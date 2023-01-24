Colorado Mesa is picked to finish 2nd
Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Colorado Mesa softball team has been picked by the RMAC Coaches Poll to finish 2nd for the 2023 season. The Lady Mavericks finished with a 45-9 overall season and won their sixth straight RMAC Regular Season title last year. The Mavericks were 35-3 in the conference, and they will be returning four First Team All-RMAC selections from that team this season, including 2022 RMAC Player of the Year Ashley Bradford. The Mavericks also have fellow First Team All-RMAC honorees Myah Arrieta, Ally Disler, and Brandi Haller also returning as well.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.
Comments / 0