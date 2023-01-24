ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluffs, WY

Comments / 0

Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Best By Par!

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - ‘A wish that was the best by par!’ That’s what we can only imagine Thane was thinking when his wish for a set of custom golf clubs was granted. With each and every wish, there is something magical that stands out to a wish kid. For Thane’s wish, a surprise appearance from a special guest made his wish all the more magical.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Understaffed, overworked wardens leery of predator night hunting

Bill OK’d in committee would bring Wyoming into alignment with neighboring states on the use of thermal and infrared technologies on public land. Still, questions about ethics, enforcement and accidents linger. Mike Koshmrl, WyoFile. CHEYENNE—An “unprecedented” shortage of Wyoming game wardens is adding to angst about a legislative proposal...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 COUNTRY

Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend

It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
WYOMING STATE
CBS News

2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash

A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Cheyenne and Laramie County prepare for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents that it’s residents’ responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to Wyoming Statute 15-4-311, “Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost,” “If the...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Update: Missing Laramie County Man Has Been Found

UPDATE: CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas says Friel has been found and as of Wednesday morning is no longer listed as missing. Farkas says Friel was issued a citation for allegedly shoplifting over $300 worth of merchandise on Jan. 19 at the Livingston Ave. Walmart in Cheyenne. But she says it...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Mysterious message airing over-and-over on 104.3 FM in Kimball area

KIMBALL - If you've been scanning the dial of your radio this week around the Kimball area, you may have noticed the 104.3 FM signal coming through louder and clearer with a repetitive message. "Want to win $1000? Be listening Feb. 1 at 9 a.m." is set on repeat and...
KIMBALL, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy