River and Rock Springs. It happened around 7:44 p.m. at mile marker 96.2. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Illinois resident Rafael Cervantes was...
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend
It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash
A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
Up To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains Through Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains from tonight through Saturday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7 AM January 26th – Light snow showers will be possible throughout Thursday across southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of...
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Cheyenne and Laramie County prepare for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents that it’s residents’ responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to Wyoming Statute 15-4-311, “Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost,” “If the...
Update: Missing Laramie County Man Has Been Found
UPDATE: CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas says Friel has been found and as of Wednesday morning is no longer listed as missing. Farkas says Friel was issued a citation for allegedly shoplifting over $300 worth of merchandise on Jan. 19 at the Livingston Ave. Walmart in Cheyenne. But she says it...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Closer To Being First State With Its Own Cryptocurrency; Gordon Doesn’t Like It Though
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lawmakers on the Select Committee on Blockchain have revised a bill vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon last year that would create a Wyoming stable token. Stablecoins or tokens attempt to create a cryptocurrency that has a stable price — something that...
News Channel Nebraska
Mysterious message airing over-and-over on 104.3 FM in Kimball area
KIMBALL - If you've been scanning the dial of your radio this week around the Kimball area, you may have noticed the 104.3 FM signal coming through louder and clearer with a repetitive message. "Want to win $1000? Be listening Feb. 1 at 9 a.m." is set on repeat and...
