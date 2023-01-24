Colorado Mesa is picked to finish 2nd

The #8 seed Adams State Grizzlies came to #12 Colorado Mesa University and got pinned in this big-time matchup, 30-20. We were all tied up at 20 with two matches to go when Kash Anderson for CMU got a 9-1 major decision victory over Ben Tonnesson at 197 pounds. Then with the Mavericks clinging to a 24-20 lead over the Grizzlies, Ruben Samuelson knew all he needed to do was keep it close to secure the win over their nationally ranked opponent. He didn’t really care about that as he ended the match quickly with a pin of Abraham Garcia at the 36-second mark of the bout. Colorado Mesa remained unbeaten in RMAC duals at 2-0.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO