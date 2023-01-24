Read full article on original website
Lowry: Ohio football coaches association player of the year
Canfield quarterback Broc Lowry is the Ohio Football Coaches Association Player of the Year. He led the Cardinals to the Division III State Championship and holds every offensive record in Canfield football history, including the single season total yards with 3,621. Lowry rushed for 1,702 yards and 26 touchdowns and...
From a Guardians fan favorite to a legendary coach, 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards honor NE Ohio’s finest
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Guardians fan favorite, a longtime football coach who has made it his mission to mentor players on and off the field, and a solid season on the diamond were among the honorees at the 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. The awards serve as a moment...
BM5: Defending Ohio's borders in '24
Can Ohio State stave off intruders for these elite Ohioans?. Good questions. Thankfully, we have really good answers. Join Bill Kurelic and Mark Porter for their usual Thursday appearance. Spend 5ish with us this a.m., 'Nutters!. What's next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you're in the loop -- take five...
Public records contradict claims by Larry Householder’s lawyers in his corruption trial: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lawyers for ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder say he did not benefit almost $500,000 for his participation in this illicit bribery scheme, but rather the money was a loan from Jeff Longstreth, a former top political aide. We’re talking about the defense -- and the public records...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
Ohio Unemployment Rates for December rise in our area
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
A long Deer Season comes to a close
In a deer season that lasted 135 days, Ohio hunters tagged over 203,300 deer for the 2022-23 season. Of that number 92,000 plus were taken by
Ohio fishing license
Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind
The first couple days of the Larry Householder/Matt Borges/FirstEnergy political bribery, billion dollar bailout corruption scandal conjured up stereotypical scenes from a poorly written movie: Fat cat politicians and lobbyists jet-setting on private corporate planes to D.C. to wine and dine at expensive steakhouses with other fat cat corporate executives. I imagine glasses of Scotch […] The post Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
DeWine nominates Baldridge as director of Ohio Department of Agriculture
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that he will nominate State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R- 90, of Winchester, to be the next director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Baldridge a former four-term Adams County commissioner, represented a legislative district which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto counties...
FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line
In the first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission line project, FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary American Transmission Systems, Inc. announced the completion of upgrades last month to 13 miles of high-voltage line in Ohio’s Carroll and ... Read More » The post FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for January 23, 2023: 1 ticket hits $150,000 prize in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $502 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $150,000 prize: 1 winner. $300 prize: 7 winners. $100 prize: 34 winners.
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district will begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. Kevin O’Brien said a firm will be hired to replace Raiff, who is expected...
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
