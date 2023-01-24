Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Free Tax Prep for income $55,000 or less
San Antonio- The Internal Revenue Service began accepting tax returns this past Monday. They expect more than 168 million tax returns this season. The city of San Antonio wants to make sure your tax returns are done, and if you qualify, get your taxes done for free. The Presa Community...
KTSA
How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
San Antonio to End Use of Coal Within Five Years
But CPS Energy’s decision to switch to natural gas highlights the potential and peril of cities’ clean energy transition. In 2010, coal use in the United States was already dropping precipitously in favor of cheaper and more environmentally friendly options, including natural gas and renewables. That year, San Antonio’s electric utility made the anachronistic decision to add a new coal-fired generator to its J. K. Spruce power plant. But soon after, the facility struggled financially to compete with fracked gas, solar, and wind energy. Community members were against heavy pollution generated by burning coal. Clearly, Spruce’s days were numbered.
San Antonio among the dirtiest cities in the U.S., according to new study
The city scored poorly in the living conditions, infrastructure and customer satisfaction categories.
McCombs family group buys 5.9-acre property from CPS Energy
The land was once eyed as a new Missions stadium spot.
San Antonio among top U.S. real estate markets to watch in 2023
Sorry, Austin. Try again next year.
San Antonio tourism is on the rise, but challenges still remain
SAN ANTONIO — National Federation of Tourist Guide Associations President Michael Dillinger says tourism is coming back, and San Antonio is in a great position in the latter stages of the pandemic. Now the issue is whether or not the industry and local businesses can serve tourists at the pre-pandemic level.
KENS 5
These are scams to avoid in 2023
SAN ANTONIO — Scams can cost you. Consumers in the San Antonio area lost almost $2 million last year according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). You will be asked for money or personal information immediately. “There’s always the demand to act now, not think about it,” said Jason...
KSAT 12
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs offers free help at San Antonio-area sites
SAN ANTONIO – If IRS forms, tax jargon, and number-crunching make your head spin, there may be help available through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. San Antonio-area sites are open for business, they will offer free tax preparation for low- to moderate-income people. James Bradley was among the...
Board of San Antonio's CPS Energy votes to phase out coal plant, replace it with natural gas
Environmentalists blasted the plan, saying the utility should instead focus on renewables to address the climate crisis.
COVID Tracker: Coronavirus numbers down in San Antonio, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — As the FDA pushes for annual COVID shots a la the flu vaccine, Bexar County health officials reported 1,378 additional coronavirus cases for the week starting on Jan. 18 and ending Tuesday—the lowest seven-day total since late December and a steep drop from the 2,841 cases reported in the previous week.
Changes in tax rules may mean less money back in your wallet
SAN ANTONIO — It’s the start of tax filing season, and this year changes to tax rules may mean less money back in your wallet. While you might get a smaller tax refund than last year, one thing that hasn't changed, it’s still best to file early.
KSAT 12
Next step in $2.5B expansion for San Antonio International Airport to take place in February
SAN ANTONIO – $2.5 billion. That is the projected price for the new expansion for the San Antonio International Airport, but it wont happen overnight. That’s what Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the city of San Antonio said, when he talked about the various reasons for the project, along with the timetable and big plans for Stinson Municipal Airport.
Black and White Data: How racially integrated is Texas? That's a complicated question.
A recent study named Texas as one of the most racially integrated states in the U.S., but a state's diversity and it's level of integration are separate matters.
It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to
That pressure feels especially high for Alamo City bartenders after the high-profile arrest of Councilman Clayton Perry and his subsequent driving-while-intoxicated charge.
KSAT 12
3 men indicted in San Antonio for $14.5 million Medicare fraud scheme
SAN ANTONIO – Three men were indicted in San Antonio on charges related to a Medicare fraud scheme that totaled $14.5 million. Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio; Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas; and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, are facing a total of 22 charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
East San Antonio neighbors concerned that Friedrich project will worsen air quality
SAN ANTONIO — For decades, anyone traveling eastbound on East Commerce Street out of the downtown area has driven into a virtual dead zone. District 2 City Council representative Jalen McKee Rodriguez said he is looking forward to a rebirth in the area. "This is the gateway into the...
How one nonprofit is helping south-side businesses in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The Southside First Economic Development Council wants to grow San Antonio business on city's south side and they have plenty of partners working to make that happen. The nonprofit is located at 2130 SW Military Dr Suite 202 in San Antonio and normally open from 9...
An arboretum is taking root in south Salado Creek
SAN ANTONIO — District 3 neighbors packed into Highland Forest Elementary to learn more about an important new proposal that could bring a world-class nature center to the area where Salado Creek crosses Southeast Military Drive. The concept, which is moving forward this week with land acquisition plans, is...
How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
