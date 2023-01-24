Victor Wembanyama was already unbelievable. The 7-foot-4 big man from France is doing things on the basketball court that only guards should be doing. The 2023 NBA draft prospect, who's projected to be among the top picks, has a floating 3-point shot in his arsenal ready to be utilized at any time. Even Giannis Antetkounmpo thinks the kid is going to be scary. That's how you know he's the real deal.

1 DAY AGO