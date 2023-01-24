ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao ‘faked’ Floyd Mayweather injury – says doctor

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stands accused of faking his famous shoulder injury against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. The ailment suffered by Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to his career nemesis Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor. Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder after dropping a drab decision against...
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By The Conor McGregor Development

Former UFC star Conor McGregor is making headlines this Tuesday for all the wrong reasons.  According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, McGregor is under investigation for an alleged attack of a woman on his yacht in Ibiza. This incident allegedly took place in July of 2022.  The description ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

Mike Tyson sued over horrific allegations

Former champion boxer Mike Tyson has transformed his image in the eyes of many since he was convicted of rape in 1992 and spent three years in prison. However, some new allegations against him could end up undoing whatever goodwill he’s gained in the years since. According to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever

Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
TMZ.com

Floyd Mayweather Trains Armani White in Boxing During 'GOATED' Video Shoot

Floyd Mayweather made the most of his downtime cameoing in Armani White's new music video -- he actually taught the Def Jam artist some of the tricks that kept him an undefeated champ!!!. TMZ Hip Hop got clips of Floyd showing Armani the ropes outside the ring at his TMT...
worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim

Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request

Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
worldboxingnews.net

Liam Smith elbow clearly damages Chris Eubank Jr in new footage

Liam Smith struck Chris Eubank Jr. with an elbow in the run-up to knocking out his opponent, damaging the cheek of the Brighton man. Many initially thought a punch had caused a swelling on the side of Eubank’s face in the exchange. However, new footage obtained by World Boxing News shows Eubank Jr. got softened up with an elbow.
Larry Brown Sports

Oscar De La Hoya makes big prediction about Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight

Oscar De La Hoya made a big prediction about a potential Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight. Garcia and Davis are both undefeated and typically fight with 135 or 140 weight limits. There has been talk over the last several months about the two potentially squaring off in April. De La Hoya says such a fight is... The post Oscar De La Hoya makes big prediction about Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant Has 2-Word Message For Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid celebrated a little too hard during Wednesday night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. The big man thrust his hips three times while making a lewd gesture reminiscent of WWE's D-Generation X. After all, Embiid became an honorary member of the former wrestling ...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Suffers Major Injury

Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
Vibe

T.I. Passed On Offering Young Thug And 21 Savage $1M Record Deals

T.I. reveals he once had the opportunity sign both Young Thug and 21 Savage on separate occasions, but ultimately chose to pass on the deal, which was reportedly worth $1 million. The rapper recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and delved into his reasoning behind declining the offer. “At this point in my career, I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists when they come up to me,” the 42-year-old began. “You know, 21 Savage, [Young] Thug. A lot of them come up to me, ‘Aye man, give me a million, Tip. I...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy