WFMJ.com

Lowry: Ohio football coaches association player of the year

Canfield quarterback Broc Lowry is the Ohio Football Coaches Association Player of the Year. He led the Cardinals to the Division III State Championship and holds every offensive record in Canfield football history, including the single season total yards with 3,621. Lowry rushed for 1,702 yards and 26 touchdowns and...
CANFIELD, OH
247Sports

BM5: Defending Ohio's borders in '24

Can Ohio State stave off intruders for these elite Ohioans?. Good questions. Thankfully, we have really good answers. Join Bill Kurelic and Mark Porter for their usual Thursday appearance. Spend 5ish with us this a.m., 'Nutters!. What's next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you're in the loop -- take five...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Ohio Unemployment Rates for December rise in our area

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
OHIO STATE
Oscar

Ohio fishing license

Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind

The first couple days of the Larry Householder/Matt Borges/FirstEnergy political bribery, billion dollar bailout corruption scandal conjured up stereotypical scenes from a poorly written movie: Fat cat politicians and lobbyists jet-setting on private corporate planes to D.C. to wine and dine at expensive steakhouses with other fat cat corporate executives. I imagine glasses of Scotch […] The post Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ironton Tribune

DeWine nominates Baldridge as director of Ohio Department of Agriculture

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that he will nominate State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R- 90, of Winchester, to be the next director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Baldridge a former four-term Adams County commissioner, represented a legislative district which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto counties...
OHIO STATE
Daily Energy Insider

FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line

In the first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission line project, FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary American Transmission Systems, Inc. announced the completion of upgrades last month to 13 miles of high-voltage line in Ohio’s Carroll and ... Read More » The post FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV

