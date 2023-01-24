ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Autoblog

Ram 1500 Revolution electric truck has all the toys: mid-gate, even a third row

After many teasers and much anticipation, the electric Ram has finally been revealed in its concept form. And it is absolutely packed with features. The only things lacking in this reveal are the nitty gritty numbers. All Ram would say for now is that the truck will be a leader in "range, towing, payload and charge time."
fordauthority.com

Will The 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor Be Offered With SuperCab?

While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched in select international markets, the mid-size pickup won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. As we await its arrival, Ford Authority has spotted a number of next-gen Ranger prototypes in different configurations, including a SuperCrew, an extended wheelbase prototype, a long bed model, and a North American spec pickup wearing zero camouflage. Now, Ford Authority has spotted what appears to be a 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor SuperCab, which is notable for a few reasons.
WWD

Parfums de Marly Introduces Women’s Fragrance, Valaya

Parfums de Marly is delving deeper into women’s fragrance. The French perfumery brand has launched Valaya, a combination of bergamot, white peach, vetiver and agikalawood, among other notes, described by the brand’s managing director Yvan Jacqueline as “an ode to sensuality.”. Retailing for $335 for a 75-ml....

