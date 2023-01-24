Read full article on original website
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Hope ChandlerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
TAPPS Soccer: Brook Hill sweeps Gorman in doubleheader
The Brook Hill soccer teams swept Bishop Gorman in a TAPPS Division III District 2 doubleheader at Mewbourne Field in Tyler. The Lady Guard won 8-0, while the the Guard won 7-0. GIRLS. Caroline Smith and Ella Hardee each had hat tricks for Brook Hill. Drea Tonroy and Jaclynn Williams...
UT Tyler Basketball: Patriots host Oklahoma Christian Saturday
The fourth doubleheader in a five-game homestand is on tap on Saturday as the UT Tyler Patriot basketball teams play host to Oklahoma Christian at the Herrington Patriot Center. The women play at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m. The Patriot women are 17-3 overall and 12-1...
Lady Lions finish 1-1-1 in Terrell soccer tournament
TERRELL — The Tyler Lady Lions had a win, a tie and a loss during the Terrell Soccer Tournament over the weekend. Tyler (7-3-1) opened the tourney with a 2-2 tie against host Terrell on Thursday. Junior Yamilet Ruiz and freshman Valeria Maldonado scored for the Lady Lions. Junior Victoria Artega assisted on the Maldonado goal.
LSC Baseball: UT Tyler picked to finish sixth in league race
Despite graduating such stellar stars as Kyle McShaffry, Lukas Polanco and Tanner Roach, the UT Tyler Patriots, backed by some returning standouts and an influx of youth and transfers, are picked to finish sixth in the Lone Star Conference preseason baseball poll, the league annouinced. Voting is reserved for the...
Chapel Hill edges Bullard in soccer shootout
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs won over the Bullard Panthers 5-4 in a shootout on Tuesday in a District 14-4A soccer match at Bulldog Stadium. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. The Bulldogs scored with about four minutes left in regulation for a 1-0 lead.
Time to Play Ball: Apaches set to begin season on weekend
Last season, the Apaches returned to Division I for the baseball season. Tyler Junior College held their own despite no scholarships. Now, in 2023 TJC has a scholarship team and is ready to compete in Region XIV baseball. With the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado a goal, the...
TVCC tops Apache Ladies on last-second shot
Destinee McDowell scored on an inside drive with 1.4 seconds on the clock, topping off an 8-0 run in the final 64 seconds as No. 2 Trinity Valley edged the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies, 64-63, in a Region XIV women's basketball game on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium. The Apache...
UT Tyler Notebook: Hevinder earns honor, Patriots host UAFS
For the first time this season a UT Tyler women's basketball player has earned Player of the Week honors from the Lone Star Conference. Lovisa Hevinder, a sophomore from Stockholm, Sweden, is the LSC Defensive Player of the Week. Hevinder played a gigantic role in the Patriots' huge wins over...
College Basketball Notebook: Big Sandy's Josiah Johnson becomes Mary Hardin-Baylor's all-time leading scorer
Former Big Sandy High School standout Josiah Johnson became the all-time leading scorer at Mary Hardin-Baylor in the Cru’s 95-92 win over Concordia on Saturday. Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 16:50 left in the second half that put him all alone atop the school’s leaderboard with 1,696 points.
Ex-college assistant Beau Trahan taking over at Tyler Legacy
Beau Trahan comes to Tyler Legacy with a lot of experience. He knows his way around both sides of the football, both as a player and a coach. And now, the former Texas high school football coach who has spent the past 15 years at the collegiate level is now a Red Raider.
East Texas Fishing Report
Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 52-54 degrees; 0.48 feet below pool. Bass are slow and scattered on deep grass lines in 8-12 feet. Chatterbaits and jerk baits fished on the grass edges have been productive. Caddo — FAIR. Water stained; 50 degrees; 1.27 feet above pool. With all the...
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. Featuring Diana Hector-Norwood, violin; and Janel Hector, harp. Dining area will open at 11:30 a.m.. Beverages provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
New Paramount Pictures movie to include pilots with local ties who died during Wings Over Dallas
A new Paramount Pictures action thriller, Condor’s Nest, will hit a little close to home as it features in-flight scenes with the historic B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders and two pilots with local Tyler ties who lost their lives when planes collided at a Wings Over Dallas show late last year.
Board: Texas African American Museum in Tyler never received $1 million donation from Camacho-Ali
The Texas African American Museum in Tyler never received the $1 million promised by Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, the Empowerment Community Development Corporation announced Tuesday. Nearly one year ago, Camacho-Ali announced the donation in February 2022 at the inaugural Texas African American Museum and Empowerment Community...
Kilgore's Main Street Project enters final phases
KILGORE — A two-year project to address long-standing issues on a major Kilgore thoroughfare has entered its final phase, according to the city. “Please be aware that construction activities on Main Street are now including road repairs which will require lane closures for minimized sections of Main Street,” the city posted this week on its website.
Tyler City Council recognizes combined 105.5 years of service to employees
Tyler’s City Council kicked off Wednesday’s meeting by recognizing the retirement of Diego Varona, a 4-month-old who served the city proudly for three months. Diego was a participant in the Infants at Work program with his mother, Amber Rojas-Varona, Main Street director for the City of Tyler. The...
City of Tyler approves Grande Boulevard improvements, traffic signal upgrades
Tyler officials continue to work to improve traffic flow and safety in Tyler. The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved two projects, one aimed at improving safety on the busy Grande Boulevard and another to upgrade traffic signals. The council voted to enter into an advanced funding agreement with the...
Report: Gladewater jail inmate commits suicide
A Gladewater jail inmate died Friday after using his jail uniform to hang himself, according to a report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Caleb Sean Denison had turned 29 on Christmas Eve. He was arrested Jan. 20 on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor, according to the report.
Flint man sentenced to 60 years in prison after what police called murder-suicide attempt
A Flint man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member. Charles Ronald Lowrance, 73, was involved in what authorities said was an attempted murder-suicide last February. Lowrance shot his wife in the chest then shot himself at a home on County Road 140 on Feb. 3, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
