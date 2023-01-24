ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Marconews.com

Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

PHOENIX (AP) — Luka Doncic's early injury on Thursday night gave the Dallas Mavericks a very valid reason to lose on the road. Instead, Spencer Dinwiddie responded to the adversity with a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Mavs held on for a 99-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
DALLAS, TX
Marconews.com

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks (31-17) take on the Indiana Pacers (24-26) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bucks vs. Pacers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Bucks are getting healthy and expected to be serious...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Marconews.com

NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama can palm a basketball with just two fingers

Victor Wembanyama was already unbelievable. The 7-foot-4 big man from France is doing things on the basketball court that only guards should be doing. The 2023 NBA draft prospect, who's projected to be among the top picks, has a floating 3-point shot in his arsenal ready to be utilized at any time. Even Giannis Antetkounmpo thinks the kid is going to be scary. That's how you know he's the real deal.
Marconews.com

Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars odds, picks and predictions

The Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8) wrap up a 2-game road trip against the Dallas Stars (28-13-8) Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Hurricanes vs. Stars odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Hurricanes...
DALLAS, TX
Marconews.com

Denver at Oral Roberts odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Pioneers (12-10, 3-6 Summit) attempt to knock off the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-4, 8-0) in Tulsa Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the UCLA vs. USCodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Denver comes into this matchup...
DENVER, CO
Marconews.com

Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82

Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died, his son Mark Packer shared on Twitter and confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 82. "The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with (wife) Barb. RIP, Billy," Mark, a host for the ACC Network, wrote.
CHARLOTTE, NC

