ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Colorado Mesa is picked to finish 2nd

By Derwin Worrell
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bCco_0kP438Ds00

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Colorado Mesa softball team has been picked by the RMAC Coaches Poll to finish 2nd for the 2023 season. The Lady Mavericks finished with a 45-9 overall season and won their sixth straight RMAC Regular Season title last year. The Mavericks were 35-3 in the conference, and they will be returning four First Team All-RMAC selections from that team this season, including 2022 RMAC Player of the Year Ashley Bradford. The Mavericks also have fellow First Team All-RMAC honorees Myah Arrieta, Ally Disler, and Brandi Haller also returning as well.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREX

Colorado Mesa’s Wrestling team walks away with a huge win

The #8 seed Adams State Grizzlies came to #12 Colorado Mesa University and got pinned in this big-time matchup, 30-20. We were all tied up at 20 with two matches to go when Kash Anderson for CMU got a 9-1 major decision victory over Ben Tonnesson at 197 pounds. Then with the Mavericks clinging to a 24-20 lead over the Grizzlies, Ruben Samuelson knew all he needed to do was keep it close to secure the win over their nationally ranked opponent. He didn’t really care about that as he ended the match quickly with a pin of Abraham Garcia at the 36-second mark of the bout. Colorado Mesa remained unbeaten in RMAC duals at 2-0.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Central sweeps Grand Junction in hoops

A packed house got to watch Grand Junction and Central square off in hoops. The Grand Junction girls were looking for their first win of the season but Central proved to be too much. Central runs away with this one, 58-20. Grand Junction is still looking for its first win of the season.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Sports Wrap 1/21

Bengals win in a big way over the Bills 27-10. San Francisco moves on the NFC Championship game after beating the Cowboys 19-12. Avalanche recap after their win over the Kraken on the second night of a back-to-back. Nuggets lose a heartbreaker at home against the Thunder 101-99.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Grand Junction cannot hold off Eagle Valley

Grand Junction started off the game well. Sophomore Will Applegate made his presence felt with 6 early points. Grand Junction would build a 21-11 lead at the end of one. But Eagle Valley would chase them down and win this one, 67-57.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Palisade landscape painting class with Nancy Lewis

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Valley residents have a chance to sharpen their landscape painting skills this February. The Blue Pig Gallery is hosting a Basics of Landscape Painting workshop with Nancy Lewis Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The workshop is designed to explore the creation […]
PALISADE, CO
KREX

Canyon View Park LED installation complete

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo (KREX) — The city of Grand Junction announced it’s completed a new LED light installation on the 12 existing tennis courts at Canyon View Park Starting this Saturday, January 21, the courts will open to the public from morning until 9 p.m., allowing tennis enthusiasts some extra night-time hours to play throughout […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Fruita topples Palisade in hoops.

Fruita's girls knock off Palisade, 51-12 and Fruita's boys beat Palisade, 59-14. Fruita's boys improve to 12-1 and the girls improve to 10-3. Palisade's Boys fall to 8-7 and the girls fall to 5-10.
FRUITA, CO
KREX

CMS awards scholarships to 4 Montrose Area students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Curecanti Medical Society (CMS) is proud to announce four Montrose area students have been awarded scholarships in honor of the late Doctor George G. Balderston. The CMS Scholarship program has assisted students in pursuing a career in the medical field for over 30 years. CMS physicians in the Montrose […]
MONTROSE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option

A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Pandemic-era SNAP benefits to end in March

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado residents receiving help from SNAP will see reduced benefits soon as food benefits stemming from the pandemic will end in March. Food bank workers are urging residents to pitch in increased donations or volunteer time to help their neighbors. Over 10,000 people, or roughly six percent of Mesa County’s population, receive some form of food assistance.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Vehicle crashes through GJPD front door

GRAND JUNCTION, (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department lobby was a bit crowded this afternoon. According to a tweet from the GJPD, a vehicle crashed into the department’s lobby at around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. No injuries are known at this time but the GJPD says it’s lobby will be closed for the foreseeable […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Pelican!. She is a two-year-old black Lab mix. She weighs about 65 pounds and has a good amount of energy. She loves playing outside with others dogs. Pelican is very treat motivated. She has plenty of love to give, but she has not lived with other cats. Anyone interested should be cautious when introducing her to a cat.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy