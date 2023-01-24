ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Free Tax Prep for income $55,000 or less

San Antonio- The Internal Revenue Service began accepting tax returns this past Monday. They expect more than 168 million tax returns this season. The city of San Antonio wants to make sure your tax returns are done, and if you qualify, get your taxes done for free. The Presa Community...
KTSA

How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
Texas Observer

San Antonio to End Use of Coal Within Five Years

But CPS Energy’s decision to switch to natural gas highlights the potential and peril of cities’ clean energy transition. In 2010, coal use in the United States was already dropping precipitously in favor of cheaper and more environmentally friendly options, including natural gas and renewables. That year, San Antonio’s electric utility made the anachronistic decision to add a new coal-fired generator to its J. K. Spruce power plant. But soon after, the facility struggled financially to compete with fracked gas, solar, and wind energy. Community members were against heavy pollution generated by burning coal. Clearly, Spruce’s days were numbered.
KENS 5

These are scams to avoid in 2023

SAN ANTONIO — Scams can cost you. Consumers in the San Antonio area lost almost $2 million last year according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). You will be asked for money or personal information immediately. “There’s always the demand to act now, not think about it,” said Jason...
KSAT 12

3 men indicted in San Antonio for $14.5 million Medicare fraud scheme

SAN ANTONIO – Three men were indicted in San Antonio on charges related to a Medicare fraud scheme that totaled $14.5 million. Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio; Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas; and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, are facing a total of 22 charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

